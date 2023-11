Sicus 'Hidra' Co-Ferment 2019

$32.00

Hidra is an co-ferment made with all of the varieties that Sicus works with: musts from the red varieties (Garrut and Sumoi) infused in the juice of the white varieties (Cartoixà, Cartoixà Marí, Malvasia, and Macabeu) for 1-4 months, then rested in amphora and stainless steel before bottling.