Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Thai
Asian Fusion

Noi Thai - Honolulu

3,278 Reviews

$$

2301 Kalakaua Ave

C308

Honolulu, HI 96815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Cashew Nut
Crab Wontons

Appetizers

Chicken Wing

$9.95+

Our tasty wings are marinated in garlic and soy sauce, then fried. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Fresh Rolls Tofu

$13.95

Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.

Fresh Rolls Shrimp&BBQ

$13.95

Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.

Crab Wontons

$14.95

Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.

Crispy Taro Rolls

$15.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent shrimp and sweet taro, served with our secret plum sauce.

Deep-Fried Pork Strips

$15.95

This dish includes succulent pork sliced thin and marinated in a sugar and salt brine, then deep frying them to a flavorful golden brown.

Spring Rolls

$13.95Out of stock

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.

Thai Shrimp Cakes

$16.95

Amazing fried shrimp cakes, served with our Noi style plum sauce.

Chicken Satay

$11.50

Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.

Soup

Original Tom Kah

$10.95+

This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk.

Classic Tom Yum

$10.95+

(Spice Level: Mild) Our famous spicy and sour soup is served simmering with chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Salad

Yum Salad

$18.95

(Spice Level: Mild) A zesty salad tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, spring onions, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing.

Green Papaya Salad

$16.95

Papaya Thai salad featuring shredded papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green beans, fresh chilies, lime juice, dried shrimp and crushed peanuts.

Larb

$19.95

A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.

Curry

Bangkok Red Curry

$21.95

Green Curry

$25.00

Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, and bell peppers. Spicy. Gluten free.

Yellow Curry

$21.95

Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions.

Massaman Curry

$21.95

Well-known in the south of Thailand, this intensely flavor curry is stewed with coconut milk, onions, potatoes, and peanuts.

Massaman Lamb Curry

$31.95

Coconut Panang Curry

$21.95

Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.

Salmon Curry

$31.95

Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$21.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Black Noodles

$20.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

Drunken Noodles

$21.95

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

Coconut Curry Noodle Soup

$22.95

The most famous Northern Thai dish, combines crispy and soft egg noodles, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onions and chicken thigh in a thin flavorful yellow curry.

Beef stew noodle soup

$16.95Out of stock

Noi’s Signature Dishes

Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.

Tom Yum Lobster

$31.95

Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle

$29.95

A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.

Red Curry Roast Duck

$29.95

Green Curry Flat iron

$37.95

Grilled flat iron steak served sizzling in a hot stone bowl with aromatic green curry, kaffir lime leaves, Thai eggplant and Thai basil simmered in coconut milk.

Yellow Curry Crab

$29.95

Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.

Tamarind Duck

$31.95

Roasted duck in our delectable tamarind sauce, served on a bed of spinach, finished with crispy shallots.

Angry Ocean

$38.95

Lobster, squids, prawns, scallops and mussels dance together in a light and savory stir-fry, including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor.

Entrees

Spicy Green Beans

$21.95

(Spice Level: Medium) Stir-fried crisp green beans in a savory sauce of garlic and spicy dried shrimp paste with choice of meat.

Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry

$23.95

Choice of ground chicken or pork stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers, topped with fried egg then served over rice.

Crying Tiger

$39.95

Tender flat iron beef steak grilled to perfection served with Thai style dipping sauce infused with roasted ground rice and served with fresh vegetables.

Siam Spicy Eggplant

$21.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$25.95

Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$20.95

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

Cashew Nut

$21.95

(Spice Level: Mild) Tender chicken breast stir fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, red onions and cashew nuts.

Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles

$27.95

A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.

Swimming Rama

$19.95

Sliced tender chicken breast served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

Rice Dishes

Pineapple Fried Rice

$23.95

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

Crab Fried Rice

$28.95

A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

$28.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.

Fried Rice

$20.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

Vegetarian Menu

Tofu Fresh Rolls

$13.95

Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.

VG Original Tom Kah

$10.95+

This soup features tofu, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

VG Tofu Soup

$10.95

A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.

VG Cashew Nut Tofu

$21.95

Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions.

VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$20.95

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

VG Siam Spicy Eggplant

$21.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

VG Swimming Rama

$19.95

Our finest tofu served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

VG Pineapple Fried Rice

$23.95

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

VG Yellow Curry

$21.95

Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.

VG Fried Rice

$20.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with tofu, egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

VG Black Noodles

$21.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

VG Drunken Noodles

$21.95

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

VG Pad Thai

$21.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$16.95Out of stock

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$12.50

Banana In Sweet Coconut Milk

$12.50

Sorbet

$12.00

Cake cutting Fee

$2.00

Kids

Kid Chicken Satay

$10.95

Kid Fried Rice

$13.95

Kid Crispy Garlic Chicken

$13.95

Kid Pad Thai

$13.95

Kid Pad See Iew

$13.95

Side Orders

Brown Rice

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Big Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Steamed Veggie

$6.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Chili Flakes

Utensils (Need)

Chili Paste

Small Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Monthly Special

SP-Bangkok Beef Rolls

$13.95Out of stock

Garlic Spareribs

$22.95Out of stock

SP-Nested Golden Eggs

$9.50Out of stock

SP - Crispy Rice Dip

$14.50Out of stock

SP- Pla Haeng Tang Moo

$15.95

FUTURE WINE

GL Moet&Chandon Brut

$18.00

Btl Moet&Chandon Brut

$60.00

GL Unshackled Sparking Rose

$18.00

Btl Unshackled Sparking Rose

$60.00

Gl Malvasia Bianco Secco

$16.00

Btl Malvasia Bianco Secco

$50.00

GL Robert Mondavi SB

$16.00

BTL Robert Mondavi SB

$50.00

Gl The Crossing SB

$16.00

Btl The Crossing SB

$50.00

GL Iconoclast Char

$15.00

Btl Iconoclast Char

$48.00

GL Truchard Char

$20.00

Btl Truchard Char

$65.00

Gl Weather PN

$15.00

Btl Weather PN

$48.00

GL Sanford PN

$20.00

Btl Sanford PN

$65.00

Gl EleMent Substance Cab

$15.00

Btl Element Substance Cab

$48.00

Beverages

Coconut Thai Tea

$5.95+

Espresso

$5.00

French Press

$12.00

Hot coffee

$5.00

Lychee Thai Tea

$5.95+

Mango Thai Tea

$5.95+

Original Thai Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95+

Hawaiian Sparkling Water

$9.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Volcanic Still Water

$9.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa (Sparkling Blood Orange)

$5.00

San Pellegrino Limonata (Sparkling Lemonade)

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino sparkling

$9.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Sherri temp

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2301 Kalakaua Ave, C308, Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
Noi Thai Cuisine image
Noi Thai Cuisine image
Noi Thai Cuisine image
Noi Thai Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
ZIGU
orange starNo Reviews
413 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Ebinomi
orange star4.5 • 184
2310 Kuhio Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Miro Kaimuki
orange starNo Reviews
3446 Waialae Ave Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Hook'd Pan Roast - 1035 kapiolani blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1035 kapiolani blvd honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Buho Cocina y Cantina
orange star4.0 • 829
2250 Kalakaua Ave #525 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Ebinomi
orange star4.5 • 184
2310 Kuhio Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Honolulu Coffee at the Sheraton Waikiki Poolside
orange star5.0 • 1
2255 Kalakaua Ave HONOLULU, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kaimuki
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ala Moana
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston