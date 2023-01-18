Noi Thai - Honolulu
3,278 Reviews
$$
2301 Kalakaua Ave
C308
Honolulu, HI 96815
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Wing
Our tasty wings are marinated in garlic and soy sauce, then fried. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Fresh Rolls Tofu
Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.
Fresh Rolls Shrimp&BBQ
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.
Crab Wontons
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
Crispy Taro Rolls
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent shrimp and sweet taro, served with our secret plum sauce.
Deep-Fried Pork Strips
This dish includes succulent pork sliced thin and marinated in a sugar and salt brine, then deep frying them to a flavorful golden brown.
Spring Rolls
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Thai Shrimp Cakes
Amazing fried shrimp cakes, served with our Noi style plum sauce.
Chicken Satay
Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.
Soup
Original Tom Kah
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk.
Classic Tom Yum
(Spice Level: Mild) Our famous spicy and sour soup is served simmering with chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.
Salad
Yum Salad
(Spice Level: Mild) A zesty salad tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, spring onions, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing.
Green Papaya Salad
Papaya Thai salad featuring shredded papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green beans, fresh chilies, lime juice, dried shrimp and crushed peanuts.
Larb
A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.
Curry
Bangkok Red Curry
Green Curry
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, and bell peppers. Spicy. Gluten free.
Yellow Curry
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions.
Massaman Curry
Well-known in the south of Thailand, this intensely flavor curry is stewed with coconut milk, onions, potatoes, and peanuts.
Massaman Lamb Curry
Coconut Panang Curry
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Salmon Curry
Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Black Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.
Drunken Noodles
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Coconut Curry Noodle Soup
The most famous Northern Thai dish, combines crispy and soft egg noodles, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onions and chicken thigh in a thin flavorful yellow curry.
Beef stew noodle soup
Noi’s Signature Dishes
Tom Yum Lobster
Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.
Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle
A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.
Red Curry Roast Duck
Green Curry Flat iron
Grilled flat iron steak served sizzling in a hot stone bowl with aromatic green curry, kaffir lime leaves, Thai eggplant and Thai basil simmered in coconut milk.
Yellow Curry Crab
Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.
Tamarind Duck
Roasted duck in our delectable tamarind sauce, served on a bed of spinach, finished with crispy shallots.
Angry Ocean
Lobster, squids, prawns, scallops and mussels dance together in a light and savory stir-fry, including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor.
Entrees
Spicy Green Beans
(Spice Level: Medium) Stir-fried crisp green beans in a savory sauce of garlic and spicy dried shrimp paste with choice of meat.
Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry
Choice of ground chicken or pork stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers, topped with fried egg then served over rice.
Crying Tiger
Tender flat iron beef steak grilled to perfection served with Thai style dipping sauce infused with roasted ground rice and served with fresh vegetables.
Siam Spicy Eggplant
An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.
Cashew Nut
(Spice Level: Mild) Tender chicken breast stir fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, red onions and cashew nuts.
Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles
A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.
Swimming Rama
Sliced tender chicken breast served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.
Rice Dishes
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
Crab Fried Rice
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.
Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
Vegetarian Menu
Tofu Fresh Rolls
Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.
VG Original Tom Kah
This soup features tofu, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk
VG Tofu Soup
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
VG Cashew Nut Tofu
Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions.
VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.
VG Siam Spicy Eggplant
An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.
VG Swimming Rama
Our finest tofu served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.
VG Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
VG Yellow Curry
Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.
VG Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with tofu, egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
VG Black Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.
VG Drunken Noodles
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
VG Pad Thai
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Dessert
Kids
Side Orders
Monthly Special
FUTURE WINE
GL Moet&Chandon Brut
Btl Moet&Chandon Brut
GL Unshackled Sparking Rose
Btl Unshackled Sparking Rose
Gl Malvasia Bianco Secco
Btl Malvasia Bianco Secco
GL Robert Mondavi SB
BTL Robert Mondavi SB
Gl The Crossing SB
Btl The Crossing SB
GL Iconoclast Char
Btl Iconoclast Char
GL Truchard Char
Btl Truchard Char
Gl Weather PN
Btl Weather PN
GL Sanford PN
Btl Sanford PN
Gl EleMent Substance Cab
Btl Element Substance Cab
Beverages
Coconut Thai Tea
Espresso
French Press
Hot coffee
Lychee Thai Tea
Mango Thai Tea
Original Thai Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Hawaiian Sparkling Water
Hawaiian Volcanic Still Water
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa (Sparkling Blood Orange)
San Pellegrino Limonata (Sparkling Lemonade)
San Pellegrino sparkling
Coconut Water
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2301 Kalakaua Ave, C308, Honolulu, HI 96815