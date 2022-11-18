Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

4,411 Reviews

$$

1303 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Rolls
Pad Thai
Crispy Garlic Chicken

Need Utensils?

Need Utensil

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.95

Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$8.95+

Our tasty wings are marinated in garlic and soy sauce, then fried. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$13.95

Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.

Crispy Taro Rolls

Crispy Taro Rolls

$13.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent shrimp and sweet taro, served with our secret plum sauce.

Deep-Fried Pork Strips

Deep-Fried Pork Strips

$12.50

This dish includes succulent pork sliced thin and marinated in a sugar and salt brine, then deep frying them to a flavorful golden brown.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$11.95

Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$11.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.

Thai-Leaf Wrapped

Thai-Leaf Wrapped

$11.95

(Spice Level: Mild) Originally from the Northern part of Thailand, this dish is a famous appetizer. Fill the betel leaves with dry shrimp, lime (skin on), gingers, fresh chilies, shallots, toasted coconut, toasted peanuts and top it off with a sweet and tangy sauce.

Thai Shrimp Cakes

Thai Shrimp Cakes

$14.50

Amazing fried shrimp cakes, served with our Noi style plum sauce.

Soup

Classic Tom Yum

Classic Tom Yum

$8.95+

(Spice Level: Mild) Our famous spicy and sour soup is served simmering with chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Original Tom Kah

Original Tom Kah

$8.95+

This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

Salad

Papaya Salad w/Sticky Rice

Papaya Salad w/Sticky Rice

$14.95

Papaya Thai salad featuring shredded papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green beans, fresh chilies, lime juice, dried shrimp and crushed peanuts.

Larb

Larb

$17.95

A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.

Yum Salad

Yum Salad

$17.95

(Spice Level: Mild) A zesty salad tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, spring onions, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing.

Curry

Bangkok Redcurry

$18.95

A timeless Thai classic. This rich curry features red chili paste simmered with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.

Coconut Panang Curry

Coconut Panang Curry

$19.95

Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$18.95

Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kafir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, and bell peppers. Spicy. Gluten free.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$18.95

A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$24.95

Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$18.95

Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.

Entrees

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$18.95

(Spice Level: Mild) Tender chicken breast stir fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, red onions and cashew nuts.

Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles

Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles

$22.95

A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$20.50

Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.

Crying Tiger w/Sticky Rice

Crying Tiger w/Sticky Rice

$22.95

Tender flat iron beef steak grilled to perfection served with Thai style dipping sauce infused with roasted ground rice and served with fresh vegetables.

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$17.95

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

Siam Spicy Eggplant

Siam Spicy Eggplant

$17.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

Spicy Green Beans

Spicy Green Beans

$17.95

(Spice Level: Medium) Stir-fried crisp green beans in a savory sauce of garlic and spicy dried shrimp paste with choice of meat.

Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry

Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry

$18.95

Choice of ground chicken or pork stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers, topped with fried egg then served over rice.

Swimming Rama

Swimming Rama

$16.95

Sliced tender chicken breast served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

Salmon Ob Woonsen

$23.95

Rice Dishes

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$24.95

A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$17.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.95

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

$22.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.

Noodles

Black Noodles

Black Noodles

$18.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$19.95

The most famous Northern Thai dish, combines crispy and soft egg noodles, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onions and chicken thigh in a thin flavorful yellow curry.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$18.95

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Pad Thai Lobster

$28.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Noi's Signature Dishes

Angry Ocean

Angry Ocean

$28.95

Lobster, squids, prawns, scallops and mussels dance together in a light and savory stir-fry, including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor.

Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle

Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle

$26.95

A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.

Green Curry-Flat Iron

Green Curry-Flat Iron

$27.95

Grilled flat iron steak served sizzling in a hot stone bowl with aromatic green curry, kaffir lime leaves, Thai eggplant and Thai basil simmered in coconut milk.

Red Curry Roast Duck

Red Curry Roast Duck

$30.95

Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.

Tamarind Duck

Tamarind Duck

$30.95

Roasted duck in our delectable tamarind sauce, served on a bed of spinach, finished with crispy shallots.

Tom Yum Lobster

Tom Yum Lobster

$27.95

Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Yellow Curry Crab

Yellow Curry Crab

$25.95

Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.

Vegetarian Menu

VG Veggie Rolls

VG Veggie Rolls

$11.95

Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.

VG Black Noodles

VG Black Noodles

$18.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

VG Cashew Nut

VG Cashew Nut

$18.95

Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions.

VG Drunken Noodles

VG Drunken Noodles

$18.95

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$17.95

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

VG Original Tom Kah

VG Original Tom Kah

$8.50+

This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

VG Pineapple Fried Rice

VG Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.95

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

VG Siam Spicy Eggplant

VG Siam Spicy Eggplant

$17.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

VG Swimming Rama

VG Swimming Rama

$16.95

Our finest tofu served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

VG Tofu Soup

VG Tofu Soup

$8.50+

A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.

VG Yellow Curry

VG Yellow Curry

$18.95

Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.

VG Pad Thai

$18.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

VG Fried Rice

$17.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$14.95Out of stock
Black Sticky Rice Pudding

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$8.50
Banana In Sweet Coconut Milk

Banana In Sweet Coconut Milk

$8.50

Kids

Kids Pad Thai

$9.50

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.50

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Steamed Pad Thai Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Wide Noodle

$3.50

Fried Egg

$3.50

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Cashew Nuts

$3.00

Cup of Red Curry Sauce

$3.00

Cup of Green Curry Sauce

$3.00

Cup of Yellow Curry Sauce

$3.00

Cup of Panang Curry Sauce

$3.00

Cup of Massaman Sauce

$3.00

Chili Paste

Chili Fish Sauce

Chili Powder

Soy Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce

Need Utensil

Beverages

Coconut Thai Tea

$6.25+

Lychee Thai Tea

$6.25+

Mango Thai Tea

$6.25+

Original Thai Tea

$5.25+

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.25+

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Apple Juice

$5.50

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Orange Fanta

$4.50

Fresh Coconut

$8.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Sprite

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Royal Rogers

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1303 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

