Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

Chicken Satay
Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.
Chicken Wing
Our tasty wings are marinated in garlic and soy sauce, then fried. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Crab Wontons
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
Crispy Taro Rolls
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent shrimp and sweet taro, served with our secret plum sauce.
Deep-Fried Pork Strips
This dish includes succulent pork sliced thin and marinated in a sugar and salt brine, then deep frying them to a flavorful golden brown.
Fresh Rolls
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.
Spring Rolls
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Thai-Leaf Wrapped
(Spice Level: Mild) Originally from the Northern part of Thailand, this dish is a famous appetizer. Fill the betel leaves with dry shrimp, lime (skin on), gingers, fresh chilies, shallots, toasted coconut, toasted peanuts and top it off with a sweet and tangy sauce.
Thai Shrimp Cakes
Amazing fried shrimp cakes, served with our Noi style plum sauce.
Classic Tom Yum
(Spice Level: Mild) Our famous spicy and sour soup is served simmering with chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.
Original Tom Kah
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk
Papaya Salad w/Sticky Rice
Papaya Thai salad featuring shredded papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green beans, fresh chilies, lime juice, dried shrimp and crushed peanuts.
Larb
A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.
Yum Salad
(Spice Level: Mild) A zesty salad tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, spring onions, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing.
Bangkok Redcurry
A timeless Thai classic. This rich curry features red chili paste simmered with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.
Coconut Panang Curry
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Green Curry
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kafir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, and bell peppers. Spicy. Gluten free.
Massaman Curry
A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.
Salmon Curry
Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.
Yellow Curry
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.
Cashew Nut
(Spice Level: Mild) Tender chicken breast stir fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, red onions and cashew nuts.
Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles
A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Crying Tiger w/Sticky Rice
Tender flat iron beef steak grilled to perfection served with Thai style dipping sauce infused with roasted ground rice and served with fresh vegetables.
Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.
Siam Spicy Eggplant
An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.
Spicy Green Beans
(Spice Level: Medium) Stir-fried crisp green beans in a savory sauce of garlic and spicy dried shrimp paste with choice of meat.
Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry
Choice of ground chicken or pork stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers, topped with fried egg then served over rice.
Swimming Rama
Sliced tender chicken breast served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.
Salmon Ob Woonsen
Crab Fried Rice
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.
Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
Black Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.
Khao Soi
The most famous Northern Thai dish, combines crispy and soft egg noodles, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onions and chicken thigh in a thin flavorful yellow curry.
Drunken Noodles
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Pad Thai
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Pad Thai Lobster
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Angry Ocean
Lobster, squids, prawns, scallops and mussels dance together in a light and savory stir-fry, including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor.
Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle
A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.
Green Curry-Flat Iron
Grilled flat iron steak served sizzling in a hot stone bowl with aromatic green curry, kaffir lime leaves, Thai eggplant and Thai basil simmered in coconut milk.
Red Curry Roast Duck
Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.
Tamarind Duck
Roasted duck in our delectable tamarind sauce, served on a bed of spinach, finished with crispy shallots.
Tom Yum Lobster
Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.
Yellow Curry Crab
Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.
VG Veggie Rolls
Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.
VG Black Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.
VG Cashew Nut
Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions.
VG Drunken Noodles
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.
VG Original Tom Kah
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk
VG Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
VG Siam Spicy Eggplant
An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.
VG Swimming Rama
Our finest tofu served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.
VG Tofu Soup
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
VG Yellow Curry
Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.
VG Pad Thai
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
VG Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Veggies
Peanut Sauce
Steamed Pad Thai Noodle
Steamed Wide Noodle
Fried Egg
Fried Tofu
Cashew Nuts
Cup of Red Curry Sauce
Cup of Green Curry Sauce
Cup of Yellow Curry Sauce
Cup of Panang Curry Sauce
Cup of Massaman Sauce
Chili Paste
Chili Fish Sauce
Chili Powder
Soy Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Coconut Thai Tea
Lychee Thai Tea
Mango Thai Tea
Original Thai Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Apple Juice
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Orange Fanta
Fresh Coconut
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Perrier Sparkling Water
Pineapple Juice
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Royal Rogers
