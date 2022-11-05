Noka Ramen & Bar

Restaurant info

Welcome to NōKA Ramen Hello Gorgeous, At NōKA Ramen, our mission is to introduce Bay Area with our “Hakata” Tonkotsu style — creamy and rich pork broth; pairing with HOMEMADE artisan noodles — smooth, firm, and bouncy texture; using Japanese techniques to deliver our guests the golden experience. Come for noods, stay for cocktails!

Website