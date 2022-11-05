Noka Ramen & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to NōKA Ramen Hello Gorgeous, At NōKA Ramen, our mission is to introduce Bay Area with our “Hakata” Tonkotsu style — creamy and rich pork broth; pairing with HOMEMADE artisan noodles — smooth, firm, and bouncy texture; using Japanese techniques to deliver our guests the golden experience. Come for noods, stay for cocktails!
Location
90 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant