Noko

701 Porter Rd.

Nashville, TN 37206

Food

Fresh & Bright

Burrata

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Charred Shishitos

$10.00

Hamachi Crudo

$17.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$16.00

Szechuan Green Beans

$9.00

Tuna Crispy Rice

$14.00

Rich & Savory

Hurricane Fries

$10.00

Brussells

$10.00

The District Sando

$12.00

Wagyu Tartare

$19.00

Crab Fried Rice

$16.00

Dumplings

$12.00

Bone Marrow

$21.00

Crispy Potatoes

$11.00

East Side Shrimp

$15.00

Woodfire

Tomahawk

$115.00

Gifford's Bacon

$17.00

Half Chicken

$26.00

Veggie Plate

$20.00

Grilled Bok Choy

$10.00

Edamame

$7.00

36 oz Tomahawk

$90.00Out of stock

Smoked

Wagyu Brisket

$28.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Burnt Ends

$18.00

Smoked Gochujang Hot Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Dessert

Coconut Cake

$12.00

Brookie

$10.00

Dolewhip

$6.00

Ube Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

Pandan Ice Cream

$6.00

Gifts

Dolewhip GIFT

$2.00

Salmon GIFT

$2.00

Hamachi GIFT

$2.00

Edamame GIFT

$2.00

Shrimp GIFT

$2.00

Dumplings GIFT

$2.00

Fries GIFT

$2.00

Brookie GIFT

$2.00

Thank You!

$0.01

Extra Crackers

Sides/Rice

Side Rice

$2.00

Truffle Butter

$4.00

Woodfire Chimichurri

Liquor

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

George Dickel TN

$13.00

Nelson Green Briar TN

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$18.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Davidson Reserve TN

$13.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$26.00

Whistlepiggy

$15.00

Gin

Roku Gin

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$9.00

The Botanist

$15.00

135 East Gin

$12.00

Nikka Gin

$15.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Patron Blanco

$16.00

Ilegal Joven

$15.00

Kimo Sabe Repo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$15.00

La Luna Mezcal

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Campo Bravo Blanco

$10.00

Campo Bravo Repo

$11.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$15.00

Don Fulano Repo

$17.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$24.00

La Gritona

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Appleton Rum

$9.00

Japanese Whiskey

Fuk Whisky

$14.00

Toki Whiskey

$14.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$17.00

Hibiki Harmony

$28.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$26.00

Nikka Yoichi

$30.00

House Cocktails

Anti-Hero

$12.00

Ube Pina Colada

$12.00

Wakizashi

$13.00

Southeast Gin & Juice

$14.00

Clover Club

$14.00Out of stock

Highball

$12.00

Noko Old Fashioned

$15.00

Penicillin

$14.00

East BLVD

$13.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Haku

$12.00

Picker's Vodka

$9.00

Cordials/Liquers

Licor 43

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Aperol

$10.00

Benedictine

$13.00

Italicus

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Brandy/Cognac

Pierre Ferrand

$14.00

Wine

BTG Wine

Bubbles Gift

$2.00

GL Chic Brut Cava

$9.00

GL Poggio Prosecco

$10.00

GL Frizzante Sparkling Rose

$9.00

GL Field Recordings Skins

$14.00

GL Peyrassol Rose

$11.00

GL Arona Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL August Riesling

$11.00

GL Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Stillman Street Chard

$14.00

GL Girl and Dragon Malbec

$12.00

GL Baron de Ley Tempranillo

$13.00

GL Montinore Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Storypoint Cab Sauv

$13.00

GL Greyson Cellars Zinfandel

$14.00

Wine Bottles

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Cava Brut Chic BTL

$35.00

Jean Cuvee BTL

$100.00

Frizzante Rose BTL

$35.00

Bollinger Champagne BTL

$185.00

Gossett Brut Rose BTL

$200.00

Poggio Prosecco BTL

$39.00

La Fruitiere BTL

$48.00

Field Recordings Skins BTL

$55.00

August Riesling BTL

$43.00

Ernest Sonoma Chard BTL

$70.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio BTL

$39.00

Arona Sauv Blanc BTL

$43.00

Nicolas Sancerre BTL

$75.00

Stillman Chard BTL

$55.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$75.00

Hampton Water Rose BTL

$65.00

Peyrassol BTL

$43.00

Girl and Dragon Malbec BTL

$47.00

Baron de Ley BTL

$51.00

Jab Cross Rhone BTL

$65.00

Rodney Cab Sauv BTL

$75.00

Long Meadow Cab Sauv BTL

$90.00

Felsina Chianti BTL

$80.00

Krupp Brothers Cab Sauv BTL

$150.00

Monitore Estate Pinot Noir BTL

$43.00

Storypoint Cab Sauv BTL

$51.00

Grayson Cellars Zin BTL

$55.00

Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy BTL

$130.00

Esprit de Pavie BTL

$85.00

Michel Magnien Burgundy BTL

$80.00

Beer

Miller High Life

$4.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Orion Lager

$13.00

Beared Iris Homestyle IPA

$10.00

Yo-Ho "Sorry"

$12.00

Yo-Ho Tokyo Black Porter

$12.00

Diskin Cider

$6.00

Happy Dad Seltzer

$6.00

Untitled Art

$7.00

Sake

Sake Glass

GL Funaguchi

$9.00

GL Dreamy Clouds

$13.00

GL Wandering Poet

$15.00Out of stock

GL Massamune

$12.00

GL Proper Sake

$11.00

Sake Bottle

Funaguchi BTL

$90.00

Dreamy Clouds BTL

$32.00

Perfect Snow BTL

$18.00

Drunken Whale BTL

$54.00

Wandering Poet BTL

$79.00Out of stock

Taru Cedar Massamune BTL

$28.00

Divine Droplets BTL

$150.00Out of stock

Proper Sake BTL

$59.00Out of stock

Poochi Poochi BTL

$28.00

Hakkaisan BTL

$34.00

NA Beverage

NA BEV

Pelligrino

$5.00

Aquapana

$5.00

Water Malone

$6.00Out of stock

The Blossom

$6.00

Porter Spritz

$6.00

No Means Negroni!

$7.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Soda

Tonic

$2.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of East Nashville, Noko is an Asian-inspired, wood-fired restaurant influenced by wanderlust and simplicity of the region. Here, Executive Chef Dung “Junior” Vo aims to perfect the balance of new and old techniques in wood fire cooking, putting his Asian-influenced spins on familiar proteins and indigenous vegetables through smoking, searing, and roasting. Classic comfort food dishes undergo an elevated twist with dishes like Wagyu Brisket with a housemade Asian spice rub and Smoked Gochujang Hot Wings, alongside other unique menu items like rotating crudos and tartares, fire-grilled seafood, and a collection of seasonal vegetables.

701 Porter Rd., Nashville, TN 37206

