Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of East Nashville, Noko is an Asian-inspired, wood-fired restaurant influenced by wanderlust and simplicity of the region. Here, Executive Chef Dung “Junior” Vo aims to perfect the balance of new and old techniques in wood fire cooking, putting his Asian-influenced spins on familiar proteins and indigenous vegetables through smoking, searing, and roasting. Classic comfort food dishes undergo an elevated twist with dishes like Wagyu Brisket with a housemade Asian spice rub and Smoked Gochujang Hot Wings, alongside other unique menu items like rotating crudos and tartares, fire-grilled seafood, and a collection of seasonal vegetables.

Website