Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Nola Chick

review star

No reviews yet

4068 Tulane Ave

New Orleans, LA 70119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Biscuits

#1 NOLA Biscuit Combo

#1 NOLA Biscuit Combo

$6.75

Our not-so-basic fried chicken on a fresh baked buttered biscuit

#2 Parish Biscuit Combo

#2 Parish Biscuit Combo

$7.75

with Cajun Honey

#3 Hot Biscuit Combo

#3 Hot Biscuit Combo

$7.75

with Sticky Thai Chili Sauce

#4 Daddy Biscuit Combo

#4 Daddy Biscuit Combo

$7.75

with Satsuma BBQ Sauce

#1 Nola Biscuit

#1 Nola Biscuit

$3.75
#2 Parish Biscuit

#2 Parish Biscuit

$4.75
#3 Hot Biscuit

#3 Hot Biscuit

$4.75
#4 Daddy Biscuit

#4 Daddy Biscuit

$4.75

Extra Chicken Filet

$1.99

Biscuit Only

$2.00

Buns

#5 Daddy Sandwich Combo

#5 Daddy Sandwich Combo

$7.59

with Satsuma BBQ Sauce

#6 Nola Sandwich Combo

#6 Nola Sandwich Combo

$6.59

Our not-so-basic fried chicken on a fresh baked buttered biscuit

#7 Parish Sandwich Combo

#7 Parish Sandwich Combo

$7.59

with Cajun Honey

#8 Hot Sandwich Combo

#8 Hot Sandwich Combo

$7.59

with Sticky Thai Chili Sauce

#5 Daddy Bird Sandwich

#5 Daddy Bird Sandwich

$4.99
#6 Nola Sandwich

#6 Nola Sandwich

$3.99
#7 Parish Sandwich

#7 Parish Sandwich

$4.99
#8 Hot Sandwich

#8 Hot Sandwich

$4.99

Extra Chicken Filet

$1.99

Tenders

Kid Tenders Combo

Kid Tenders Combo

$3.75

Includes 1 Free Dipping Sauce. Additional Sauces will be charged $1 each at checkout.

3 Tenders Combo

3 Tenders Combo

$7.29

Includes 1 Free Dipping Sauce. Additional Sauces will be charged $1 each at checkout.

5 Tenders Combo

5 Tenders Combo

$8.35

Includes 1 Free Dipping Sauce. Additional Sauces will be charged $1 each at checkout.

3 Tenders Only

3 Tenders Only

$5.29
5 Tenders Only

5 Tenders Only

$6.35
Extra Dipper Sauce

Extra Dipper Sauce

$1.00

Sides

Fries

$1.55

Sticky Thai Chili

$1.00

Satsuma BBQ

$1.00

Cajun Honey

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Sprite

$1.85

Sweet Tea

$1.85

Bottle Water

$1.85

HI-C Fruit Punch

$1.85

Root Beer

$1.85

Desserts

King Cake

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

New Orleans Best Dressed Chicken!

Location

4068 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
Nola Chick image
Nola Chick image
Nola Chick image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles - Pythian Market
orange star4.3 • 164
234 Loyola Ave New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Neyow's Creole Cafe - New Orleans
orange star4.1 • 2,038
3340 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
MOPHO Mid-City
orange star4.3 • 1,316
514 City Park Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
orange star4.4 • 1,236
4323 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
orange star4.2 • 1,140
900 Dumaine St New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
orange star4.2 • 1,140
4408 Banks St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Mid City Pizza - 4400 Banks St.
orange star4.5 • 1,088
4400 Banks St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston