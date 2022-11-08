Nola Restaurant and Bar imageView gallery
Popular Items

Spicy Jambalaya
Warm Cornbread
Mama's Mac & Cheese

Wine by the Bottle

J Brut Sparkling Rose

J Brut Sparkling Rose

$50.00

California, NV

Louis Pommery Brut

Louis Pommery Brut

$42.00

California, NV

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$60.00
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$68.00

Reims, France, NV

BT The Fableist Albarino

$34.00
Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BT The Fableist Rose

$34.00

Davis Bynum Rose of Pinot Noir

$50.00

Daou Rose

$42.00Out of stock
Hess Chardonnay

Hess Chardonnay

$34.00

Shirtail Ranches, Monterey, 2018

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$42.00
Joseph Phelps Chardonnay

Joseph Phelps Chardonnay

$60.00

Freestone Vineyards, Sonoma Coast, 2016

Elouan Pinot Noir

$46.00

Oregon, 2017

Artesa Pinot Noir

$54.00
Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone, SMV Pinot Noir

Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone, SMV Pinot Noir

$65.00
Hale Mary Pinot Noir

Hale Mary Pinot Noir

$70.00
Flowers Pinot Noir

Flowers Pinot Noir

$75.00

Sonoma Coast, Pinot Noir

Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon

Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Paso Robles, 2017

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Napa Valley, 2017

Grgich HIlls Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00
Silver Oak Alexander Valley

Silver Oak Alexander Valley

$90.00

Alexander Valley

BT Ben Marco Malbec

$38.00
Dry Creek Zinfandel

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$46.00Out of stock

Heritage, sonoma, 2017

Seghesio Zinfandel

Seghesio Zinfandel

$50.00

Sonoma County, 2015

The Prisoner

The Prisoner

$64.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Trefethen Cabernet

$65.00

Talbott Chardonnay

$38.00
Scribe Chardonnay

Scribe Chardonnay

$60.00

Carneros, 2016

Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone, Magnum

$125.00

Robert Hall Merlot

$38.00
Orin Swift Abstract

Orin Swift Abstract

$48.00

California, 2018

Stags' Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BT Jermann Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Bottled Beer

Abita Amber Lager

Abita Amber Lager

$6.50

Abita Brewing Co., Louisiana, 4.5%

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.50

Belgian style wheat, Denver, 5.4%

Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00

Golden, CO, 4.2%

7oz Coronita

$5.00

Deschutes Obsidian Stout

$7.00

Fort Point Yuzu KSA Kolsch

$7.50
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Lagunitas Brewing Company, California. 6.2%

Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00

Sinaloa, México, 4.5%

Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Quad

$12.00
Tripel Karmeliet

Tripel Karmeliet

$12.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

$7.00Out of stock
Golden State Might Dry Cider (16oz can)

Golden State Might Dry Cider (16oz can)

$7.50

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA (non-alcoholic)

$6.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava (12oz bottle)

$6.00

Small Plates

Chicken Andouille Gumbo- Cup

Chicken Andouille Gumbo- Cup

$7.00

Roasted chicken & andouille sausage gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice

Chicken Andouille Gumbo- Bowl

Chicken Andouille Gumbo- Bowl

$12.00

Roasted chicken & andouille sausage gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice

Crawfish and Shrimp Gumbo- Cup

Crawfish and Shrimp Gumbo- Cup

$7.00

Louisiana crawfish and gulf shrimp gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice

Crawfish & Shrimp Gumbo- Bowl

Crawfish & Shrimp Gumbo- Bowl

$12.00

Louisiana crawfish and gulf shrimp gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice

Crispy Hot Chicken Sliders

Crispy Hot Chicken Sliders

$8.00+

mini crispy hot chicken sliders, Nola cajun hot sauce, kale and cabbage slaw, cold crisp pickles

New Orleans BBQ Prawns

New Orleans BBQ Prawns

$17.95

Gulf shrimp, spicy, dark bbq shrimp sauce, garlic herb tomatoes, roasted garlic french bread

Milagros Guacamole

Milagros Guacamole

$10.95

Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese, housemade tortilla chips

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.95
Mama's Mac & Cheese

Mama's Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Cellentani corkscrew pasta, house cheese blend, toasted cornbread crumbs

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Loaded Mini Wedge Salad

$7.95

iceberg lettuce, cherry tomato. crumbled bleu cheese, crispy applewood smoked bacon, scallions, housemade bleu cheese dressing

Churrasco Steak Taco

Churrasco Steak Taco

$6.95

Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado

Chili Braised Beef Taco

Chili Braised Beef Taco

$6.95

slow cooked beef adobo, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro

Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco

Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Shaved coconut-crusted wild shrimp, passionfruit & jalapeno salsa, cilantro, pico de gallo

Seared Salmon Taco

Seared Salmon Taco

$8.00

Chili-lime spiced salmon a la plancha, salsa fresca, chimichurri salsa

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.95

Coleman ranch pulled pork carnitas, chipotle aioli, spicy bbq sauce, cilantro, salsa fresca & queso fresco

Roasted Cauliflower Taco

Roasted Cauliflower Taco

$4.95

Cauliflower, kale, & quinoa sautéed in garlic, lime, & cumin, cashew crema, pico de gallo, micro cilantro

Cajun Spiced Fries

Cajun Spiced Fries

$7.00

Served with Chipotle aioli

Warm Cornbread

Warm Cornbread

$6.95

jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey

Cheesy Anson Mills Grits

$7.00

Crawfish & Andouille Fried Rice

$8.00

Side Green Beans

$5.95

Pearls' Oyster Bar

Oyster Shooter

$6.55
Baked Oysters Bubba

Baked Oysters Bubba

$14.95

Four local oysters baked with spinach, bacon & our Pernod-spiked creole Rockefeller sauce

Dungeness Crab Garlic Bread

$16.95

Crabamole

$17.95
Ceviche Molina

Ceviche Molina

$15.95

Shrimp, tomato, red onion, serrano, hand-squeezed citrus, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, warm house-made chips

Prawn and Avocado Cocktail

Prawn and Avocado Cocktail

$15.95

chilled poached shrimp, chunky avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, serrano-lime vinaigrette, petite romaine hearts

Atomic Prawn Cocktail

$15.95

four chilled poached white gulf shrimp, atomic horseradish cocktail sauce, lemon

Shrimp Remoulade

Shrimp Remoulade

$16.95
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.95

Greens 'n' Things

Burrata & Tomatoes in all their Glory

Burrata & Tomatoes in all their Glory

$13.95

burrata, heirloom tomatoes, creole remoulade, frisee, balsamic glaze, toasted bread {V, *VG}

Flier's Famous Chicken Warm Napa Cabbage Salad

$15.95

herb marinated pulled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, napa cabbage, warm red wine vinaigrette, house made cornbread croutons

Crispy Chicken BLT Caesar

Crispy Chicken BLT Caesar

$16.00

little gems, kale, crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, grilled sweet corn, scratch sourdough croutons, spicy calabrian caesar dressing, smothered in Parmigiano Reggiano

Super Bueno Bowl

Super Bueno Bowl

$15.95

Roasted sweet potato, quinoa & cauliflower, baby kale, grilled zucchini, sliced avocado, grilled red onions, chipotle cashew crema

Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl

Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl

$23.00

Cajun Blackened Salmon, soy-chili fried rice, crawfish, andouille sausage, arugula, shaved red onion

On the Bun

Clover Smash Burger

Clover Smash Burger

$8.95

grass fed 1/4 pound burger, secret sauce, lettuce & tomato. add fries or mardi gras slaw $3

The Big Brown Bear

The Big Brown Bear

$18.00

slow cooked beef adobo, cheddar crisp, spicy house escabeche, pickled red onion, served with au jus

BBQ Pulled Pork Po' Boy

BBQ Pulled Pork Po' Boy

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, sweet & smokey BBQ sauce, mardi gras slaw, crispy onion strings. add creole fries or mardi gras slaw $3

Blackened Salmon BLT

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

Blackened salmon, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, on a telera roll. add creole fries or mardi gras slaw $3

Bang Bang Spicy Shrimp Po Boy

Bang Bang Spicy Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Crystal hot sauce & cornmeal battered shrimp, dressed with Louisiana remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickles. add creole fries or mardi gras slaw $3

Grilled Portobello Po Boy

Grilled Portobello Po Boy

$13.00

grilled portobello, jalapeno, queso fresco, guacamole, spiced honey vinaigrette, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato & pickle on a toasted roll. add creole fries or mardi gras slaw $3

Nola Classics

Spicy Jambalaya

Spicy Jambalaya

$24.00

Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot

Beyond Vegan Jambalaya

Beyond Vegan Jambalaya

$18.00

Beyond plant-based sausage, grilled zucchini, green beans, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted tomatoes, garlic, holy trinity, savory mushroom base, scallion rice, spicy sauce piquant

Crawfish & Shrimp Etouffee

Crawfish & Shrimp Etouffee

$27.00

Crawfish, shrimp, roasted peppers, dark mahogany roux, scallion rice

Mr. T's Famous Skirt Steak

Mr. T's Famous Skirt Steak

$35.00

Teriyaki marinated skirt steak, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans, crispy onion strings

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

crispy southern style pitman farm chicken, belgian waffle, vermont maple syrup, whipped honey butter, chicken-thyme gravy

Firecracker Cajun Pasta

Firecracker Cajun Pasta

$16.95

Cellentani corkscrew pasta, roasted tomatoes, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, sweet summer corn, chipotle cream sauce, cotija cheese, grilled garlic bread

Dessert

Homemade Chocolate and Caramel sauces for dipping
Warm Beignets

Warm Beignets

$8.95

rustic donuts, smothered in powdered sugar and served with warm caramel and chocolate sauces

6 Layer Chocolate Cake

6 Layer Chocolate Cake

$12.95

Warm Bread Pudding

$10.95

Warm Apple Crumble

$8.95

granny smith apples baked with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon & nutmeg, topped with our pecan-oat crumble, vanilla ice cream, and warm caramel

Ice Cream

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Skirt Steak

Kid's Skirt Steak

$14.95
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$8.95
Pasta with Butter and Parmesan

Pasta with Butter and Parmesan

$8.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders & Fries

Crispy Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.95
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.95
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$3.50

Kid's Sundae

$4.95

Pearl's Bottle Shop

Sazerac Kentuky Straight Rye Whiskey - 18 Year Summer 2021

Sazerac Kentuky Straight Rye Whiskey - 18 Year Summer 2021

$1,750.00
Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey - Barrel Proof

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey - Barrel Proof

$700.00
W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B.

W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B.

$850.00
W.L. Weller Single Barrel Bourbon

W.L. Weller Single Barrel Bourbon

$900.00
William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$1,900.00
Stagg Jr Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Stagg Jr Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$249.00

Barrel Proof - Unfiltered 64.35 ABV (128.7 proof) Rich, sweet, chocolate and brown sugar flavors mingle in perfect balance with the bold rye spiciness. The boundless finish lingers with hints of cherries, cloves and smokiness.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

.

Website

Location

535 Ramona Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

Gallery
Nola Restaurant and Bar image

