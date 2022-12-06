Nola Roux 2809 Niles Avenue

Restaurant info

"A casual eatery offering a rotating menu of Cajun Classics such as Gumbo, Jambalaya, Red Beans & Rice, Crawfish Etouffee and Traditional PO' BOY sandwiches. Dine in a setting of original artwork and decor reflecting the stylish character of the New Orleans French Quarters while Jazz and Zydeco softly play in the background. Order by phone or come in for quick service take out, online ordering to follow in the coming weeks. If you've been craving that New Orleans flavor and feel this is the place, see you soon!"