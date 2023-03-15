NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing

Rosalie 500mL

$12.11 Out of stock

Located between Piety and Desire both physically and spiritually, this little alleyway is home to New Orleans' benevolent voodoo traditions. Each year at the beginning of hurricane season, practitioners gather here to thank the spirits for continued protection in the face of the powerful and destructive forces of nature. Our Rosalie is a sour ale brewed with strawberries, passionfruit, rose hips, and hibiscus. From earth we offer grasses, flowers, fruit, and wood; from air we offer wild yeast and bacteria; water is our medium; to our cauldron we add fire; time is all that remains, converting our sweet wort into a potent potable. A voodoo brew of benevolence and protection.