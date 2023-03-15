- Home
NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
3001 Tchoupitoulas St.
New Orleans, LA 70115
Popular Items
Food
Apps & Specials
Reds
Whites
Heroes
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Breaded and Fried Eggplant/Pizza Sauce/Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded and Fried Chicken/Pizza Sauce/Mozzarella
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatballs/Pizza Sauce/Mozzarella
Italian Meatball
Meatballs/Provolone/Broccoli Rabe/Vodka Sauce
Salads
Extras
Drinks
To-Go Beer / Tea
Juice Canoe 6-Pack
Lager 6-Pack
This thin, crisp, and clean lager starts with an aroma of mild, bread-like malts with only a slight taste of oat cereal and very low bitterness.
Blonde 6-Pack
A great introductory craft beer, NOLA Blonde is a medium-bodied traditional American blonde ale - golden in color with floral and citrus hop aromas.
7th Street 6-Pack
Named in honor of the 7th Street wharf across the street from the brewery, this filtered wheat ale is light-bodied American style with pounds of fresh lemon basil added after fermentation. The light citrus taste with a hint of spicy herb on the back helps keep you cool during those hot summer days, which in our town is pretty much all of the time.
Tangerine Squeeze 6-Pack
American-Style Wheat Ale. Light-bodied and refreshing with a punch of fresh tangerine puree.
Hopitoulas IPA 4-Pack
West Coast style India Pale Ale that combines 6 malts and 6 hops with additional dry hopping for three weeks. It takes about a month and a half to make each batch and we think it is worth the wait. Hints of pine and citrus with a powerful, yet balanced hoppy flavor, Hopitoulas packs a punch that you won’t forget.
Irish Channel Stout 4-Pack
This American style stout has sweet malt flavors of caramel and chocolate, complimented by a crisp bitterness produced by roasted barley and American Hops. The complex malt bill of pale and roasted malts result in this well balanced stout that is smooth, rich, dark and delicious!
Scandelicious 4-Pack
Tangerine Cranberry Rosemary Berliner Weisse 6-Pack
This fruity & herbaceous kettle sour is the fall addition to our popular Berliner Weisse series. Brewed with cranberry, tangerine, and fresh rosemary, it is a perfectly refreshing complement to New Orleans' warm fall days with a hint of anticipation for the holidays right around the corner.
Walk Down That Hill 4-Pack
Rose Hip Tea 6-Pack
Non-alcoholic, sparking rosehip hibiscus tea dry-hopped with Lemondrop and Hallertau Blanc varietals.
Oolong Tea 6-Pack
Non-alcoholic, sparkling oolong tea dry-hopped with Sabro and Citra varietals.
Summer Helles 6-Pack
Blueberry Lemon Berliner 6-Pack
Muses 6-pack
Mardi Gras is a celebration for the masses, so we brewed Muses to be a beer for the masses. A Belgian-style ale, light on the palate with low bitterness, select American hops providing a mild citrus edge to the traditional Belgian yeast flavor and aroma. Notably, Muses is a full-flavored session beer (4.4% ABV) so it can be enjoyed all parade long, whether from the float or from the street.
Mango Squeeze 6-Pack
Bockturnal 6-Pack
Blonde 32oz Crowler
Lager 32oz Crowler
7th Street 32oz Crowler
Hopitoulas 32oz Crowler
Hoppyright 32oz Crowler
This hazy and juicy imperial IPA has been double dry-hopped with Centennial, Citra, Ekuanot, and Mosaic hop varietals.
Irish Channel 32oz Crowler
Lagniappe Specialty 32oz Crowler
Lagniappe IPA 32oz Crowler
Funk Crowler 32oz
It's a Cadoozie 32oz
Erzulie 500mL
Peach Funk 500mL
A funked up collaboration with Terrapin Beer Company, this peach saison was aged for a year in barrels, waiting for the gates to Jazz Fest to open once again. Sour, funky, and fruity.
Polymnia 500mL
Arabella 500 Ml
Bienville 750mL
Desire Bottle 500mL
Don't you love those long rainy afternoons in New Orleans when an hour isn't just an hour, but a little piece of eternity dropped into your hands? Desire is the perfect beer to pair with those warm and humid summer afternoons. Aged in chardonnay barrels and tinted red from raspberry puree, each sip of this beautiful and effervescent sour ale will leave you wanting more.
Piety Bottle 500mL
Named for the street in the Bywater, Piety Ale is Cherry Pie mixed to a bounce beat. Its blend of lactobacillus and brettanomyces make Piety sour and funky, while the red wine barrel aging and tart cherries show off its sweet and sassy side.
Rosalie 500mL
Located between Piety and Desire both physically and spiritually, this little alleyway is home to New Orleans' benevolent voodoo traditions. Each year at the beginning of hurricane season, practitioners gather here to thank the spirits for continued protection in the face of the powerful and destructive forces of nature. Our Rosalie is a sour ale brewed with strawberries, passionfruit, rose hips, and hibiscus. From earth we offer grasses, flowers, fruit, and wood; from air we offer wild yeast and bacteria; water is our medium; to our cauldron we add fire; time is all that remains, converting our sweet wort into a potent potable. A voodoo brew of benevolence and protection.
Sauvage 500mL
The wild side of pale, Sauvage is Rebirth pale ale fermented with the dirty dozen brett blend (ECY34) entirely in French oak barrels, resulting in woody and earthy notes. Finally, Sauvage is finished with not one but two encores of dry hopping. Because of the high level of aroma hopping, this beer is best enjoyed fresh, in good company, while getting a little wild.
Arabella 750mL
Inspired by peach lemonade on the porch after a hot summer day, Arabella is sour fermented with 100% Lactobacillus and peach puree to give it refreshing peach aroma. Arabella is sweet at first glance, but incredibly tart, funky and complex once further acquainted.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Local Craft Beer & Authentic New York Style Pizza
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70115