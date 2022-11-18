Restaurant header imageView gallery

NOLA Cajun Kitchen

18 Reviews

$$

340 W Boylston St

West Boylston, MA 01583

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC NOODLES (with sauce)
CAJUN WINGS (6)
NOLA GUMBO

SPECIALS

FRIED CAULIFLOWER BITES

FRIED CAULIFLOWER BITES

$6.00

Served with Cajun remoulade

PECAN PIE

$6.00

Country Fried Chicen W/Mashed & Broc

$17.00

Beef Brisket w/Mashed & Broc

$19.00

CAJUN HOG WINGS (3)

$14.00Out of stock

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

LOBSTER FRIES

$15.00

APPETIZERS

BOUDIN BALLS (4)

BOUDIN BALLS (4)

$10.00

Southeast Louisiana pork and rice sausage breaded and deep-fried, served with Creole mustard

CAJUN FRIES

$6.00
CAJUN WINGS (6)

CAJUN WINGS (6)

$10.00

Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning

CRAB BOULETTES (4)

CRAB BOULETTES (4)

$11.00

Real crabmeat and the Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with a kick from Cajun tartar, rolled, breaded and deep fried until golden brown, served with Cajun remoulade

CRAWFISH BOULETTES (4)

$11.00

Crawfish tails and the Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with a kick from Cajun tartar, rolled, breaded and deep fried until golden brown, served with Cajun remoulade

FRIED OKRA

FRIED OKRA

$6.00

Fresh okra chopped, breaded, and deep-fried, served with Cajun remoulade

FRIED PICKLES

$6.00

Juicy pickles breaded and deep-fried, served with Cajun remoulade

GATOR BITES

$12.00

Tender pieces of fried alligator served with Cajun remoulade

HUSH PUPPIES

$6.00
POPCORN CRAWDADS

POPCORN CRAWDADS

$12.00

Crawdad tails battered and deep fried

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00
CRAWFISH FRIES

CRAWFISH FRIES

$10.00

Crispy fries topped with tender crawfish tails in a creamy Cajun sauce

NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIE

$4.00

Hand pie filled with a savory mixture of beef, pork, and the Cajun trinity. A beloved snack of Louisiana!

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$7.00

GUMBO & MORE

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO

$5.00+

Shellfish-free version of the classic

NOLA GUMBO

NOLA GUMBO

$6.00+

New Orleans classic. The Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery in a roux-based soup cooked with shrimp, chicken, kielbasa and okra, topped with a spoon of rice

RED BEANS & RICE

RED BEANS & RICE

$5.00+

A New Orleans favorite! Kidney beans slow-cooked with Andouille sausage and served over rice

NOLA SHRIMP

NOLA SHRIMP

$19.00

Pan-seared shrimp with creamy crawfish tails, served with rice pilaf and broccoli

NOLA FISH

NOLA FISH

$19.00

Fried Catfish with creamy crawfish tails, served with rice pilaf and broccoli

CAJUN SHRIMP & BROCCOLI

$18.00

CAJUN ALFREDO

Alfredo with a kick! Choice of protein.

GARLIC NOODLES (with sauce)

GARLIC NOODLES (with sauce)

Garlic noodles with choice of protein, tossed in our Secret Sauce

ÉTOUFFÉE

ÉTOUFFÉE

$13.00

Your choice of protein, simmered in a rich and flavorful dark roux, served with a bed of rice

PO BOYS

Toasted French bread loaded and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and served with Cajun fries. Cajun remoulade on seafood; Cajun mayo on meats

JAX'S HOT HONEY CHICKEN PO BOY

$13.00

Fried chicken tender strips drizzled with our hot honey blend

CAJUN BUFFALO CHICKEN PO BOY

$14.00

Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in our house Cajun buffalo sauce . Served with Cajun fries.

CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY

CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY

$13.00

Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries.

CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY

CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY

$12.00

Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.

FRIED LOUISIANA OYSTER PO BOY

FRIED LOUISIANA OYSTER PO BOY

$15.00

Cornmeal crusted plump Louisiana oysters fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.

CAJUN CATFISH PO BOY

CAJUN CATFISH PO BOY

$13.00

Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden and tossed in peppers and our house Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries.

FRIED CATFISH PO BOY

$12.00

Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.

FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY

FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY

$13.00

Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.

CAJUN SHRIMP PO BOY

CAJUN SHRIMP PO BOY

$14.00

Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden and tossed in peppers and our house Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries.

SHRIMP AND CATFISH PO BOY

SHRIMP AND CATFISH PO BOY

$15.00

When you can’t decide!

GATOR SAUSAGE PO BOY

GATOR SAUSAGE PO BOY

$13.00

Alligator and pork seasoned with authentic Cajun spices. Served with Cajun fries.

LOUISIANA HOT SAUSAGE PO BOY

LOUISIANA HOT SAUSAGE PO BOY

$11.00

Hot links, a Louisiana classic! Served with Cajun fries.

N'AWLINS ROAST BEEF PO BOY

N'AWLINS ROAST BEEF PO BOY

$12.00

Not your average roast beef! Braised in beef stock, red wine, and herbs until tender and falling apart. Served with Cajun fries.

SMOKED BRISKET PO BOY

SMOKED BRISKET PO BOY

$13.00

Marinated in our homemade Cajun seasoning and hickory-smoked for 13 hours. Served with Cajun fries.

SURF N' TURF PO BOY

$14.00

Cornmeal crusted fried shrimp and N’awlins roast beef. Served with Cajun fries.

FRIED GATOR PO BOY

$16.00

Cornmeal crusted tender alligator fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.

CRAWFISH PO BOY

$14.00

Cornmeal crusted crawfish tails fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.

BASKETS

Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$16.00

Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.

CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$17.00

Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.

HOT HONEY CHICKEN BASKET

HOT HONEY CHICKEN BASKET

$17.00

Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried, drizzled with our hot honey blend. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.

CAJUN BUFFALO CHICKEN BASKET

$18.00

Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in our house Cajun buffalo sauce . Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.

FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO BASKET

$28.00

Shrimp, catfish, oyster, calamari

CAJUN CATFISH BASKET

$17.00
FRIED CATFISH BASKET

FRIED CATFISH BASKET

$16.00

Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$18.00

Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.

FRIED CAJUN SHRIMP BASKET

$19.00

Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.

FRIED CALAMARI BASKET

FRIED CALAMARI BASKET

$16.00

Tender calamari breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun marinara and Cajun remoulade.

FRIED LOUISIANA OYSTER BASKET

FRIED LOUISIANA OYSTER BASKET

$21.00

Cornmeal crusted plump Louisiana oysters fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.

FRIED GATOR BASKET

$22.00

Cornmeal crusted tender alligator fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo

CHICKEN & SHRIMP BASKET

$17.00
FRIED SHRIMP & CATFISH BASKET

FRIED SHRIMP & CATFISH BASKET

$17.00

When you can’t decide!

CRAWFISH BASKET

$15.00

SEAFOOD BOIL

Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

GREEN MUSSELS

$17.00

Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

KING CRAB LEGS

$38.00Out of stock

Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

LIVE LOUISIANA CRAWFISH

LIVE LOUISIANA CRAWFISH

$16.50Out of stock

OUT OF SEASON --------- Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

SEAFOOD SAMPLER

SEAFOOD SAMPLER

$38.00

Half a pound each of mussels, headless shrimp, and snow crab legs. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

SHRIMP HEADLESS

$22.00

Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

SHRIMP HEAD-ON

$22.00

Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

SNOW CRAB LEGS

$32.00

Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.

KIDS MENU

Served with regular fries and juice

KIDS FRIED CATFISH

$6.00

Served with regular fries and juice

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

Served with regular fries and juice

KIDS FRIED GATOR

$7.00Out of stock

Served with regular fries and juice

SIDE

CAJUN MAYO

$0.75

Made in house. Pair with meats.

CAJUN REMOULADE

$0.75

Made in house. Great on seafood.

CAJUN COLESLAW

$1.50

Our own coleslaw with a kick!

CORN (2)

$3.00

Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce

SIDE SECRET SAUCE

$3.00

NOLA Secret Sauce!

GARLIC NOODLES

GARLIC NOODLES

$6.00

Pairs well with seafood boils!

KIELBASA

$7.00

Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce

POTATOES

$4.00

Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce

RICE PILAF

$3.00

WHITE RICE

$2.00

NOODLES & SAUCE

$10.00

BREAD

$2.00

RANCH

$0.75

BROCOLLI

$3.00

BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

HOT HONEY

$1.00

BEVERAGE

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

COCONUT JUICE

$3.00Out of stock

GATORADE

$2.80

LIPTON

$3.00

SODA

$1.87

ABITA VANILLA SODA

$3.29

ABITA ROOTBEER

$3.29

CATERING

BOUDIN BALLS (20)

$42.00

CAJUN FRIES

$25.00

CAJUN TENDERS (30)

$55.00

CAJUN WINGS (30)

$47.00

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO

$31.00

CHICKEN TENDERS (30)

$50.00

CRAB BOULETTES (20)

$42.00

CRAWFISH BOULETTES (20)

$42.00

FRIED CATFISH (30)

$50.00

FRIED SHRIMP (30)

$58.00

GARLIC NOODLES

$25.00

NOLA GUMBO

$35.00

RED BEANS & RICE .5 GAL

$31.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$30.00

SHRIMP GARLIC NOODLES

$75.00

CAJUN ALFREDO NOODLES

$40.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$45.00

HOT HONEY TENDERS (30)

$55.00

RETAIL

CAJUN COLESLAW

$3.00

CAJUN MAYO

$4.00

CAJUN REMOULADE

$4.00

CAJUN SEASONING

$5.00

CAJUN WING SEASONING

$7.00
NOLA T-SHIRT

NOLA T-SHIRT

$15.00
NOLA SECRET SAUCE 14 oz

NOLA SECRET SAUCE 14 oz

$14.00

Add some spice in the kitchen with NOLA Secret Sauce! Our house seafood boil sauce is also great for pasta, dipping, and so much more.

CRYSTAL HOT SAUCE

$5.00

BEER

ABITA LIGHT

ABITA LIGHT

$5.00Out of stock
AMBER

AMBER

$5.00
STRAWGATOR

STRAWGATOR

$6.00
JOCKAMO IPA

JOCKAMO IPA

$5.00Out of stock

ABITA SPRING LOADED

$5.00Out of stock

HOP 99 LIGHT IPA

$5.00Out of stock
PURPLE HAZE

PURPLE HAZE

$5.00
STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$5.00Out of stock
TURBO DOG

TURBO DOG

$5.00
HOP-ON JUICY PALE

HOP-ON JUICY PALE

$5.00Out of stock
ANDYGATOR

ANDYGATOR

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT

$6.00

WINE

CABERNET

$4.00

CHARDONNAY

$4.00

MERLOT

$4.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$4.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$4.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$4.00

PROSECCO

$8.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Cajun fare open for takeout and outdoor dining

Website

Location

340 W Boylston St, West Boylston, MA 01583

Directions

Gallery
NOLA Cajun Kitchen image
NOLA Cajun Kitchen image
NOLA Cajun Kitchen image

