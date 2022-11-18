- Home
- /
- West Boylston
- /
- NOLA Cajun Kitchen
NOLA Cajun Kitchen
18 Reviews
$$
340 W Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SPECIALS
APPETIZERS
BOUDIN BALLS (4)
Southeast Louisiana pork and rice sausage breaded and deep-fried, served with Creole mustard
CAJUN FRIES
CAJUN WINGS (6)
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning
CRAB BOULETTES (4)
Real crabmeat and the Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with a kick from Cajun tartar, rolled, breaded and deep fried until golden brown, served with Cajun remoulade
CRAWFISH BOULETTES (4)
Crawfish tails and the Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with a kick from Cajun tartar, rolled, breaded and deep fried until golden brown, served with Cajun remoulade
FRIED OKRA
Fresh okra chopped, breaded, and deep-fried, served with Cajun remoulade
FRIED PICKLES
Juicy pickles breaded and deep-fried, served with Cajun remoulade
GATOR BITES
Tender pieces of fried alligator served with Cajun remoulade
HUSH PUPPIES
POPCORN CRAWDADS
Crawdad tails battered and deep fried
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CRAWFISH FRIES
Crispy fries topped with tender crawfish tails in a creamy Cajun sauce
NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIE
Hand pie filled with a savory mixture of beef, pork, and the Cajun trinity. A beloved snack of Louisiana!
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
GUMBO & MORE
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO
Shellfish-free version of the classic
NOLA GUMBO
New Orleans classic. The Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery in a roux-based soup cooked with shrimp, chicken, kielbasa and okra, topped with a spoon of rice
RED BEANS & RICE
A New Orleans favorite! Kidney beans slow-cooked with Andouille sausage and served over rice
NOLA SHRIMP
Pan-seared shrimp with creamy crawfish tails, served with rice pilaf and broccoli
NOLA FISH
Fried Catfish with creamy crawfish tails, served with rice pilaf and broccoli
CAJUN SHRIMP & BROCCOLI
CAJUN ALFREDO
Alfredo with a kick! Choice of protein.
GARLIC NOODLES (with sauce)
Garlic noodles with choice of protein, tossed in our Secret Sauce
ÉTOUFFÉE
Your choice of protein, simmered in a rich and flavorful dark roux, served with a bed of rice
PO BOYS
JAX'S HOT HONEY CHICKEN PO BOY
Fried chicken tender strips drizzled with our hot honey blend
CAJUN BUFFALO CHICKEN PO BOY
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in our house Cajun buffalo sauce . Served with Cajun fries.
CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries.
CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
FRIED LOUISIANA OYSTER PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted plump Louisiana oysters fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
CAJUN CATFISH PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden and tossed in peppers and our house Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries.
FRIED CATFISH PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
CAJUN SHRIMP PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden and tossed in peppers and our house Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries.
SHRIMP AND CATFISH PO BOY
When you can’t decide!
GATOR SAUSAGE PO BOY
Alligator and pork seasoned with authentic Cajun spices. Served with Cajun fries.
LOUISIANA HOT SAUSAGE PO BOY
Hot links, a Louisiana classic! Served with Cajun fries.
N'AWLINS ROAST BEEF PO BOY
Not your average roast beef! Braised in beef stock, red wine, and herbs until tender and falling apart. Served with Cajun fries.
SMOKED BRISKET PO BOY
Marinated in our homemade Cajun seasoning and hickory-smoked for 13 hours. Served with Cajun fries.
SURF N' TURF PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted fried shrimp and N’awlins roast beef. Served with Cajun fries.
FRIED GATOR PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted tender alligator fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
CRAWFISH PO BOY
Cornmeal crusted crawfish tails fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
BASKETS
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
CAJUN CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
HOT HONEY CHICKEN BASKET
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried, drizzled with our hot honey blend. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
CAJUN BUFFALO CHICKEN BASKET
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in our house Cajun buffalo sauce . Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO BASKET
Shrimp, catfish, oyster, calamari
CAJUN CATFISH BASKET
FRIED CATFISH BASKET
Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.
FRIED CAJUN SHRIMP BASKET
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo.
FRIED CALAMARI BASKET
Tender calamari breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun marinara and Cajun remoulade.
FRIED LOUISIANA OYSTER BASKET
Cornmeal crusted plump Louisiana oysters fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.
FRIED GATOR BASKET
Cornmeal crusted tender alligator fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo
CHICKEN & SHRIMP BASKET
FRIED SHRIMP & CATFISH BASKET
When you can’t decide!
CRAWFISH BASKET
SEAFOOD BOIL
GREEN MUSSELS
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.
KING CRAB LEGS
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.
LIVE LOUISIANA CRAWFISH
OUT OF SEASON --------- Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.
SEAFOOD SAMPLER
Half a pound each of mussels, headless shrimp, and snow crab legs. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.
SHRIMP HEADLESS
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.
SHRIMP HEAD-ON
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.
SNOW CRAB LEGS
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potato.
KIDS MENU
SIDE
CAJUN MAYO
Made in house. Pair with meats.
CAJUN REMOULADE
Made in house. Great on seafood.
CAJUN COLESLAW
Our own coleslaw with a kick!
CORN (2)
Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce
SIDE SECRET SAUCE
NOLA Secret Sauce!
GARLIC NOODLES
Pairs well with seafood boils!
KIELBASA
Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce
POTATOES
Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce
RICE PILAF
WHITE RICE
NOODLES & SAUCE
BREAD
RANCH
BROCOLLI
BLEU CHEESE
HOT HONEY
BEVERAGE
CATERING
BOUDIN BALLS (20)
CAJUN FRIES
CAJUN TENDERS (30)
CAJUN WINGS (30)
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO
CHICKEN TENDERS (30)
CRAB BOULETTES (20)
CRAWFISH BOULETTES (20)
FRIED CATFISH (30)
FRIED SHRIMP (30)
GARLIC NOODLES
NOLA GUMBO
RED BEANS & RICE .5 GAL
SWEET POTATO FRIES
SHRIMP GARLIC NOODLES
CAJUN ALFREDO NOODLES
HUSH PUPPIES
HOT HONEY TENDERS (30)
RETAIL
CAJUN COLESLAW
CAJUN MAYO
CAJUN REMOULADE
CAJUN SEASONING
CAJUN WING SEASONING
NOLA T-SHIRT
NOLA SECRET SAUCE 14 oz
Add some spice in the kitchen with NOLA Secret Sauce! Our house seafood boil sauce is also great for pasta, dipping, and so much more.
CRYSTAL HOT SAUCE
BEER
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Authentic Cajun fare open for takeout and outdoor dining
340 W Boylston St, West Boylston, MA 01583