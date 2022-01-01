A map showing the location of Nolan's Brick Oven Bistro 39 North Main StView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Nolan's Brick Oven Bistro 39 North Main St

review star

No reviews yet

39 North Main St

Wolfeboro, NH 03894

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

Godfather

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari with Marinara

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Plain or with Buffalo Sauce

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Italian Bread Loaf with Garlic Butter

Half Garlic Bread

$6.00

Lamb Lollies

$15.00

Lamb Chops, Artichoke, Olives, Garlic Salsa

Meatball

$4.50

Mozz Wedges

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella with Marinara

Mussel

$16.00

Italian Bread, Mussels, Red Peppers, Olives, Tomato Broth

Onions Rings

$8.00

Hand Breaded and Fried

Parmesan bites

$10.00

Baked Pizza Dough, Garlic with Herbs

Seasoned Fries

$6.50

Sesame Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Yellow Fin tuna, Vegetables, Thai Chili Sauce

Spin Dip

$12.00

Tortilla Chips

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Philly Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.00

With sriracha aioli

Haddock Bites

$12.00

Prosciutto toast

$12.00

Fried pickles

$8.00

Spicy Red Mussels

$16.00

Queso Dip

$12.00

Create your Own Large

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Create your Own Small

Cheese Pizza

$7.00+

Calzone with Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$10.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

Red Velvet

$10.00

Boston Creme Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Caramel Brownie

$7.00

Pb Pie

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Raspberry lemon cake

$10.00

Chocolate slice

$7.00

White slice

$7.00

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$24.00

Lemon, White Wine, Garlic, Ritz Crumbs, Fingerling Potatoes and Broccoli

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Breast with a Mushroom, Garlic, Marsala Wine Butter Sauce over Linguini

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Haddock, House Tartar Sauce, Fried Potatoes

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives, Garlic, Fingerling Potatoes

Lamb Chops

$30.00

Artichokes, Olives, Potatoes and Scallions Garlic Salsa Verde

Steak Tip Dinner

$26.00

Grilled Steak Tips with Broccoli and Potates Fries

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Chicken Breast with Lemon Caper Butter Sauce over Linguini

Veal Saltimocca

$25.00

Veal Cutlets with Prociutto, Mushrooms, over Linguini

Haddock Bites Fries & Slaw

$20.00

Honey mustard salmon

$26.00

Pistachio salmon

$26.00

Fisherman's platter

$28.00

Primerib

$26.00

Mushroom shrimp risotto

$24.00

Vanilla pom salmon

$26.00

Cornedbeef & cabbage

$22.00

Steak tip sautee

$26.00

Adult Chicken tenders w/ FF

$16.00

Pasta

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$18.00

Chicken Sauteed with Broccoli and Garlic with Parmesan Cream Sauce

Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

Fettucini with Creamy Parmesan Alfedo

Lasagna

$18.00

Lasagna Layered with Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Beef Sausage

Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Cavatelli Pasta, Creamy 4 cheese Sauce with Buttery Ritz Crumbs

Parmesan

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Veal, Eggplant, Marinara and Mozzarella, Angel Hair and Parmesan

Penne Primavera

$18.00

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Spinach, Tomatos, Pesto Sauce

Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese Filled Pasta with Marinara, Basil, Parmesan Reggiano

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Shrimp, Garlic, Tomatoes, Basil, Lemon Butter Sauce, tossed Linguine

Spag and Meatballs

$15.00

Meatballs and Marinara with Angel Hair pasta and Grated Reggiano

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Spinach mushroom shrimp alfredo

$24.00

Shrimp mushroom roasted red penne

$24.00

Shrimp&mushroom alfredo

$26.00

Pizza

BLT

$14.00+

Garlic Oil, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Chris's

$12.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Broccoli, Alfedo Sauce, Mozzarella

Godfather

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburg, Bacon, Chicken, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Greek

$12.00+

Spinach, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Feta Cheese

Hawaiian

$11.00+

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Larry's Special of the Day

$8.00+

Long Lost Brotheroni

$11.00+

Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, 3 Cheese

Margherita

$11.00+

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil

Shannon's

$12.00+

BBQ Sauce, Grilled BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella

Shrimp

$15.00+

Pesto Alfedo, Shrimp, Garlic, Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Sister's

$11.00+

Mishrooms, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Sauce

Pizza Day- chicken Caesar

$18.00

Pizza Day- Big Mac

$18.00

Pizza Day- Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Fried Haddock, Red Onion, Lettuce, Slaw, Spicy Mayo

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Ceasar Dressing, Soft Flour Wrap

Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Fried, Lettuce, Tomato, House Tartar on a Brioche Bun

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Meatballs with mozzarella and Marinara on Italian Bread

Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Mozzarella and Marinara ( Choice of Chicken Veal or Eggplant)

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pesto Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Pesto Mayo, Brioche Bun

Tuna Salad

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Rodeo Burger

$18.00

Rodeo Chicken

$18.00

Monday Burger

$10.00

Chicken bacon .wrap

$16.00

Grilled Teriyaki chicken

$16.00

Bacon blue burger

$18.00

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$16.00

Beer battered chicken sandwich

$16.00

Fried pickle burger

$13.00

Fried pickle chx sandwich

$16.00

Bacon Bleu Monday

$12.00

Bacon Onion Mush Swiss Monday

$13.00

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Buffalo chicken wrap

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Fried Thai Chili chx sandwich

$16.00

Nolan's chicken sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken club

$14.00

Grilled cheese & tomato basil bisque

$10.00

Fried chicken sandwich and cake slice

$16.00

Nolan's wrap

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Ceasar

$12.00+

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan, Croutons, Classic Dressing

Chowder

$7.00

Garden

$12.00+

Greek Salad

$14.00+

Greens, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta Cheese, Onions, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing

Roasted Beets

$10.00

Roasted beets with local goat cheese, bourbon candied pecans on a bed of mixed greens drizzled with aged balsamic reduction and fresh rosemary.

Soup of the day

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Special

Fresh grilled swordfish steak finished over a roasted portabella mushroom risotto and vegetable of the day

Fried Claim

$24.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Turkey BLTWrap

$12.00

Lobster Sliders

$25.00

Sirloin

$18.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Prime Rib 12oz

$28.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.00

Prime Rib 12oz (Copy)

$28.00

Happy Hour App Tuesday

Green beans

$10.00

Chili cheese fries

$10.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Beer Cheese Sking

$10.00

Valentines Day Specials

Toasted Italian w/ prosciutto

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Cheese stuffed garlic loaf

$13.00

Caesar salad

$8.00

Spinach & strawberry salad

$8.00

Penne Primavera

$18.00

Grilled Swordfish

$24.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$18.00

Surf N Turf

$36.00

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$18.00

CONCERT TICKETS

May 29th 2021 at Cider Press at the Barn. Memorial Day Weekend Summer Kickoff Concert. Show time at 4:30 pm .Starring James Montgomery featuring Chris Vitarello of the Butch Trucks Band with Charlie Farren opening.

CONCERT TICKETS

$40.00

Drink specials

Titos

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Stolio

$8.00

007

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

Captain

$8.00

House red

$8.00

House white

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

39 North Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894

Directions

