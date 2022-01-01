- Home
Nolan's Brick Oven Bistro 39 North Main St
No reviews yet
39 North Main St
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari
Fried Calamari with Marinara
Fried Chicken Tenders
Plain or with Buffalo Sauce
Garlic Bread
Italian Bread Loaf with Garlic Butter
Half Garlic Bread
Lamb Lollies
Lamb Chops, Artichoke, Olives, Garlic Salsa
Meatball
Mozz Wedges
Fried Mozzarella with Marinara
Mussel
Italian Bread, Mussels, Red Peppers, Olives, Tomato Broth
Onions Rings
Hand Breaded and Fried
Parmesan bites
Baked Pizza Dough, Garlic with Herbs
Seasoned Fries
Sesame Ahi Tuna
Yellow Fin tuna, Vegetables, Thai Chili Sauce
Spin Dip
Tortilla Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Philly Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
With sriracha aioli
Haddock Bites
Prosciutto toast
Fried pickles
Spicy Red Mussels
Queso Dip
Create your Own Large
Create your Own Small
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cannolis
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
Molten Chocolate Cake
Key Lime Pie
Carrot Cake
Turtle Cheesecake
Red Velvet
Boston Creme Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake
Caramel Brownie
Pb Pie
Chocolate cake
Raspberry lemon cake
Chocolate slice
White slice
Entrees
Baked Haddock
Lemon, White Wine, Garlic, Ritz Crumbs, Fingerling Potatoes and Broccoli
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Breast with a Mushroom, Garlic, Marsala Wine Butter Sauce over Linguini
Chicken Piccata
Fish and Chips
Haddock, House Tartar Sauce, Fried Potatoes
Grilled Salmon
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives, Garlic, Fingerling Potatoes
Lamb Chops
Artichokes, Olives, Potatoes and Scallions Garlic Salsa Verde
Steak Tip Dinner
Grilled Steak Tips with Broccoli and Potates Fries
Veal Marsala
Veal Piccata
Chicken Breast with Lemon Caper Butter Sauce over Linguini
Veal Saltimocca
Veal Cutlets with Prociutto, Mushrooms, over Linguini
Haddock Bites Fries & Slaw
Honey mustard salmon
Pistachio salmon
Fisherman's platter
Primerib
Mushroom shrimp risotto
Vanilla pom salmon
Cornedbeef & cabbage
Steak tip sautee
Adult Chicken tenders w/ FF
Pasta
Chicken Broccoli Ziti
Chicken Sauteed with Broccoli and Garlic with Parmesan Cream Sauce
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettucini with Creamy Parmesan Alfedo
Lasagna
Lasagna Layered with Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Beef Sausage
Mac and Cheese
Cavatelli Pasta, Creamy 4 cheese Sauce with Buttery Ritz Crumbs
Parmesan
Fried Chicken, Veal, Eggplant, Marinara and Mozzarella, Angel Hair and Parmesan
Penne Primavera
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Spinach, Tomatos, Pesto Sauce
Ravioli
Cheese Filled Pasta with Marinara, Basil, Parmesan Reggiano
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, Garlic, Tomatoes, Basil, Lemon Butter Sauce, tossed Linguine
Spag and Meatballs
Meatballs and Marinara with Angel Hair pasta and Grated Reggiano
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Spinach mushroom shrimp alfredo
Shrimp mushroom roasted red penne
Shrimp&mushroom alfredo
Pizza
BLT
Garlic Oil, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Chris's
Chicken, Bacon, Broccoli, Alfedo Sauce, Mozzarella
Godfather
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburg, Bacon, Chicken, Red Sauce, Mozzarella
Greek
Spinach, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Feta Cheese
Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Larry's Special of the Day
Long Lost Brotheroni
Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, 3 Cheese
Margherita
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil
Shannon's
BBQ Sauce, Grilled BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella
Shrimp
Pesto Alfedo, Shrimp, Garlic, Tomatoes, Mozzarella
Sister's
Mishrooms, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Sauce
Pizza Day- chicken Caesar
Pizza Day- Big Mac
Pizza Day- Buffalo Chicken
Sandwiches
Classic Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese
Fish Tacos
Fried Haddock, Red Onion, Lettuce, Slaw, Spicy Mayo
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Ceasar Dressing, Soft Flour Wrap
Haddock Sandwich
Fried, Lettuce, Tomato, House Tartar on a Brioche Bun
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs with mozzarella and Marinara on Italian Bread
Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Mozzarella and Marinara ( Choice of Chicken Veal or Eggplant)
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Pesto Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Pesto Mayo, Brioche Bun
Tuna Salad
BLT
Rodeo Burger
Rodeo Chicken
Monday Burger
Chicken bacon .wrap
Grilled Teriyaki chicken
Bacon blue burger
Buffalo chicken sandwich
Beer battered chicken sandwich
Fried pickle burger
Fried pickle chx sandwich
Bacon Bleu Monday
Bacon Onion Mush Swiss Monday
Chicken Caprese
Buffalo chicken wrap
Reuben
Fried Thai Chili chx sandwich
Nolan's chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken club
Grilled cheese & tomato basil bisque
Fried chicken sandwich and cake slice
Nolan's wrap
Soups & Salads
Ceasar
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan, Croutons, Classic Dressing
Chowder
Garden
Greek Salad
Greens, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta Cheese, Onions, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing
Roasted Beets
Roasted beets with local goat cheese, bourbon candied pecans on a bed of mixed greens drizzled with aged balsamic reduction and fresh rosemary.
Soup of the day
Chili
Special
Happy Hour App Tuesday
Valentines Day Specials
CONCERT TICKETS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Photos coming soon!