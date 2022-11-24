Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noli's Pizzeria - Regency

review star

No reviews yet

10730 Pacific Street

Omaha, NE 68114

Order Again

Popular Items

New York Pie 18"
Garlic Knots
Margherita Nolita

Create Your Own Pizza

"It's The Water" (and a bit of love & fresh ingredients!)
New York Pie 18"

New York Pie 18"

$24.00

18" New York Neapolitan Pie- Mozzarella Blend & Fresh Sauce included. (Vegan options available:)

Nolita 12"

Nolita 12"

$14.00

The Classic Size of a Traditional Neapolitan, we introduced our "little Noli" to satisfy a smaller crowd, or order a few and enjoy an array of flavors!

Margherita Individual Pizza 10"

$12.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Pie

$14.00

GF Cauliflower Cheese Crust- Mozzarella blend and Fresh Tomato Sauce.

Specialty New York Pie 18"

Bianco NY Pie

$30.00

Herb ricotta, Goat cheese, feta, fresh mozzarella, garlic olive oil.

Caprese NY Pie

$28.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, garlic olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh basil.

Polpette NY Pie

$28.00

Home Run! Our House-made Meatball (the best!), Onion, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Noli's Rockin' Cheese Blend.

Capricosa NY Pie

$30.00

Salami, Portobello, black olive, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.

Vegiatta NY Pie

$30.00

Portobello, artichoke, garlic, red pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella, balsamic glaze.

Callabria NY Pie

$28.00

Specialty Nolita 12"

Bianco Nolita

Bianco Nolita

$16.00

Herb ricotta, Goat cheese, feta, fresh mozzarella, garlic olive oil.

Caprese Nolita

Caprese Nolita

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, garlic olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh basil.

Capricosa Nolita

$16.00

Salami, Portobello, black olive, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.

Margherita Nolita

Margherita Nolita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce, basil.

Polpette Nolita

$15.00

Meatball, onion, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.

Vegiatta Nolita

$16.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, Red Pepper, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella blend, Balsamic Glaze.

Callabria Nolita

$15.00

Specialty GF PIe 12"

Bianco GF

$15.50

Caprese GF

$12.50

Capricosa GF

$15.50

Margherita GF

$12.50

Vegiatta GF

$15.50

Salads

Fresh Greens
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Romaine & Spinach blend with Carrots, Celery & Croutons. Try the Famous Momo's Poppyseed, A recipe passed down from our Momo!

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Marinara

$0.75

Side Of Momo's Poppyseed

$0.75

Caesar salad

$8.00

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Mozza-Balls

$8.00Out of stock

Bruschetta

$8.00

Cheesebread

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Noli's Pizzeria joins with Cheeseburgers- the Take Out Joint, Under the Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball. Get ready to Rock & Pickle with some great eats!

Location

10730 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68114

Directions

