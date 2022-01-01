Nolita Kitchen
Popular Items
*NEW* FRIED RIBS *NEW*
COCKTAILS
Ladies Night
sweet grass vodka, lychee nectar, lemon, prosecco float
Diddy On The Beach
ciroc coconut vodka, simple, fresh lime, mint, sparking water
Nol-Fashioned
four roses single barrel, demerara, angostura, orange peel, luxardo
Strong Island
a long island remix that’ll have you reaching for your passport
Frooti
ciroc mango, passionfruit nectar, fresh lime, mint, soda
Eye Of The Storm
captain morgan private reserve, fever tree ginger beer, fresh lime
Please Don't Tell
illegal mezcal joven, cucumber, lime passionfruit, ghost pepper dust
Coco-Locomotion
tito’s vodka, coconut nectar, pineapple, fresh lime, nutmeg
Mighty Margarita
casamigos blanco, housemade sour mix, lime salt, citrus sugar
Bartender's Choice
just tell us your in the notes what you're in the mood for, and we'll hook you up!
BEER
Athletic Upside Down Golden Ale (Non-Alcoholic)
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)
Michelob Ultra
Miller Highlife
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
WINE
APPETIZERS
Arancini
housemade risotto & cheese fritters, fresh herbs, parmesan, marinara
Bacon Brussels
crispy hand-cut brussels sprouts, applewood smoked candied bacon, sea salt, balsamic
Buffalo Shrimp
pepper-battered wild gulf shrimp, matchstick celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread
signature five-cheese blend, roasted garlic butter, marinara, housemade ciabatta, fresh herbs
Cherry Bomb Chicken
bacon-wrapped & cherry pepper-stuffed, orange marmalade
Dragon Rib
fire-grilled baby back ribs, carrot-ginger slaw, dragonberry coulis
Drums of Heaven
frenched lollipop chicken, 5 island slaw, sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
dolce cherry peppers, tomato relish, arrabiatta sauce
Fried Mozzarella
housemade panko breaded crispy mozzarella, signature marinara, fresh herbs
Nolita Sampler
a trio of all-time favorites - shrimp disaronno, arancini & cherry bomb chicken
Shrimp Disaronno
gulf shrimp, amaretto aioli, toasted almonds
SALADS
Mediterranean Falafel Salad
cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, peppers, crumbled feta, red quinoa, tzatziki, lemon vinaigrette
Fairway Market Salad
mesclun greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, petite mandarin oranges, local goat cheese, and our paradise island citrus vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad - HALF
romaine hearts, parmigiano-reggiano, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing
Classic Caesar Salad - FULL
romaine hearts, parmigiano-reggiano, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing
Nolita Greens - HALF
mesclun greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, house vinaigrette
Nolita Greens - FULL
mesclun greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, house vinaigrette
Spice Market Salad
romaine, buttermilk fried chicken, avocado, pepperjack, cilantro, black bean & corn salsa, fresh lime, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Colossal Cobb
romaine, fire-grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, avocado, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
WINGS
PASTA
Pasta Rose
chicken, sausage, sundried tomato, spinach, fettuccini
Fettuccini Alfredo
chicken, broccoli, garlic, fettuccini, alfredo cream
Crock Pot Mac
oven-baked macaroni, cheddar-jack & parmesan cheese sauce, broccoli florets, brown butter breadcrumb
Shrimp Scampi
gulf shrimp, tomato, roasted pepper, basil, garlic, white wine sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
housemade meatball, marinara, parmesan
Chicken Piccata
capers, mushrooms, white wine lemon sauce, linguini
Penne Alla Vodka
sundried tomato, basil, vodka cream sauce, parmesan, penne
Hell's Kitchen Linguini
gulf shrimp, onion, pepper, garlic, creamy arrabiata, sauce
ENTREES
Baby Back Ribs - FULL RACK
housemade bourbon bbq, truffle parm fries, chipotle-lime corn on the cob
Baby Back Ribs - HALF RACK
housemade bourbon bbq, truffle parm fries, chipotle-lime corn on the cob
Chicken Lugano
italian herbs & panko-crusted chicken breast, confetti rice pilaf, delicate lemon-basil cream sauce, local asparagus spears
Chicken Parmesan
panko-coated crispy chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, signature marinara
Roasted Salmon
fresh veggie quinoa, braised fennel, lemon thyme crema, tomato jam
Signature Cheese Lasagne
signature marinara sauce, fresh basil, nolita 5 cheese blend, fresh herbs
BURGERS
Lucky Burger
bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle mayo
Classic Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, shaved pickle, mayo
Bourbon BBQ Burger
lettuce, cheddar, tomato, crispy onion straws, bourbon bbq, mayo
Nolita Burger
caramelized onions, marsala mushrooms, american cheese, garlic mayo
Bronx Bomber Burger
applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack & cheddar, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce
Grand Central Burger
goat cheese, avocado, tomato, arugula, red onions, chipotle mayo
PANINI
BLT Panini
applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, beefsteak tomato, american cheese, mayo
Milano Panini
fire-grilled chicken, basil, greenhouse tomato, hand-pulled mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto
Prince Street Panini
parmesan-panko chicken, applewood smoked bacon, greenhouse tomato, local spinach, melted mozzarella, creamy garlic mayo
Veggie Press Panini
fire-grilled zucchini, roasted red pepper, marsala mushrooms, caramelized onions, crumbled goat cheese, housemade basil pesto
SLIDERS
WRAPS
Southern Chicken Wrap
crispy buttermilk chicken, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy buttermilk chicken, tomato, lettuce, buffalo-bleu sauce
Roman Caesar Wrap
fire-grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing
Falafel Wrap
housemade falafel, shredded lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onions, cool cucumber tzatziki, feta
SIDES
House Fries
all natural idaho potato fries, house cajun seasoning
Truffle Parmesan Fries
signature nolita fries, black truffle oil, fresh herbs, parmesan
Chipotle Corn on the Cob
fire-grilled sweet corn, fresh lime, chipotle crema
Garlic Parm Tots
crispy idaho potato taters, garlic, parmesan, fresh herbs
Garlic Sauteed Spinach
wilted local spinach, roasted garlic, olive oil, nutmeg
Fire-Grilled Local Veggies
changes daily, fire-grilled to perfection
Five Island Coleslaw
hand-shaved cabbage, julienne carrots, fresh pineapple
Tater Tots
all natural crispy idaho potato taters, nolita house seasoning
Truffle Tots
crispy idaho taters, black truffle oil, fresh herbs, parmesan
CALZONES
5 Borough Calzone
rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon
Bourbon BBQ Calzone
bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives
Bowery Queen Calzone
sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo *white pie*
Cheese Calzone
housemade pizza sauce, signature cheese blend
Chicken Pesto Calzone
basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach
Devil's Playground Calzone
crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper
Margherita Calzone
chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo
Mulberry Street Calzone
parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo
Spicy Buffalo Calzone
buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives
Veggie Calzone
green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive
SMALL PIZZA PIES
Small 5 Borough Pie
rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon
Small Bourbon BBQ Pie
bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives
Small Bowery Queen Pie
sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo *white pie*
Small Chicken Pesto Pie
basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach
Small Devil's Playground Pie
crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper
Small Margherita Pie
chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo
Small Mulberry Street Pie
parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo
Small Cheese Pie
housemade pizza sauce, signature cheese blend
Small Spicy Buffalo Pie
buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives
Small Veggie Pie
green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive
LARGE PIZZA PIES
Large 5 Borough Pie
rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon
Large Bourbon BBQ Pie
bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives
Large Bowery Queen Pie
sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo *white pie*
Large Chicken Pesto Pie
basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach
Large Devil’s Playground Pie
crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper
Large Margherita Pie
chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo
Large Mulberry Street Pie
parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo
Large Cheese Pie
Start with our house-made pizza sauce, signature cheese blend and let your imagination run wild :-)
Large Spicy Buffalo Pie
buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives
Large Veggie Pie
green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive
PARTY PIZZA PIES
PARTY 5 Borough Pie
rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon
PARTY Bourbon BBQ Pie
bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives
PARTY Bowery Queen Pie
sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo*white pie*
PARTY Chicken Pesto Pie
basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach
PARTY Devil’s Playground Pie
crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper
PARTY Margherita Pie
chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo
PARTY Mulberry Street Pie
parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo
PARTY Nolita Cheese Pie
Start with our house-made pizza sauce, signature cheese blend and let your imagination run wild :-)
PARTY Spicy Buffalo Pie
buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives
PARTY Veggie Pie
green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive
DESSERT
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
housemade ricotta & mascarpone cheese, ghirardelli chocolate
Molten Chocolate Purse
our version of the lava cake - decadent chocolate ganache, puff pastry crust
NY Style Cheesecake
fresh berries, housemade whipped cream
Star Fried Dough
cinnamon powdered sugar, melba berry dipping sauce
