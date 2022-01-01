Nolita Kitchen

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

1/2 LB Wings
Colossal Cobb
1 LB Wings

*NEW* FRIED RIBS *NEW*

Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$15.00+

If you've tried our Nolita Famous Wings - you are going to LOVE these - Overnight Smoked, and Finished Crispy Baby Back Ribs! For a Limited Time ONLY!

COCKTAILS

Ladies Night

Ladies Night

$13.00

sweet grass vodka, lychee nectar, lemon, prosecco float

Diddy On The Beach

Diddy On The Beach

$14.00

ciroc coconut vodka, simple, fresh lime, mint, sparking water

Nol-Fashioned

Nol-Fashioned

$17.00

four roses single barrel, demerara, angostura, orange peel, luxardo

Strong Island

Strong Island

$16.00

a long island remix that’ll have you reaching for your passport

Frooti

$14.00

ciroc mango, passionfruit nectar, fresh lime, mint, soda

Eye Of The Storm

Eye Of The Storm

$13.00

captain morgan private reserve, fever tree ginger beer, fresh lime

Please Don't Tell

$17.00

illegal mezcal joven, cucumber, lime passionfruit, ghost pepper dust

Coco-Locomotion

Coco-Locomotion

$15.00

tito’s vodka, coconut nectar, pineapple, fresh lime, nutmeg

Mighty Margarita

$18.00

casamigos blanco, housemade sour mix, lime salt, citrus sugar

Bartender's Choice

Bartender's Choice

$16.00

just tell us your in the notes what you're in the mood for, and we'll hook you up!

BEER

Athletic Upside Down Golden Ale (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Highlife

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

WINE

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$34.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay (Bottle)

$34.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$34.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$34.00

Woodbridge Rose (Bottle)

$34.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel (Bottle)

$34.00

APPETIZERS

Arancini

Arancini

$10.00

housemade risotto & cheese fritters, fresh herbs, parmesan, marinara

Bacon Brussels

Bacon Brussels

$10.00

crispy hand-cut brussels sprouts, applewood smoked candied bacon, sea salt, balsamic

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

pepper-battered wild gulf shrimp, matchstick celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.00

signature five-cheese blend, roasted garlic butter, marinara, housemade ciabatta, fresh herbs

Cherry Bomb Chicken

Cherry Bomb Chicken

$12.00

bacon-wrapped & cherry pepper-stuffed, orange marmalade

Dragon Rib

Dragon Rib

$15.00

fire-grilled baby back ribs, carrot-ginger slaw, dragonberry coulis

Drums of Heaven

Drums of Heaven

$12.00

frenched lollipop chicken, 5 island slaw, sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

dolce cherry peppers, tomato relish, arrabiatta sauce

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

housemade panko breaded crispy mozzarella, signature marinara, fresh herbs

Nolita Sampler

Nolita Sampler

$18.00

a trio of all-time favorites - shrimp disaronno, arancini & cherry bomb chicken

Shrimp Disaronno

Shrimp Disaronno

$16.00

gulf shrimp, amaretto aioli, toasted almonds

SALADS

Mediterranean Falafel Salad

Mediterranean Falafel Salad

$14.00

cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, peppers, crumbled feta, red quinoa, tzatziki, lemon vinaigrette

Fairway Market Salad

Fairway Market Salad

$15.00

mesclun greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, petite mandarin oranges, local goat cheese, and our paradise island citrus vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad - HALF

Classic Caesar Salad - HALF

$7.00

romaine hearts, parmigiano-reggiano, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing

Classic Caesar Salad - FULL

$11.00

romaine hearts, parmigiano-reggiano, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing

Nolita Greens - HALF

Nolita Greens - HALF

$7.00

mesclun greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, house vinaigrette

Nolita Greens - FULL

Nolita Greens - FULL

$10.00

mesclun greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, house vinaigrette

Spice Market Salad

$15.00

romaine, buttermilk fried chicken, avocado, pepperjack, cilantro, black bean & corn salsa, fresh lime, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Colossal Cobb

Colossal Cobb

$16.00

romaine, fire-grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, avocado, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

WINGS

1/2 LB Wings

1/2 LB Wings

$11.00

Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.

1 LB Wings

1 LB Wings

$20.00

Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.

2 LB Wings

2 LB Wings

$38.00

Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.

PASTA

Pasta Rose

$20.00

chicken, sausage, sundried tomato, spinach, fettuccini

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$23.00

chicken, broccoli, garlic, fettuccini, alfredo cream

Crock Pot Mac

$20.00

oven-baked macaroni, cheddar-jack & parmesan cheese sauce, broccoli florets, brown butter breadcrumb

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

gulf shrimp, tomato, roasted pepper, basil, garlic, white wine sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

housemade meatball, marinara, parmesan

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

capers, mushrooms, white wine lemon sauce, linguini

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

sundried tomato, basil, vodka cream sauce, parmesan, penne

Hell's Kitchen Linguini

Hell's Kitchen Linguini

$24.00

gulf shrimp, onion, pepper, garlic, creamy arrabiata, sauce

ENTREES

Baby Back Ribs - FULL RACK

$39.00

housemade bourbon bbq, truffle parm fries, chipotle-lime corn on the cob

Baby Back Ribs - HALF RACK

$28.00

housemade bourbon bbq, truffle parm fries, chipotle-lime corn on the cob

Chicken Lugano

Chicken Lugano

$26.00

italian herbs & panko-crusted chicken breast, confetti rice pilaf, delicate lemon-basil cream sauce, local asparagus spears

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

panko-coated crispy chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, signature marinara

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$28.00

fresh veggie quinoa, braised fennel, lemon thyme crema, tomato jam

Signature Cheese Lasagne

Signature Cheese Lasagne

$22.00

signature marinara sauce, fresh basil, nolita 5 cheese blend, fresh herbs

BURGERS

Lucky Burger

Lucky Burger

$18.00

bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle mayo

Classic Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, shaved pickle, mayo

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$16.00

lettuce, cheddar, tomato, crispy onion straws, bourbon bbq, mayo

Nolita Burger

$17.00

caramelized onions, marsala mushrooms, american cheese, garlic mayo

Bronx Bomber Burger

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack & cheddar, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce

Grand Central Burger

$16.00

goat cheese, avocado, tomato, arugula, red onions, chipotle mayo

PANINI

BLT Panini

$15.00

applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, beefsteak tomato, american cheese, mayo

Milano Panini

$14.00

fire-grilled chicken, basil, greenhouse tomato, hand-pulled mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto

Prince Street Panini

Prince Street Panini

$16.00

parmesan-panko chicken, applewood smoked bacon, greenhouse tomato, local spinach, melted mozzarella, creamy garlic mayo

Veggie Press Panini

$14.00

fire-grilled zucchini, roasted red pepper, marsala mushrooms, caramelized onions, crumbled goat cheese, housemade basil pesto

SLIDERS

Southern Sliders

$10.00

buttermilk fried chicken, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle mayo

Meatball Parmesan Sliders

$10.00

housemade sliced meatball, melted mozzarella, signature marinara sauce

Falafel Sliders

$10.00

housemade falafel, cool cucumber tzatziki, chilled red onion

WRAPS

Southern Chicken Wrap

$15.00

crispy buttermilk chicken, black bean & corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, chipotle mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

crispy buttermilk chicken, tomato, lettuce, buffalo-bleu sauce

Roman Caesar Wrap

$14.00

fire-grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing

Falafel Wrap

$15.00

housemade falafel, shredded lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onions, cool cucumber tzatziki, feta

SIDES

House Fries

House Fries

$7.00

all natural idaho potato fries, house cajun seasoning

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

signature nolita fries, black truffle oil, fresh herbs, parmesan

Chipotle Corn on the Cob

$7.00

fire-grilled sweet corn, fresh lime, chipotle crema

Garlic Parm Tots

$10.00

crispy idaho potato taters, garlic, parmesan, fresh herbs

Garlic Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

wilted local spinach, roasted garlic, olive oil, nutmeg

Fire-Grilled Local Veggies

$10.00

changes daily, fire-grilled to perfection

Five Island Coleslaw

$7.00

hand-shaved cabbage, julienne carrots, fresh pineapple

Tater Tots

$8.00

all natural crispy idaho potato taters, nolita house seasoning

Truffle Tots

$10.00

crispy idaho taters, black truffle oil, fresh herbs, parmesan

CALZONES

100% Handmade-to-Order Calzones with our NY Style Pastry Ricotta, Nolita Mozzarella Blend, and served with our Signature Marinara!

5 Borough Calzone

$21.00

rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon

Bourbon BBQ Calzone

$19.00

bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives

Bowery Queen Calzone

Bowery Queen Calzone

$19.00

sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo *white pie*

Cheese Calzone

$16.00

housemade pizza sauce, signature cheese blend

Chicken Pesto Calzone

$20.00

basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach

Devil's Playground Calzone

$19.00

crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper

Margherita Calzone

$20.00

chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo

Mulberry Street Calzone

$22.00

parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo

Spicy Buffalo Calzone

Spicy Buffalo Calzone

$20.00

buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives

Veggie Calzone

$18.00

green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive

SMALL PIZZA PIES

Start with our house-made pizza sauce, signature cheese blend and let your imagination run wild :-)
Small 5 Borough Pie

Small 5 Borough Pie

$19.00

rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon

Small Bourbon BBQ Pie

Small Bourbon BBQ Pie

$18.00

bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives

Small Bowery Queen Pie

Small Bowery Queen Pie

$16.00

sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo *white pie*

Small Chicken Pesto Pie

$18.00

basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach

Small Devil's Playground Pie

$16.00

crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper

Small Margherita Pie

Small Margherita Pie

$17.00

chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo

Small Mulberry Street Pie

$19.00

parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo

Small Cheese Pie

$13.00

housemade pizza sauce, signature cheese blend

Small Spicy Buffalo Pie

$18.00

buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives

Small Veggie Pie

$14.00

green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive

LARGE PIZZA PIES

Large 5 Borough Pie

Large 5 Borough Pie

$31.00

rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon

Large Bourbon BBQ Pie

$32.00

bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives

Large Bowery Queen Pie

Large Bowery Queen Pie

$33.00

sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo *white pie*

Large Chicken Pesto Pie

$34.00

basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach

Large Devil’s Playground Pie

$32.00

crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper

Large Margherita Pie

$32.00

chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo

Large Mulberry Street Pie

$36.00

parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo

Large Cheese Pie

$23.00

Start with our house-made pizza sauce, signature cheese blend and let your imagination run wild :-)

Large Spicy Buffalo Pie

$33.00

buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives

Large Veggie Pie

$26.00

green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive

PARTY PIZZA PIES

PARTY 5 Borough Pie

PARTY 5 Borough Pie

$53.00

rosa grande pepperoni, housemade meatball, crumbled sausage, applewood smoked bacon

PARTY Bourbon BBQ Pie

$42.00

bourbon bbq sauce, grilled chicken, chives

PARTY Bowery Queen Pie

$48.00

sliced tomato, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella, black pepper, evoo*white pie*

PARTY Chicken Pesto Pie

$46.00

basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, spinach

PARTY Devil’s Playground Pie

$44.00

crumbled sausage, hand-pulled mozzarella, dolce cherry pepper

PARTY Margherita Pie

$46.00

chunky tomato sauce, hand-pulled mozzarella, basil, evoo

PARTY Mulberry Street Pie

$49.00

parmesan fried chicken, dolce cherry pepper, trio of cheeses, fresh basil, evoo

PARTY Nolita Cheese Pie

$34.00

Start with our house-made pizza sauce, signature cheese blend and let your imagination run wild :-)

PARTY Spicy Buffalo Pie

$44.00

buffalo-bleu sauce, grilled chicken, chives

PARTY Veggie Pie

$37.00

green pepper, vidalia onion, mushroom, black olive

DESSERT

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$9.00

housemade ricotta & mascarpone cheese, ghirardelli chocolate

Molten Chocolate Purse

$12.00

our version of the lava cake - decadent chocolate ganache, puff pastry crust

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

fresh berries, housemade whipped cream

Star Fried Dough

$10.00

cinnamon powdered sugar, melba berry dipping sauce

TO GO BEVERAGES

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$4.00
Spring Water

Spring Water

$2.00
20 Ounce Soda

20 Ounce Soda

$3.00
Snapple

Snapple

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

NOW OPEN FOR DELIVERY & TAKE-OUT!

Website

Location

901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford, CT 06114

Directions

