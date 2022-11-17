Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar 515 Washington Av. N
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 am
Our menu is straightforward with pasta made in front of guests at the chef table, an award winning burger made with Peterson’s ground beef, and entrées with ingredients that your grandmother can pronounce. Our chef, Peter Hoff brings his culinary vision and passion for local ingredients to create a well rounded menu of new modern American comfort food.
Location
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
