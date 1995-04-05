Restaurant header imageView gallery

House of Bread Nolensville



7186 Nolensville Rd Suite A

Nolensville, TN 37135

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

$17.95

Chocolate Mousse

$17.95

Apple Pie

$17.95

Caramel Pecan

$19.95

Breads

Standard Dinner Rolls - 6 Pack

$4.75

Gluten-Free Dinner Rolls - 6 Pack

$5.99

Cheese Dinner Rolls - 6 Pack

$5.99

Pumpkin Bread

$11.99

Cranberry Orange Bread

$11.99

Misc

Stuffing Mix

$6.50

*PICK ONE* Pick Up Day

If you need to schedule an alternate time on Tuesday or Wednesday due to work schedule, please email orders@nolohob.com.

Tuesday, November 22 from 11 am to 5:45 pm

Wednesday, November 23 between 11 am 3 pm

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Fresh bread, handmade daily. We are dedicated to providing your family with the best-tasting and most-nutritious bakery products available. Bread - Pastries - Breakfast - Lunch

7186 Nolensville Rd Suite A, Nolensville, TN 37135

