Nom Cafe 23 Forest Avenue

23 Forest Avenue

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Kyufte (Side)
Kyufte and Eggs
Waffles

Small

Shopska Salad

Shopska Salad

$11.00

Bulgarian salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, scallions, sheep feta, and parsley

Mekitsi

Mekitsi

$11.00

Crumpets served with Maine honey and fruits

Parzhen

Parzhen

$9.00

Crispy eggplants sprinkled with sea salt served with signature Lutenitza spread

Granola boat

Granola boat

$13.00

Fruits, honey, nuts, and granola over coconut yogurt

Snezhanka Salad

Snezhanka Salad

$11.00

Bulgarian cucumber salad

Entrees

Kyufte and Eggs

$15.00

Bulgarian styled sausages served with two fried eggs, bread, spread, and a side salad

Mushrooms toast

Mushrooms toast

$13.00

Mushrooms, spinach, arugula, and feta spread on sourdough bread

Nomlette

Nomlette

$14.00

Omlette with mushrooms, cheese, peppers, scallions, and spinach served with side of toast and salad

Waffles

Waffles

$15.00

Belgian style waffles topped with berries and Maine maple syrup

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, arugula, spicy aioli, and Swiss

Zaara toast

$12.00

panagurski cucumbers over hummus spread and side salad

Side

Kyufte (Side)

$6.00

Spread (Side)

$3.00

Eggs (2) Side

$4.50

Toast

$3.00

Seasonal Jam

$3.00

Maine Maple Syrup

$2.00

Bread and Butter

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Fruits

$4.50

Bacon

$5.00

NA Bev

Pelegrino

$5.00
Spindrift

Spindrift

$4.50
Coffee

Coffee

$3.50
Tea

Tea

$3.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Matcha

Matcha

$6.00
Cocoa

Cocoa

$6.00
Butterfly Pea

Butterfly Pea

$6.00

OJ

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.50
Ice cold brew

Ice cold brew

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

Milk

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 Forest Avenue, Portland, ME 04101

