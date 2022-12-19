Main picView gallery

Nom Nam

210 E 34th St

New York, NY 10016

Crunchy Spring Rolls

$8.50

Pork, vermicelli, taro, wood ear mushroom, onions sauce (3 pcs)

Rice paper Summer Rolls

$8.50

Rice paper wrap, vermicelli, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, basil with your choice of protein

Saigon Famous Wings

Saigon Famous Wings

$10.00

Deep fried wings caramelized sweet tamarind with colorful prawn chips

Viet Bao

Viet Bao

$6.00+
Brussel sprouts (VG)

Brussel sprouts (VG)

$9.00

deep fried, glazed with garlic sweet chili sauce

Main part

Banh Mi - Chicken

$11.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted baguette with mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot and Daikon , cilantro

Banh Mi - Ham & Pate

$11.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted baguette with mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro

Banh Mi - pork

Banh Mi - pork

$11.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted baguette with mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot and Daikon, cilantro

Banh Mi - Tofu (V)

$11.00

Vietnamese sandwich on toasted baguette with mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot and Daikon, cilantro

Bo Luc Lac

Bo Luc Lac

$18.50

wok-charred beef, black pepper sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes, served with jasmine rice

Bun salad bowl - Chicken

$14.50

vermicelli noodle, bean sprouts, mint, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumbers, peanuts, fried shallots, served with fish sauce

Bun salad bowl - Pork

Bun salad bowl - Pork

$14.50

Bun salad bowl - Vegan Duck

$14.50
Obama Bun cha

Obama Bun cha

$16.50

pan seared pork patties & spring rolls vermicelli noodle, mint, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, peanuts, fried shallots, served with fish sauce

Op la

Op la

$15.00

French inspired fried egg with Vietnamese sausage, pate and baguette

Pho

Nom Nam Pho

$18.00

Half marrow, Angus sirloin, meatballs

O.G. pho

$14.50

angus sirloin, brisket

Murray Hill Pho

$21.00

Bone - in short rib, spicy sate paste

Free range Chicken Pho

$14.50

Vegan Pho

$13.95

tofu, kale, baby bok choy, lotus root

Steak Pho

Steak Pho

$13.95

rare round steak

on the side

stir-fried baby bok choy

stir-fried baby bok choy

$6.00

garlic oyster sauce

Viet omelette w/ BBQ pork

$6.00

jasmine rice

$2.00

French fries

$4.00

classic French fries with sea salt

fried egg

$2.00

Extra Noodle

$3.00

No Utensil

Bonemarrow

$4.00

Zero Proof

Cold Fashioned

Cold Fashioned

$8.00

Vietnamese cold brew, Maple Spice srup, bitter, cinnamon

Hailey Temple

Hailey Temple

$8.00

Sala (Southeast Asian fruit) Syrup, lime, club soda, cherry

Sour Calamansi

$8.00

calamamsi , mint, simple syrup,soda

Halong Bay iced tea

$8.00

beverages

Vietnamese coffee

Vietnamese coffee

$5.00

slow drip Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk

Thai Iced tea

Thai Iced tea

$5.00

Hot Thai tea

$5.00

Coconut water

$4.00

Lychee Juice

$4.00

Limeade soda

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Honey Ginger tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

home-style Vietnamese recipes served up by a vibrant staff. Simply put, Nom Nam pays homage to the traditional while also creating some new signatures.

Location

210 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

