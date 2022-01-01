Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nom Nom Ramen

1,584 Reviews

$$

20 S 18th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Order Again

Buns

Pork Buns (2 Pcs)

$11.00

Pork Buns (3 Pcs)

$16.00

Nom Nom Buns (2 Pcs)

$12.00

Nom Nom Buns (3 Pcs)

$18.00

Chicken Buns (2 Pcs)

$11.00

Chicken Buns (3 Pcs)

$16.00

Eggplant Buns (2 Pcs)

$11.00

Eggplant Buns (3 Pcs)

$16.00

Tofu Bun ( 2 Pcs )

$11.00

Tofu Bun (3 Pcs)

$16.00

Shrimp Bun (2Pcs)

$13.00

Shrimp Bun(3Pcs)

$19.00

Toro Bun(2pcs)

$12.00

Toro Bun (3pcs)

$18.00

Appetizers

Mini Salad Bowl

$7.00

Kyuri

$8.00

Edamame

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Takoyaki

$10.00

Pork Gyoza

$10.00

Crispy Shrimp

$10.00

Pork Toro Side Plate

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Sesame Miso Wings

$10.00

Special Ramen

Tan Tan Ramen

$17.00

Tan Tan Toro

$22.00

Aka Nom Nom

$17.00

Aka Toro

$22.00

Curry Ramen

$17.00

Curry Toro

$22.00

Classic Ramen

Shio Pork

$15.00

Shoyu Pork

$15.00

Miso Pork

$15.00

Karai Pork

$15.00

Double Pork Shio

$20.00

Double Pork Shoyu

$20.00

Double Pork Miso

$20.00

Double Pork Karai

$20.00

Kid Shio Noodle

$8.00

Kid Shoyu Noodle

$8.00

Kid Miso Noodle

$8.00

Kid Karai Noodle

$8.00

Shio Chicken

$15.00

Shoyu Chicken

$15.00

Miso Chicken

$15.00

Karai Chicken

$15.00

Double Chix Shio

$20.00

Double Chix Shoyu

$20.00

Double Chix Miso

$20.00

Double Chix Karai

$20.00

Kid Chicken Shio

$8.00

Kid Chicken Shoyu

$8.00

Kid Chicken Miso

$8.00

Kid Chicken Karai

$8.00

Shio Toro

$21.00

Shoyu Toro

$21.00

Miso Toro

$21.00

Karai Toro

$21.00

Veg Shio

$15.00

Veg Shoyu

$15.00

Veg Miso

$15.00

Veg Karai

$15.00

Double Veg Shio

$20.00

Double Veg Shoyu

$20.00

Double Veg Miso

$20.00

Double Veg Karai

$20.00

Kid Veggie Shio

$8.00

Kid Veggie Shoyu

$8.00

Kid Veggie Miso

$8.00

Kid Veggie Karai

$8.00

Aka Regular

$17.00

Aka Toro

$22.00

Kid Ramen

$8.00

Rice/Salad Bowls

Pork Katsu

$18.00

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Tofu Don

$16.00

Chashu Don

$15.00

Oyako (Chix) Don

$15.00

Toro Don

$16.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fiji

$3.00

Hot Japanese Green Tea

$3.00

Cold Japanese Tea

$2.00

Japan Mango

$3.50

Poland

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Aloe

$3.00

Japan Melon

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Nantucket Mango Orange

$3.00

Nantucket Apple

$3.00

Mochi

$8.00

Add On Toppings

Nitamago

$2.00

Extra Pork Belly

$4.00

Extra Chicken Chashu

$4.00

Extra Pork Cubes

$2.00

Pork Toro Side Plate

$12.00

Aka Bomb

$2.00

Fire Bomb

$2.00

Kaidama

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Tempura Tofu

$4.00

Bok Choy

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.00

Scallion

$2.00

Bamboo

$2.00

Kikurage

$2.00

Bean Sprouts

$2.00

Cabbage

$2.00

Nori

$2.00

No Mushroom

No Beansprout

$1.50

Nom Hoodie

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:10 pm, 4:11 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:10 pm, 4:11 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:10 pm, 4:11 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:10 pm, 4:11 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:10 pm, 4:11 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:10 pm, 4:12 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:10 pm, 4:12 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

20 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

