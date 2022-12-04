Noma Beach Redfish

Restaurant header imageView gallery

CRUDO

Crudo Selection of 3

$60.00

Market Oysters

$36.00

Key West Pink Shrimp

$21.00

Santa Barbara Sea Urchin

$45.00Out of stock

Diver Scallop

$26.00

Miami Wahoo

$25.00

Sebastian Fluke

$22.00

Florida Keys Snapper

$25.00

Ora King Salmon Tartare

$25.00

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Marathon Spanish Mackerel

$22.00Out of stock

Live Scallops

$35.00Out of stock

CAVIAR

Caviar Cannoli

$48.00

Oscetra Experience

$250.00+

Siberian Experience

$155.00+

ANTIPASTI

Donatella’s Award Winner Meatballs

$26.00

Cured Meats & Cheese

$37.00

Cinco Jotas 5J (per oz.)

$28.00

Farm Salad

$20.00

Baby Arugula

$22.00

Baby Gem Caesar Salad

$22.00

Poached Lobster & Burrata

$48.00

Grilled Calamari

$27.00

Fritto Misto

$48.00

Bread Service

$8.00

ENTREES

Black Truffle

$30.00

White Truffle

$45.00

Spaghetti

$30.00

Butternut Cannelloni

$36.00

Lobster Pappardelle

$46.00

Rigatoni & Meatballs

$35.00

Tagliolini

$85.00

Linguini e Vongole

$38.00Out of stock

D-Margarita

$28.00

D-Sea Urchin & Burrata

$65.00Out of stock

D-Coppa

$32.00

D-Florida Snapper

$42.00

D-Day Boat Scallops

$45.00

D-Roasted Swordfish

$44.00

D-Filet Mignon Prime Wood Roasted

$78.00

D-Chicken Scarpariello

$40.00

D-Whole Roasted Black Sea Bass

$150.00

D-Lamb Chops Lumina New Zealand

$125.00

D-Yellowfin Tuna Porterhouse “Fiorentina”

$145.00Out of stock

D-36oz Black Diamond Prime Fiorentina Steak

$275.00

D-Local Spiny Lobster

$78.00Out of stock

SIDES

Broccolini

$18.00

Crispy Spicy Cauliflower

$18.00

Wild Mushrooms

$18.00

Truffle Fries

$18.00

Eggplant Caponata

$18.00

Bread Service

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Veggie Platter Kids

$18.00

Chick Tenders & Fries Kids

$18.00

Pizza Margarita Kids

$23.00

Skirt Steak & Fries Kids

$45.00

Fruit Plate Kids

$18.00

Italian Mac & Cheese Kids

$14.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Kids

$19.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$18.00

Carrot Cake

$18.00

Guava Cheesecake

$18.00

Tiramisu

$18.00

Vanilla

$9.00+

Egg Nog

$9.00+

Dark Chocolate

$9.00+

Pistachio

$9.00+

Hazelnut

$9.00+

Coconut Sorbet

$9.00+

HH ITEMS

HH Brockmans Gin

$9.00

HH Capt Morgan Rum

$9.00

HH Classic Volito

$9.00

HH Dewars Scotch

$9.00

HH El Jimador Tequila

$9.00

HH Four Roses Bourb

$9.00

HH Frozen Margarita

$9.00

HH Island Chiller

$9.00

HH Pina Colada

$9.00

HH Voli 305 Vodka

$9.00

HH GL-Sparkling Wine

$8.00

HH GL-The Beach RS

$8.00

HH GL-White Wine

$8.00

HH GL-Red Wine

$8.00

HH GL-Frozen Rose

$8.00

HH Blue Moon

$6.00

HH Corona

$7.00

HH Freedom Tower

$6.00

HH La Nueva

$5.00

HH La Rubia

$6.00

HH Laces IPA

$6.00

HH LO-CA Blonde Ale Low Cal

$5.00

HH Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

HH Modelo

$7.00

HH Peroni

$7.00

HH BEER

HH Blue Moon

$6.00

HH Corona

$7.00

HH Freedom Tower

$6.00

HH La Nueva

$5.00

HH La Rubia

$6.00

HH Laces IPA

$6.00

HH LO-CA Blonde Ale Low Cal

$5.00

HH Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

HH Modelo

$7.00

HH Peroni

$7.00

HH WINE

HH GL-Sparkling Wine

$8.00

HH GL-The Beach RS

$8.00

HH GL-White Wine

$8.00

HH GL-Red Wine

$8.00

HH GL-Frozen Rose

$8.00

HH COCKTAILS

HH Brockmans Gin

$9.00

HH Capt Morgan Rum

$9.00

HH Classic Volito

$9.00

HH Dewars Scotch

$9.00

HH El Jimador Tequila

$9.00

HH Four Roses Bourb

$9.00

HH Frozen Margarita

$9.00

HH Island Chiller

$9.00

HH Pina Colada

$9.00

HH Voli 305 Vodka

$9.00

L-CRUDO

L-Market Oysters

$36.00

L-Key West Pink Shrimp

$21.00

L-Santa Barbara Sea Urchin

$45.00

L-Diver Scallop

$26.00

L-Miami Wahoo

$25.00

L-Marathon Spanish Mackerel

$22.00

L-Florida Keys Snapper

$25.00

Ora King Salmon Tartare

$25.00

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Crudo Selection of 3

$55.00

L-ANTIPASTI

L-Caesar Salad

$22.00

L-Lobster & Burrata

$48.00

L-Farm Salad

$20.00

L-Italian Chop Salad

$23.00

L-Fritto Misto

$36.00

L-Grilled Calamari

$27.00

L-Cured Meats & Cheese

$32.00

L-Donatella’s Award Winner Meatballs

$26.00

Bread Service

$25.00

L-PASTAS

L-Spaghetti

$30.00

L-Linguini e Vongole

$38.00

L-Lobster Pappardelle

$46.00

L-Rigatoni

$30.00

L-PIZZA

L-Sea Urchin & Burrata

$65.00

L-Spicy Pepperoni

$30.00

L-Margarita

$28.00

L-Clam + Sausage

$32.00

L-FISH & MEAT

L-Florida Snapper Sandwich

$30.00

L-Swordfish Sandwich

$32.00

L-Spicy Meatball Sandwich

$25.00

L-Wagyu Burger

$32.00

L-Skirt Steak

$42.00

L-Grilled GCF Chicken

$32.00

L-SIDES

Seasoned Fries

$18.00

Broccolini

$18.00

Crispy Spicy Cauliflower

$18.00

Wild Mushrooms

$18.00

Bread Service

$25.00

Valet

Valet $8

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to NOMA Beach at Redfish! The newly transformed restaurant offers a variety of distinct areas for guests to enjoy. The rooftop has stunning views of Miami and the water, a hot spot for private events and monthly special events such as winemaker dinners, whiskey nights, and sunset yoga & champagne

Website

Location

9610 Old Cutler rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

