Nomad East 1675 E 1300 S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1675 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City