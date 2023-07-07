Main picView gallery

Nomad East 1675 E 1300 S

review star

No reviews yet

1675 E 1300 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Food

Pizzas

Basque'n Glory

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarela, Tooele Basque Chorizo Sausage, Fresno Chili, Red Onion, Green Chermoula

Betty White

Betty White

$16.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontina, Arugula, Pickled Raisins.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Start with a cheese pizza and add toppings of your choice.

Children of the Corn

Children of the Corn

$18.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Cotija Cheese, Chorizo, Serrano Chili, Green Onion, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Lamb-Orghini

Lamb-Orghini

$18.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Za'atar, Red Onion, Spicy Lamb Sausage, Lemon, Mint

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO

Pretty in Pink

Pretty in Pink

$16.00

Pink Sauce, Stracciatella, Red Pepper Flakes, Fresno Chili, Dried Oregano,

Roni Boy

Roni Boy

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pickled Jalapeño, Hot Honey

Prosciutto and Pesto

$17.00

Abe Froman

$18.00

Shares

Cheese Board- Rotates Daily

$15.00
Assorted Marinated Olives

Assorted Marinated Olives

$7.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

Roasted Fingerlings. Piquillo Romesco , Manchego Cheese

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$12.00

Crema, Cotija, Pepita Crumble, Chili Powder

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Greens, Bacon, Smoked Blue Cheese, Green Onion, Seeds, Buttermilk Ranch

Crunchy Coconut Salad

$12.00
Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$13.00

Greens, House Smoked Salmon, Radish, Breadcrumbs, Almonds, Red Onion, Smoked Paprika Dressing, Pickled Golden Raisins

Family Salad- Serves 3-4

Family Salad- Serves 3-4

$18.00+

Mixed Greens, Roasted and Pickled Vegetables, Seeds, House Dressing

Nomad Burger

Nomad Burger

$16.00

Niman Ranch Beef, American Cheese, Zucchini Pickles, Greens, Chips, Fry Sauce and Side Salad.

Marys Half Roasted Chicken

Marys Half Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Aji Panca Salsa, Burnt Citrus Crema, Herb Salad, Pepita Dukkah

Bavette Steak

$21.00

Raw Beef Snack

$15.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Ladyfinger, Rum Zabaglione, Chocolate Crumble, Espresso

Roasted White Chocolate Pot De Creme

$10.00

Whipped Cream, Honeycomb, Luxardo Cherries

Beverage

Beer

Rainbow Sour

$9.00

TF Seasonal

$12.00

Los Locos

$7.00

TF Ferda Double IPA

$10.00

Tank 7 Farmhouse

$10.00

2Row TLC

$9.00

Odell 90 Shilling

$7.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Suss it out

$9.00

Kiitos Blackberry Sour

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hoppy Refresher

$4.00Out of stock

House Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1675 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

Main pic

