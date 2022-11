Baladin Sodas

$6.00

Cola - Contains no coloring or preservative. Produced with the kola nuts bought from the "Kola Slow Food Presidium” in Sierra Leone. Part of the revenue from the its sale will be donated to the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity to support the Presidium project. Ginger - Ingredients: water, natural brown sugar, lemon juice, carbon dioxide and an unmistakable infusion of herbs, zests of bitter. Does not contain ginger! Spuma Nera - A basis of chinotto (a myrtle-leaf orange drink), with the addition of the reddish part of rhubarb roots and an orange zest and vanilla infusion Mela Zen - Contains apples and ginger. Fresh, tasty, and intriguing! Agrumata - Made with a selection of mixed Italian citrus fruits. The hazy color hides a delicate and flavorful combination of orange, tangerine, lemon, and bergamot.