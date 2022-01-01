Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nomad Coffee House at Bluebird Market.

325 Blue River Parkway

Silverthorne, CO 80497

DRINK

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50+

LATTE

$4.00+

AMERICANO

$3.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.75+

MOCHA

$4.50+

FRAPPUCCINO

$5.50+

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

MACCHIATO

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$2.00+

CORTADO

$4.00

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.50+

ICED TEA

$4.00+

HOT TEA

$3.25+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

COLD BREW

$5.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

AU LAIT

$3.50+

STEAMER

$3.00+

SMOOTHIE

$5.75+

COFFEE\ICE TEA REFILL

$1.00

1 GALLON BOX OF COFFEE

$20.00

BAGEL

$4.00

FRUIT

$1.25

BOTTLED TEA

$3.00

RTIC TUMBLER

$25.00+

BOBO BITE

$2.50

CUP O JUICEà

$2.00+

CUP O MILK

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Coffee and Bagels

325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, CO 80497

