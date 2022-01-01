Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nomad Charcuterie & Wine 10 Prospect St

10 Prospect St

Bellingham, WA 98225

apéritif

Marcona Almonds

$5.00

spanish almonds with dried rosemary

Olives

$5.00

warm castlevertranos with lemon zest + chili flake

Caviar + French Onion

$14.00

american hassle back caviar with dip + potato chips

Blue Cheese + Honeycomb

$10.00

twin sisters creamery whatcom blue, water crackers

Tinned Fish

$12.00

sardines with dijon, cornichons + seeded crackers

burrata + bruleed lemon

$10.00

garden

Gem Lettuce

$14.00

green apple, pistachio, parmesan + herby vinaigrette

Broccoli

$14.00

roasted florets served with whipped tahini, crispy garlic + marigold herb salad

Pappardelle

$17.00

semolina pastaa, sungold tomatoes, crispy garlic, parmesan + basil

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Thinly sliced and dressed in vegan caesar. lemon segments, gremolata, and puffed kelp

German Potato Salad

$14.00

roasted + served with saffron aioli + peppadew relish

Chicories + Mushrooms

$14.00

charcuterie + cheese

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

Jamón Iberico + Melon

$18.00

Vegan

$15.00

chef brian's saffron cashew cheese, kite hill ricotta, hellenic farms fig salami, Mia's spicy salami with cornichons, nuts, berries, apricot preserves, bread + crackers

Cheese

$15.00

Meat + Cheese

$15.00

Side of Water Crackers

$2.00

Side of Seeded Crackers

$2.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of GF Crackers

$2.00

land + sea

Confit Pork Belly

$20.00

Chorizo + Fig

$17.00

Albondigas

$17.00

dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

single origin chocolate cake + vanilla buttercream

Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Tart

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A cozy cafe setting that offers charcuterie and cheese, small plates, wine, and local beer with vegetarian and vegan options.

10 Prospect St, Bellingham, WA 98225

