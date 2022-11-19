Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nomai

94 Derby st. Suite 217

Hingham, MA 02043

Popular Items

Add Salmon
Crab Fried Rice
Kanpachi Sashimi

Raw Bar

Kanpachi Sashimi

$16.00

winter lager ponzu, watermelon radish

Spicy Crab Makimono Roll

$18.00

Tuna Spring Roll

$18.00

daikon & sprouts

Wagyu Beef Crispy Rice

$12.00

Snacks

Add Caviar

$18.00

Chinatown Calamari

$15.00

chili crisp, smacked cucumber

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Lobster Rangoon

$12.00Out of stock

Orange Chicken Chicken Wings

$14.00

Peking Duck Bao

$14.00

Sea Scallop Yakitori

$14.00

Yuzu Beurre Blanc

The Last Bing

$11.00

chinese sesame flatbread, scallion powder, nori butter

Vegetables

Citrus & Avocado Salad

$16.00

endive, citrus, avocado, sunflower seed, licorice vinaigrette

Nomai Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Wok Charred Cauliflower

$14.00

sesame yogurt, herb salad, pomegranate

Wood Fired Snap Peas

$12.00

black garlic romesco

Add Steak

$13.00

Add Salmon

$13.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Noodles & Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00

asparagus, egg, crispy shallot, phrik naam plaa

Grandma Hua's Handmade Carrot Noodle

$26.00

beef bourguignon

Pork & Squid Ink Dumpling

$24.00

pea shoots, tonkotsu ramen broth

Steak Fried Rice

$26.00

Dessert

Black Sesame Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

drunken apple

Chocolate Mochi Butter Cake

$11.00

Pandan Cheesecake

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Caramelized White Chocolate Miso Ice Cream

$5.00

Lemongrass Coconut Cookie Butter Ice Creamr

$5.00

Lychee Birthday Cake Ice Cream

$5.00

Rocky Road Black Sesame Ice Cream

$5.00

Curried PB And j Ice Cream

$5.00

Miso Ritz Cracker Ice Cream

$5.00

Pumpkin Rum Flan Ice Cream

$5.00

Passionfruit Baklava Fro Yo

$5.00

Tiki Pineapple Coconut Sorbet

$5.00

Choices

Chicken Sando

$16.00Out of stock

Char Sui Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Scallop Crudo

$18.00Out of stock

Jackfruit Bao

$12.00Out of stock

MUSSELS SPECIAL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Named for the crimson Japanese maple tree, Nomai offers new American cuisine with creative Asian flavors in a modern, elegant space in Hingham’s Derby Street Shops. Nomai brings the same fun & lively atmosphere Owner Brian Moy’s spots are known for, but in a more refined & elevated setting. Conceptualized by Culinary Director Jason Hua, Nomai’s menu highlights familiar favorites & flavors from throughout Asia. Hua was most recently Chef & Managing Partner for over a decade at The Dutch named Best New Restaurant 2011 by The New York Times. His Boston roots run deep, he worked alongside Ken Oringer at Boston’s iconic Clio & was a member of UNI’s opening team.

Website

Location

94 Derby st. Suite 217, Hingham, MA 02043

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

