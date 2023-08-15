Small Plates

Tsunami Edamame

$11.70

Ponzu, Crispy Garlic

Shrimp Firecracker Steamed Buns

$18.20

Firecracker Marinated Shrimp, Asian Slaw, Cashews

Caesar

$18.20

Taleggio, Rye Crouton, Anchovy

North Shore Steamed Buns

$18.20

Spicy Passion Fruit Ginger Marinated Tuna, Homemade Kimchi, Avocado Mousse, Crispy Sweet Potato, Seaweed Nori & Togarashi

Mavericks Tacos (3 ea)

$16.90

3 tacos - choose: (Sesame Tuna Or Salmon) Crispy Corn Tortilla, Purple Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Mousse, Sour Cream

Pipeline Nachos

$16.90

choose: (Salmon or Spicy Tuna) Wonton Chips, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado Mousse, Aji Amarillo

POKÉRITO

$16.90

Sesame Soy Blend Marinated Salmon - Wrapped In Seaweed Nori and White Rice, with Scallion Negi, Sesame Seeds, Red Cabbage, Avocado Mousse, Cucumber and Spicy Mayo.

Handhelds

Bali Hai Sliders

$19.50

Pork Chashu, Grilled Pineapple, Lava Sauce on King's Hawaiian Roll

Chicken Lava Wrap

$16.90

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Mozzarella, Avocado Mousse, Lava Sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.90

Wrap with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Red Onion, Caesar Dressing

Veggie Wrap

$15.60

Wrap with Cilantro Rice, Avocado, Spinach, Hummus, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber, Chickpeas, and Green Tahini Dressing.

Poké Bowls

Venice Beach California

$20.80

Poké Bowl made with: Salmon, Sesame Soy Blend, White Rice, Salsa Verde, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Crispy Onions.

Sunset Beach Hawaii

$20.80

White Rice, Tuna, Sesame Soy Blend, Red and Green Onions, Serrano Chili, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Sesame Seed, Nori Flakes

Jumunjin Beach Korea

$20.80

Forbidden Black Rice, Tuna, House Made Kimchi Sauce and Salad, Sesame Seeds, Rice Pearls, Toasted Cashews.