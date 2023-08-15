Bali Hai by No Man's Land
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving Tropical Vibes. Bali Hai by No Man's Land is Open for Lunch 12pm-4pm. About No Man's Land Elevated, but never pretentious, vibey cocktail parlor & eatery, focused on great service, craft cocktails and a small menu of shareable plates.
Location
666 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
