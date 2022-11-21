Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nome Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

1465 Southwest Knoll Avenue

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

REGINETTE
CAESAR SALAD
RADIATORI

ANTIPASTI TAKE OUT

FOCACCIA

$8.00

House Made Butter (seasonal)

MEATBALLS

$17.00

Pork-Veal-Pancetta, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach

ARANCINI

$17.00

Parmagiano Reggiano, Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Pistachio

SALAD TAKE OUT

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

Focaccia Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano Crisps, Bos Taurus Caesar Dressing

BEET SALAD

$16.00

Whipped goat Cheese, Escarole, Pickled Red Onions, Crispy Speck, Citrus-Honey Vinaigrette

RADICCHIO SALAD

$16.00

Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola Dolce, Pears, Creme Fraiche, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

PIZZA TAKE OUT

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$20.00

San Marzano, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive oil

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$25.00

Sweet Onion, Gaeta Olives, Mozzarella, Parsley, Calabrian Chilies

CALABRESE PIZZA

$23.00

Salame Calabrese, Sweet and Hot Peppers, Scamorza, Ricotta, Local Honey

WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$25.00

Porcini Cream, Fontina, Rosemary, Preserved Lemon

Tartufo Autunnale

$25.00

Truffle oil, Fingerling Potatoes, Leeks, Fontina, Basil Pine-nut Pesto

BUFALA PIZZA

$23.00

Prosciutto, Preserved Lemon, Arugula, Double Olive Oil, Aged Aceto Balsamico

PRIMI TAKE OUT

REGINETTE

$28.00

Wild Boar Ragù, San Marzano, Pecorino Romano

RADIATORI

$26.00

Fennel Sausage, Rapini, Chili Flake, Chanterelles, Parmigiano Reggiano

RISOTTO

$27.00

Delicata Squash, Parsnips, Maple, Sage, Pepitas

SAFFRON GEMELLI

$40.00

Smoked Clams, N’Duja, Sweet Corn, Gaeta Olives, Grey Mullet Bottarga

SECONDI TAKE OUT

COULOTTE

$40.00

Coulotte Steak (8oz), Wilted Spinach, Porcini Butter, Salsa Verde

CHICKEN

$33.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Spring Onions, Diavola Sauce

DOUBLE CUT PORK CHOP

$57.00

Fig Mostarda, Marsala Jus, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Crispy Pancetta

SABLEFISH

$35.00

Crispy Leeks, Salsa Piccata

DOLCI TAKE OUT

TIRAMISU

$13.00

Mascarpone Custard, Espresso-Frangelico, Ladyfingers, Cocoa, Salted Caramel

ZEPPOLE

$13.00

Carmalized Pears, Vanilla Zabaglione, Citrus Sugar, Rosemary

PANNA COTTA

$13.00

Cranberries and Apples two ways, Salted and Roasted Walnuts

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated Italian cuisine in a casual setting

Location

1465 Southwest Knoll Avenue, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
235 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Chicken Bonz Bend - 143 SW Century Dr Ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
143 SW Century Dr Ste 110 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Walt Reilly's - 225 SW Century Drive
orange starNo Reviews
225 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
SEA Crab House - Bend - 335 SW Century Dr
orange starNo Reviews
335 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston