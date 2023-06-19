Nom Nom Cookies Hurricane Location

Restaurant header imageView gallery

88 North 3400 West

Hurricane, UT 84737

Cookies

Single (QTY 1)

$3.99

4 Box (QTY 4)

$14.50

Mega Nom Nom (QTY 12)

$35.99

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.98

Soda

Coke

$1.98

Sprite

$1.98

Mountain Dew

$1.98

Diet Coke

$1.98

Milk

Milk

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
We’ve got a cookie for everyone! Come Nom Nom on your cookie of choice

