Nomonomo Pub + Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2115 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Set Menu

TORI KATSU TEISHOKU

TORI KATSU TEISHOKU

$18.00

panko breaded, green circle chicken breast, japanese bbq sauce, cabbage, rice, miso soup, japanese pickles

CHIRASHI DONBURI

$35.00

10 piece of chef Sasaki’s selections sashimi over sushi rice, wasabi, miso soup

Small Plates

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Sea Salt

Omakase Sashimi*

$24.00

4 kinds of chef Sasaki’s selection

Artmex Makimono

$16.00

spicy tuna tartar, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, sesame, cilantro, jalapeno, lime, spicy mayo, chili oil

Goma AE

$6.00

broccoli, sweet sesame sauce

Tako Wasabi

$5.00

wasabi marinated raw baby octopus

Tako Su

$6.00

octopus, cucumber, sanbaizu vinegar

Mushrooms

$8.00

maitake, enoki, shiitake, shimeji, soy, garlic, chive

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

cayenne, special sauce, garlic chips, lemon

Karaage

Karaage

$9.00

ginger garlic soy, togarashi mayo or ginger garlic pirikara soy sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

dashi, nori, spicy daikon radish, chive

Aji Furai

Aji Furai

$8.00

panko breaded horse mackerel, japanese bbq sauce, house tartar sauce

Takoyaki

$6.00

Japanese bbq sauce, mayo, aonori, dried bonito

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

Out of stock

cabbage, green onion, tempura crumbs, red ginger, dashi, japanese bbq sauce, mayo, bonito flakes, aonori powder

Noodles

Uni Creamy Udon

$23.00Out of stock

house-made udon, sea urchin, nori, chive

Sansai (Hot/Cold)

Sansai (Hot/Cold)

$15.00

house-made udon or organic soba, noodle, simmered mountain veggies, tempura crunch, chives, bonito flakes, nori, cold dashi

Niku (Hot)

Niku (Hot)

$16.00

house-made udon or organic soba noodle, imperial wagyu beef, scallions

Kamo* (Hot/Dipping)

Kamo* (Hot/Dipping)

$16.00

dipping noodle, cold house-made udon or organic soba noodle, duck breast*, scallions, nori, hot dashi

Zaru (Cold)

Zaru (Cold)

$12.00

dipping noodle, cold house-made udon or organic soba noodle, cold dashi, nori, wasabi

Rice + Bread

Onigiri Rice Ball

$4.00

choose: sour plum, spicy cod roe, or furikake

Wagyu Yakiniku Slider

Wagyu Yakiniku Slider

$6.00Out of stock

Imperial wagyu, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, martin's brioche, special sauce

Tori Katsu Slider

$5.00Out of stock

panko breaded green circle chicken breast, mayo, japanese bbq sauce, cabbage, brioche

EBI Katsu Slider

$5.00Out of stock

panko breaded shrimp, mayo, japanese bbq sauce, cabbage, brioche

Side Orders

Kimchee

$3.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

miso soup, dashi, tofu puff, tofu, wakame seaweed, scallions

Steamed Rice

$3.00

short grain rice

Dessert

Mini Cheesecake

$4.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Calpis Soda

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Boss Coffee

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Beer

Sapporo Premium

$5.00

Hitachino Nest

$10.00

Kawaba Sunrise

$12.00

Orion

$6.00

Aooni

$12.00

Yona Yona

$12.00

Off Dry Cider

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Location

2115 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Nomonomo Pub + Grill image
Nomonomo Pub + Grill image

