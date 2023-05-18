Nomonomo-Japanese Pub + Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2115 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sazon Cubano 2.0 - 2252 North Western Ave.
No Reviews
2252 North Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
No Reviews
2234 North Western Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant