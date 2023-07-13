Food

Small Plates

Edamame

$6.00

Sea Salt

Kushi Kastu

$16.00

Teba Karaage

$14.00

Mushrooms

$15.00

maitake, enoki, shiitake, shimeji, soy, garlic, chive

Okonomiyaki

$17.00

cabbage, green onion, tempura crumbs, red ginger, dashi, japanese bbq sauce, mayo, bonito flakes, aonori powder

Ika Yaki

$19.00

grilled whole squid, sweet soy, ginger aioli, togarashi

Tako Wasabi

$6.00

Fuji Apple Green Salad

$13.00

Rice + Noodles

Uni Creamy Udon

$32.00

Mentaiko Udon

$17.00

Pork+Kimchee Yaki Udon

$19.00
Zaru (Chilled)

$15.00

dipping noodle, cold house-made udon or organic soba noodle, cold dashi, nori, wasabi

Niku

$21.00

house-made udon or organic soba noodle, imperial wagyu beef, scallions

Sansai (Chilled)

$19.00

Kani Zosui

$21.00

Tori Zosui

$18.00

Kinoko Zosui

$18.00

Side Orders

Miso Soup

$4.00

miso soup, dashi, tofu puff, tofu, wakame seaweed, scallions

Kimchee

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

short grain rice

Sweet Green Salad

$8.00

Dessert

Mini Cheesecake Choco Dip

$4.50

Mini Cheese Cappuccino

$4.50

Drinks

Non Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Calpis Soda

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Boss Coffee

$5.00

Oolong Tea

$4.00