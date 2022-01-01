Nona Lisa Pizzeria
Gelato by the Scoop
Vegan Vanilla (NEW!) Scoop
Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN vanilla gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!
Vegan Chocolate (NEW!) Scoop
Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN chocolate gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!
Chocolate Orange Scoop
Rich dark chocolate dancing with orange for the holidays
Cinnamon Scoop
Warm Saigon cinnamon at its very best
London Fog Scoop
Earl Grey tea gelato with a ribbon of vanilla caramel (NEW!)
Vanilla Scoop
Creamy vanilla bean
Coffee Scoop
Better than your first cup of the day
Chocolate Scoop
Rich dark chocolate for the chocolate lover in your life
Pistachio Scoop (contains tree nuts)
Made with fresh pistachios - delicious!
German Chocolate Scoop (contains tree nuts)
Our rich chocolate with coconut and pecans
Marzipan Scoop (contains tree nuts)
High almond flavor - Katie's favorite
Green Tea Scoop
Sweet, creamy green tea deliciousness!
Ruby Jamaica Scoop
Amazing tart hibiscus gelato with ruby-chocolate shards.
Milk & Cookies Scoop (contains gluten)
Creamy gelato with chunks of chocolate chip cookies - what a combo!
Spiced Chocolate Scoop
Rich dark chocolate, haunted with cinnamon and chipotle
Chocolate Buzz Scoop
Rich dark chocolate with chocolate covered espresso beans - energizing and delicious!
Mint Choc Chip Scoop
Refreshing, rewarding - with no artificial color
White Chocolate Cherry Scoop
White Chocolate with chunks of dried cherry
Orange Cream Scoop
Childhood summer on a spoon
Strawberry Scoop
Flavored with local organic strawberries
Watermelon Scoop (Vegan/Dairy Free)
Fresh, delicious watermelon becomes the song of summer
Gelato by the Pint
Vegan Vanilla (NEW!) Pint
Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN vanilla gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!
Vegan Chocolate (NEW!) Pint
Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN chocolate gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!
Peppermint Pint
A minty, seasonal favorite. Get yours while it lasts!
Cinnamon Pint
Warm Saigon cinnamon at its very best
Chocolate Orange Pint
Rich dark chocolate dancing with orange for the holidays
Vanilla Pint
Creamy vanilla bean
Coffee Pint
Better than your first cup of the day
Mocha Pint
Rich chocolate haunted by espresso
Green Tea Pint
Sweet, creamy green tea deliciousness!
Pistachio Pint (contains tree nuts)
Made with fresh pistachios - delicious!
Peanut Butter Pint (contains peanuts)
Peanuts at their best!
Chocolate Cherry Almond Pint (contains tree nuts)
Dark chocolate with pieces of dried cherry and almonds
Spiced Chocolate Pint
Rich dark chocolate, haunted with cinnamon and chipotle
Chocolate Buzz Pint
Rich dark chocolate with chocolate covered espresso beans - energizing and delicious!
Mint Chocolate Chip Pint
Refreshing, rewarding - with no artificial color
Milk and Cookies Pint (contains nuts and gluten)
Creamy gelato with chunks of chocolate chip cookies - what a combo!
German Chocolate Pint (contains tree nuts)
Our chocolate with coconut and pecans
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pint (contains peanuts)
Dark chocolate and organic peanut butter - a match made in heaven
Gingersnap Pint
Tastes amazing - like the cookies Grandma Randolph used to make <3
White Chocolate Cherry Pint
White Chocolate with chunks of dried cherry
White Chocolate Coconut Pint
White Chocolate with flakes of coconut
Orange Cream Pint
Childhood summer on a spoon
Strawberry Pint
Flavored with local organic strawberries
Other Desserts
Sauces/Seasonings/Ingredients
Salad Dressing, House (8 oz)
Salad Dressing, House (16 oz)
Salad Dressing, Caesar (8 oz)
Salad Dressing, Caesar (16 oz)
Salad Dressing, Dark Balsamic (8 oz)
Salad Dressing, Dark Balsamic (16 oz)
Salad Dressing, Bleu Cheese (8 oz)
Salad Dressing, Bleu Cheese (16 oz)
Plum Sauce, cup (4 servings)
Plum Sauce, pint (8 servings)
Plum sauce, quart (16 servings)
Pesto (nut-free), cup
Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, cup
House grated Parmesan, cup
House grated Parmesan, pint
House grated Parmesan, quart
Garlic Butter, pint (1 pound)
Nona Shake (to season food or make garlic butter), approx 1/2 cup
Family Size Specials
Whole Red Meat Lasagna (frozen)
Traditional beef-only lasagna. Serves 8-12 people.
Whole Red Veg Lasagna (frozen)
Vegetarian red lasagna (like the traditional, but without meat). Serves 8-12 people.
Whole White Veg Lasagna (frozen)
Vegetarian white lasagna with roasted carrots and sauteed spinach. Serves 8-12 people.
Butterfly Chicken Alfredo (same size as lasagna pan)
Diced Chicken and Butterfly noodles with our tasty homemade Alfredo sauce
8 Nona Lisa Meatballs
8 Delicious Nona Lisa Meatballs, with just enough sauce for the plate (sauce for noodles sold separately - it wouldn't fit in the container!). Sold FROZEN.
Meatball Sauce (Quart)
One Quart of Nona Lisa's delicious Meatball Sauce (meatballs not included). Plenty to sauce the noodles to serve with our 8 meatball deal. Sold FROZEN.
Meat Sauce (Quart)
Loaf of Garlic Bread (bake at home)
Shipping
1 or 2 shirt shipping, Continental US
Select the appropriate shipping level if you'd like us to ship your shirt(s) (currently available for the Continental US only). Watch your email for a request for address from nonalisapizza at gmail! Once we have your address we'll also use your email to let you know when we ship. THANK YOU!
3 or 4 shirt shipping, Continental US
Select the appropriate shipping level if you'd like us to ship your shirt(s) (currently available for the Continental US only). Watch your email for a request for address from nonalisapizza at gmail! Once we have your address we'll also use your email to let you know when we ship. THANK YOU!
5 to 10 shirt shipping, Continental US
Select the appropriate shipping level if you'd like us to ship your shirt(s) (currently available for the Continental US only). Watch your email for a request for address from nonalisapizza at gmail! Once we have your address we'll also use your email to let you know when we ship. THANK YOU!
Anniversary, Unisex, Short-sleeve, Black
Small (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Medium (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Large (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
XLarge (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Anniversary, Unisex, Long-sleeve, Black
Small (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Med (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Large (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
XLarge (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Anniversary, Ladies', Short-sleeve, Black
Small (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Med (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Large (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
XLarge (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)
Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Art, Unisex, Short-sleeve, Dark Grey
Small (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Medium (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Large (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
XLarge (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Art/Unisex/Short/Navy)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Art/Unisex/Short/OxbloodBlack)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Art, Unisex, Long-sleeve, Dark Grey
Small (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Med (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Large (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
XLarge (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Art, Ladies', Short-sleeve, Dark Grey
Small (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Med (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Large (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
XLarge (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Art, Ladies', Short-sleeve, Maroon
Small (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Med (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Large (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
XLarge (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
2XL (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)
Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. One more night of pizza/calzones/Nona Breads on Fri., 1/28 (ordering starts at 8pm Thurs.) Selling lasagna, salad dressing, plum sauce, etc., all week. All orders are currently carryout only, and must be paid when placed. Thank you for your business!
208 E Main St, Watertown, TN 37184