Nona Lisa Pizzeria

415 Reviews

$$

208 E Main St

Watertown, TN 37184

Order Again

Gelato by the Scoop

Single Scoops of our yummy, house-made gelato flavors!

Vegan Vanilla (NEW!) Scoop

$2.50

Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN vanilla gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!

Vegan Chocolate (NEW!) Scoop

$2.50

Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN chocolate gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!

Chocolate Orange Scoop

$2.50Out of stock

Rich dark chocolate dancing with orange for the holidays

Cinnamon Scoop

$2.50

Warm Saigon cinnamon at its very best

London Fog Scoop

$2.50

Earl Grey tea gelato with a ribbon of vanilla caramel (NEW!)

Vanilla Scoop

$2.50

Creamy vanilla bean

Coffee Scoop

$2.50Out of stock

Better than your first cup of the day

Chocolate Scoop

$2.50

Rich dark chocolate for the chocolate lover in your life

Pistachio Scoop (contains tree nuts)

$2.50

Made with fresh pistachios - delicious!

German Chocolate Scoop (contains tree nuts)

$2.50Out of stock

Our rich chocolate with coconut and pecans

Marzipan Scoop (contains tree nuts)

$2.50Out of stock

High almond flavor - Katie's favorite

Green Tea Scoop

$2.50

Sweet, creamy green tea deliciousness!

Ruby Jamaica Scoop

$2.50Out of stock

Amazing tart hibiscus gelato with ruby-chocolate shards.

Milk & Cookies Scoop (contains gluten)

$2.50

Creamy gelato with chunks of chocolate chip cookies - what a combo!

Spiced Chocolate Scoop

$2.50

Rich dark chocolate, haunted with cinnamon and chipotle

Chocolate Buzz Scoop

$2.50Out of stock

Rich dark chocolate with chocolate covered espresso beans - energizing and delicious!

Mint Choc Chip Scoop

$2.50

Refreshing, rewarding - with no artificial color

White Chocolate Cherry Scoop

$2.50Out of stock

White Chocolate with chunks of dried cherry

Orange Cream Scoop

$2.50

Childhood summer on a spoon

Strawberry Scoop

$2.50

Flavored with local organic strawberries

Watermelon Scoop (Vegan/Dairy Free)

$2.50

Fresh, delicious watermelon becomes the song of summer

Gelato by the Pint

Our delicious homemade gelato flavors, now in the pints folks have been asking for!

Vegan Vanilla (NEW!) Pint

$9.00

Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN vanilla gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!

Vegan Chocolate (NEW!) Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Creamy, tasty, amazing homemade VEGAN chocolate gelato. We're so excited, and can't wait for you to try it!

Peppermint Pint

$9.00Out of stock

A minty, seasonal favorite. Get yours while it lasts!

Cinnamon Pint

$9.00

Warm Saigon cinnamon at its very best

Chocolate Orange Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Rich dark chocolate dancing with orange for the holidays

Vanilla Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla bean

Coffee Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Better than your first cup of the day

Mocha Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Rich chocolate haunted by espresso

Green Tea Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet, creamy green tea deliciousness!

Pistachio Pint (contains tree nuts)

$9.00

Made with fresh pistachios - delicious!

Peanut Butter Pint (contains peanuts)

$9.00Out of stock

Peanuts at their best!

Chocolate Cherry Almond Pint (contains tree nuts)

$9.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate with pieces of dried cherry and almonds

Spiced Chocolate Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Rich dark chocolate, haunted with cinnamon and chipotle

Chocolate Buzz Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Rich dark chocolate with chocolate covered espresso beans - energizing and delicious!

Mint Chocolate Chip Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Refreshing, rewarding - with no artificial color

Milk and Cookies Pint (contains nuts and gluten)

$9.00Out of stock

Creamy gelato with chunks of chocolate chip cookies - what a combo!

German Chocolate Pint (contains tree nuts)

$9.00Out of stock

Our chocolate with coconut and pecans

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pint (contains peanuts)

$9.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate and organic peanut butter - a match made in heaven

Gingersnap Pint

$9.00

Tastes amazing - like the cookies Grandma Randolph used to make <3

White Chocolate Cherry Pint

$9.00Out of stock

White Chocolate with chunks of dried cherry

White Chocolate Coconut Pint

$9.00Out of stock

White Chocolate with flakes of coconut

Orange Cream Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Childhood summer on a spoon

Strawberry Pint

$9.00

Flavored with local organic strawberries

Other Desserts

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies (no nuts)

$0.50

Cannoli

$3.95

Tasty, crunchy shell with a creamy, housemade filling. Each end is dipped in chocolate chips or pistachios (or one end in each).

Sauces/Seasonings/Ingredients

Salad Dressing, House (8 oz)

$4.00

Salad Dressing, House (16 oz)

$7.00

Salad Dressing, Caesar (8 oz)

$4.00

Salad Dressing, Caesar (16 oz)

$7.00

Salad Dressing, Dark Balsamic (8 oz)

$4.00

Salad Dressing, Dark Balsamic (16 oz)

$7.00

Salad Dressing, Bleu Cheese (8 oz)

$4.00

Salad Dressing, Bleu Cheese (16 oz)

$7.00

Plum Sauce, cup (4 servings)

$4.00

Plum Sauce, pint (8 servings)

$8.00

Plum sauce, quart (16 servings)

$15.00

Pesto (nut-free), cup

$5.00

Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, cup

$5.00

House grated Parmesan, cup

$3.00

House grated Parmesan, pint

$5.50

House grated Parmesan, quart

$10.00

Garlic Butter, pint (1 pound)

$6.00

Nona Shake (to season food or make garlic butter), approx 1/2 cup

$2.00

Family Size Specials

Whole Red Meat Lasagna (frozen)

$30.00

Traditional beef-only lasagna. Serves 8-12 people.

Whole Red Veg Lasagna (frozen)

$25.00Out of stock

Vegetarian red lasagna (like the traditional, but without meat). Serves 8-12 people.

Whole White Veg Lasagna (frozen)

$30.00Out of stock

Vegetarian white lasagna with roasted carrots and sauteed spinach. Serves 8-12 people.

Butterfly Chicken Alfredo (same size as lasagna pan)

$30.00Out of stock

Diced Chicken and Butterfly noodles with our tasty homemade Alfredo sauce

8 Nona Lisa Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

8 Delicious Nona Lisa Meatballs, with just enough sauce for the plate (sauce for noodles sold separately - it wouldn't fit in the container!). Sold FROZEN.

Meatball Sauce (Quart)

$4.00

One Quart of Nona Lisa's delicious Meatball Sauce (meatballs not included). Plenty to sauce the noodles to serve with our 8 meatball deal. Sold FROZEN.

Meat Sauce (Quart)

$8.00

Loaf of Garlic Bread (bake at home)

$6.00Out of stock

Shipping

1 or 2 shirt shipping, Continental US

$7.95

Select the appropriate shipping level if you'd like us to ship your shirt(s) (currently available for the Continental US only). Watch your email for a request for address from nonalisapizza at gmail! Once we have your address we'll also use your email to let you know when we ship. THANK YOU!

3 or 4 shirt shipping, Continental US

$12.95

Select the appropriate shipping level if you'd like us to ship your shirt(s) (currently available for the Continental US only). Watch your email for a request for address from nonalisapizza at gmail! Once we have your address we'll also use your email to let you know when we ship. THANK YOU!

5 to 10 shirt shipping, Continental US

$16.95

Select the appropriate shipping level if you'd like us to ship your shirt(s) (currently available for the Continental US only). Watch your email for a request for address from nonalisapizza at gmail! Once we have your address we'll also use your email to let you know when we ship. THANK YOU!

Anniversary, Unisex, Short-sleeve, Black

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Small (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

Small (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

$15.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Medium (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

Medium (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

$15.00Out of stock

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Large (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

Large (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

$15.00Out of stock

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

XLarge (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

XLarge (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

$15.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

2XL (Anniv/Unisex/Short/Black)

$20.00Out of stock

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Anniversary, Unisex, Long-sleeve, Black

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Small (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

Small (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

$22.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Med (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

Med (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

$22.00Out of stock

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Large (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

Large (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

$22.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

XLarge (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

XLarge (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

$22.00Out of stock

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

2XL (Anniv/Unisex/Long/Black)

$25.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Anniversary, Ladies', Short-sleeve, Black

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Small (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

Small (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

$15.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Med (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

Med (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

$15.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Large (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

Large (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

$15.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

XLarge (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

XLarge (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

$15.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

2XL (Anniv/Ladies/Short/Black)

$20.00

Our 10th Anniversary shirt! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Art, Unisex, Short-sleeve, Dark Grey

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Small (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

Small (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Medium (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

Medium (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Large (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

Large (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

XLarge (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

XLarge (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

2XL (Art/Unisex/Short/DkGrey)

$20.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Art/Unisex/Short/Navy)

$20.00

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Art/Unisex/Short/OxbloodBlack)

$20.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3001c, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Art, Unisex, Long-sleeve, Dark Grey

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Small (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

Small (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

$22.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Med (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

Med (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

$22.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Large (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

Large (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

$22.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

XLarge (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

XLarge (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

$22.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

2XL (Art/Unisex/Long/DkGrey)

$25.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella-Canvas 3501, 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Art, Ladies', Short-sleeve, Dark Grey

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Small (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

Small (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Med (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

Med (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Large (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

Large (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

XLarge (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

XLarge (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

2XL (Art/Ladies/Short/DkGrey)

$20.00

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Art, Ladies', Short-sleeve, Maroon

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.
Small (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

Small (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Med (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

Med (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

Large (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

Large (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

XLarge (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

XLarge (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

$15.00Out of stock

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

2XL (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

2XL (Art/Ladies/Short/Maroon)

$20.00

Our first t-shirt design, created and hand screen printed for you by the amazing local artist, Matthew Arnn! Shirt is Bella Canvas Ladies' Relaxed (B6400), 4.2oz 100% cotton.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. One more night of pizza/calzones/Nona Breads on Fri., 1/28 (ordering starts at 8pm Thurs.) Selling lasagna, salad dressing, plum sauce, etc., all week. All orders are currently carryout only, and must be paid when placed. Thank you for your business!

Location

208 E Main St, Watertown, TN 37184

Directions

Gallery
Nona Lisa Pizzeria image
Nona Lisa Pizzeria image
Nona Lisa Pizzeria image
Nona Lisa Pizzeria image

