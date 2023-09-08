FINGER FOOD

Garlic Rolls

$7.00

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce / Garlic Parm Herb Butter / Pecorino Cheese

Pork Belly Bites

$16.00

Rum-Guava Sauce / Micro Cilantro

Queso Frito

$9.50

Fried White Cheese / Rum-Guava Sauce

Street Wings (10)

$14.00

Buffalo Sauce / Garlic Parmesan / Sweet Thai Chili / BBQ Sauce

B.Y.O PIZZA

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Build your Own 12" Pizza

STREET PIZZA

Cubano

$16.00

Garlic Oil / Yellow Mustard / Swiss Cheese / Pernil / Black Forrest Ham

Jíbara

$16.00

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella Cheese / Ground Beef / Sweet Plantains

La Tripleta

$19.00

Chimichurri / Mozzarella Cheese / Grilled Chicken / Pernil / Carne Asada

CLASSIC PIZZERIA

Margherita

$15.00

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce / Fresh Mozzarella / EVOO / Pecorino Romano / Fresh Basil

Spicy Pepperoni

$16.00

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella Cheese / Extra Pepperoni / Oregano / Spicy Honey / Red Pepper Flakes

Regular Pepperoni

$15.00

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella Cheese / Pepperoni / Oregano

The Carnivore

$18.00

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella Cheese / Pepperoni / Black Forrest Ham / Bacon / Ground Beef

"Carbonara"

$15.00

"Carbonara" Sauce / Mozzarella Cheese / Bacon / Red Onions

Hawaiian

$16.00

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce / Mozzarella Cheese / Black Forrest Ham / Bacon / Pineapple / Orchids

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

BISTRO PIZZERIA

Prosciutto & Fig

$19.00

Fig Jam / Garlic Oil / Mozzarella Cheese / Prosciutto / Arugula / Asiago Cheese

Chicken Tartufo

$17.00Out of stock

Truffle Pesto / Mozzarella Cheese / Grilled Chicken / Mushrooms / Truffle Oil / Asiago

Lemon & Shrooms

$16.00

Garlic Oil / Mozzarella Cheese / Mushrooms / Lemon Zest / Pecorino / Arugula / Asiago

Weekly Special

$18.00

Market Price

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$3.00

FIJI 16oz

Coca Cola

$2.00

12oz Can

Coke Zero

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz Can

Sprite Zero

$2.00Out of stock

12oz Can

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

12oz Can

DIPPING SAUCES

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Garlic Oil

$0.75

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Spicy Habanero Honey

$0.99

SWEET TREATS

Key Lime Pie - Shareable!

$9.50

Graham Cracker Crust / Key Lime Custard / Lime Zest

Key Lime Pie - Individuals

$4.50

Graham Cracker Crust / Key Lime Custard / Lime Zest