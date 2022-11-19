Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches
Nona's Pizza and Catering 38389 Dodge Park Rd
617 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Detroit Style Pizza Home Cooked Meals!
Location
38389 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jon Smith Subs - 80033 Clinton Township, MI
No Reviews
16031 Fifteen Mile Rd Clinton Township, MI 48168
View restaurant
More near Sterling Heights