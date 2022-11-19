Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Nona's Pizza and Catering 38389 Dodge Park Rd

617 Reviews

$

38389 Dodge Park Rd

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Popular Items

ROUND PIZZA
Cheese Stix
Deep Dish Square Cheese Pizza

FAMILY COMBO

FEED THE WHOLE FAMILY WITH THIS DEAL!

FAMILY COMBO

$29.99

1 Large one Topping Pizza (Round or Square) Medium Cheese Bread 2 Liter Soda Cinnamon Stix

"ULTIMATE" COMBO

REALLY HUNGRY? TRY OUR "ULTIMATE" COMBO DEAL!!!!

"ULTIMATE" COMBO

$39.99

1 Large One Topping Pizza (Round or Square) 10 Wings (Regular or Boneless) "Ultimate" Cheese Bread (Medium) 2 Liter Soda

SUPER COMBO

Large 1 Topping Pizza 20 wings (regular or Boneless) Medium Cheese Stix Large Antipasto 2 liter Soda Cinnamon Stix
SUPER COMBO

SUPER COMBO

$59.99

Large 1 Topping Pizza 20 wings (regular or Boneless) Medium Cheese Stix Large Antipasto 2 liter Soda Cinnamon Stix

Personal Pizza 9" UNLIMITED CHOICE OF TOPPINGS!

Personal Pizza (9 Inch) UNLIMITED CHOICE OF TOPPINGS!!
Personal Pizza 9"

Personal Pizza 9"

$7.99

UNLIMITED CHOICE OF TOPPINGS!

Build Your Own "ROUND" Pizza

ROUND PIZZA

ROUND PIZZA

$9.99+

Classic Cheese or Create Your Own ROUND Pizza

Specialty Pizza "ROUND"

Nona's Super Pizza

Nona's Super Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple

Margherita Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil

Nona's "Special" Pizza

Nona's "Special" Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger & Italian Sausage

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Bacon, & Red Onions

BLT Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise & Oregano

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese

Veggie Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Oregano

THE "PAULY G"

In Loving Memory of My Father "Pauly G" “Simply The Best”
2X Cheese 2X "Spicy" Pepperoni (LARGE)

2X Cheese 2X "Spicy" Pepperoni (LARGE)

$23.57

In Memory of My Father "Pauly G" “Simply The Best”

THE PAULIE "L"

The Small Version of the "Pauly G"
SMALL 2x Cheese, 2x "Spicy" Pepperoni

SMALL 2x Cheese, 2x "Spicy" Pepperoni

$12.03

The Small Version of the "Pauly G"

Build Your Own "Deep Dish SQUARE" Pizza

Deep Dish Square Cheese Pizza

Deep Dish Square Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

Classic Cheese or Create your own "SQUARE" Pizza

Deep Dish Square Specialty Pizza

Deep Dish Square BBQ Chicken Pizza

Deep Dish Square BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

cheese, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, breaded chicken, bacon, red onions

Deep Dish Square BLT Special Pizza

$14.99+

cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & oregano

Deep Dish Square Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$14.99+

cheese, breased chicken, pizza sauce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese.

Deep Dish Square Veggie Special Pizza

$14.99+

cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, & oregano

Deep Dish Square Nona's Super Pizza

$12.99+

cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

Deep Dish Square Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99+

cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple

Deep Dish Square Margherita Pizza

$12.99+

cheese, tomatoes & basil

Deep Dish Square Nona's Special Pizza

$14.99+

cheese, pepperoni,ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, & onions

Deep Dish Square Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99+

cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, & Italian Sausage

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free BLT Special Pizza

$16.99

cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & oregano

Gluten Free Veggie Special Pizza

$16.99

cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, & oregano

Gluten Free Nona's Super Pizza

$14.99

cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

cheese, ham, bacon, pineapple

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$14.99

cheese, tomatoes & basil

Gluten Free Nona's Special Pizza

$16.99

cheese, pepperoni,ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, & onions

Gluten Free Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon, hamburger, & Italian Sausage

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Classic Cheese or Create your own Pizza

Calzone

One Topping Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Bread Stix

Garlic Stix

Garlic Stix

$7.99+
Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$8.99+

Feta Stix

$10.99+
Tony’s “Ultimate” Cheese Stix

Tony’s “Ultimate” Cheese Stix

$9.99+

LOADED with Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Bacon with a Butter Parm Crust!

PIZZA DIPPERS!

Cheese Bread with Pepperoni With 3 Dipping Sauces on the Side!
PIZZA DIPPERS!!

PIZZA DIPPERS!!

$11.99

Cheese Bread with Pepperoni With 3 Dipping Sauces on the Side!

Sub Sandwiches

Italian sub

$9.99

Steak and cheese

$9.99

Chicken parmesan

$9.99

Ham and cheese

$9.99

Italian sausage

$9.99

BLT sub

$9.99

Dinners

Fish & Chips Dinner

$9.99

Cod Fish

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$10.99

Side Orders

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Side of Spaghetti Sauce

$6.99

Meatballs

$2.99

Ground Meat prepared with bread crumbs, minced onion, and italian seasoning.

Wings

Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$13.99+

Deep Fried Chicken Wings with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings

$11.99+

Boneless chicken breast coated in breading

Salad

Dinner Tossed Salad

$3.99

House salad with your choice of dressing

Tossed Salad

$3.99+

House salad with your choice of dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$4.99+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.99+

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, and feta cheese in an olive oil dressing

Beverages

Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Water

$1.99

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.49

2 Liter Soda

$3.49

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.49

Sicilian Soda

$2.49Out of stock

Desserts

Cinnamon Stix

Cinnamon Stix

$6.99

Deliciously Sweet breadsticks covered in cinnamon sugar

"GIANT COOKIE"

"GIANT COOKIE"

$5.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.99

Dressing & Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Italian

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Detroit Style Pizza Home Cooked Meals!

Location

38389 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Directions

Gallery
Nona's Pizza and Catering image
Nona's Pizza and Catering image

