Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American

Nonesuch River Brewing

363 Reviews

$$

201 Gorham Rd

Scarborough, ME 04074

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
SmokeHouse Burger
Fish and Chips

Non Alc

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA

$8.00

Back Cove Mocktail

$8.00

Red Storm Mocktail

$8.00

Cider Collins Mocktail

$8.00

Event Mocktail

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Orange

$4.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Soft Drink

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Bar Snacks

Thin Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with spicy aioli and scallions.

Soft Baked Pretzel

$8.00

Served with house made beer cheese.

French Fries

$8.00

Potatoes, Salt

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with a red pepper horseradish aioli.

Fish Chowder

$8.00

Haddock chowder with potatoes and creamy fish fumet.

Wings

$17.00

4 full sized wings.

Small Poutine

$14.00

French fries served with Pineland Farms cheese curds, pulled pork, and pork gravy.

Large Poutine

$18.00

French fries served with Pineland Farms cheese curds, pulled pork, and pork gravy.

Small Plates

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Fried brussels served with a balsamic reduction, toasted almonds, dried cranberries and parmesan cheese.

Spin Dip

$15.00

Served with tortilla chips

Schnitzel

$16.00

Seasoned breaded pork loin, creamy lemon caper beurre blanc

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.00

Jambalaya

$18.00

Chorizo sausage, shrimp, chicken, simmered with peppers, spices and rice

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Lightly fried with banana peppers and pickled onions, maple chili sauce & scallions

Sausage Pasta

$18.00

Large Plates

Pork Sugo

$24.00

Handmade pasta, pulled pork, red wine, San Marzano tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Maine haddock dipped in house made beer batter served with coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce.

Porcini Dusted Haddock

$26.00

Sirloin Strip

$32.00

Sesame Seared Salmon

$32.00

Sesame Crusted Seared salmon, sauteed asparagus, sweet potato, asparagus puree, cherry sauce

Salads

Tomato Corn Salad

$15.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Made with chopped romaine, tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg. Served with ranch.

Mixed Green

$14.00

Made with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, radishes, red onion and cucumbers. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Made with chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with a house made caesar.

Sandwiches

SmokeHouse Burger

$22.00

Made with Pineland Farms smoked cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Boursin Burger

$22.00Out of stock

boursin cheese, bourbon bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Made with a local black bean burger, roasted garlic, jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion (add cheese or additional toppings upon request).

Cuban

$18.00

Made with pulled pork, black forest ham, swiss, pickles, and creole mustard. Pressed and served on ciabatta.

Beer Battered Haddock Sandwich

$22.00

Made with house made beer batter, Maine haddock, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Served on ciabatta.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Made with spicy mayo, pickled jalapenos and coleslaw.

Backyard Farms Tomato BLT

$17.00

Made with bacon, lettuce, Backyard Farms tomatoes, pesto aioli and balsamic reduction. Served on grilled ciabatta.

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Made with Backyard Farm tomatoes, balsamic reduction, mozzarella, and basil. Served on grilled ciabatta.

NRB Italian

$18.00

Made with Genoa salami, black forest ham, swiss, red pepper relish, dijon mayo, shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion and red wine vinaigrette. Served on ciabatta.

Tuna Melt

$18.00

Made with Albacore white tuna, apples, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on a ciabatta.

Salmon Sandwich

$25.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Made with Pineland Farm cheddar, caramelized onions, IKAWA BBQ, and coleslaw.

Reuben

$20.00

NRB Burger

$18.00

Hamburger made with lettuce, tomato and onion (additional toppings available upon request).

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandie

$10.00

Homemade chocolate chip cookies, ganache, and Gifford's ice cream.

Churros

$10.00

Served with chocolate and Bourbon caramel dipping sauces.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

IPA Pecan Upside Down Cake

$13.00

Blueberry Pom Sorbet

$6.00

Scoop of sorbet

Single Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Home made.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Scoop of ice cream

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$15.00

Half Pint Menu

Kid Tenders

$12.00

Kid Pasta

$12.00

Kid Mini Burgers

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pulled Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Kids Haddock

$12.00

Half Pint Sides

$4.00

Specials

Seasoned haddock, corn tortillas, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, spicy citrus sour cream

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Soup and Grilled cheese

$18.00

Salmon Special

$15.00

Salmon Cake

$15.00

Sides

Side Mixed Greens

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Grilled Bread

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Side Chips

$5.00

Sap Hound

Small Sap Hound

$5.00Out of stock

Medium Sap Hound

$10.00

Large Sap Hound

$12.00Out of stock

XL Sap Hound

$22.00Out of stock

Retail

Growler

$20.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Koozie

$2.00

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Sticker

$2.00

Hat

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

BeerME T Shirt

$25.00

Renew Mug Club Membership

$75.00

Mug Club Membership

$100.00

Lifetime Mug Club!

$1,000.00

Lightweight zipper hoodie

$35.00

Event Brew Tour w/ Samples

$10.00

Event Brew Tour No Samples

$5.00

LLB Airlight Island Blue

$65.00

LLB Airlight Navy

$75.00

Employee Airlight Navy

$47.40

Employee Airlight Island Blue

$47.40

Employee LLB Full Zip Black

$24.00

Employee LLB Airlight Pullover Gray

$47.00

Employee LLB Sweater Fleece Blue

$54.00

Orange Crewneck

$45.00

Employee Orange Crewneck

$30.00

Employee BeerME Shirt

$17.00

Employee Lightweight zipper hoodie

$20.00

Pride Tshirt

$25.00

Employee Pride Tshirt

$12.00

5 year Party Ticket

$50.00

Employee Zip Hoodie

$30.00

Zip Hoodie

$50.00

Employee Pullover Hoodie

$25.00

Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Oktoberfest Mug

$14.00

Oktoberfest Employee Mug

$8.00

Employee Beanie

$10.00

Beanie

$20.00

Retail Beer

4pack Blonde

$11.99

4pack Red

$12.99

4pack IPA 2.0

$13.99

4pack Marzen

$13.99

4pack Celebration

$13.99

4pack My Beer to Be

$13.99

4pack DIPA

$14.99

4pack Hop N Hazy

$14.99

Buy a 4-pack for the staff

$13.99Out of stock

Curbside Cocktails

$20.00

4pack Schwartz Shorts

$13.99

Custom Small Batch Creative

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074

Directions

Gallery
Nonesuch River Brewing image
Nonesuch River Brewing image
Nonesuch River Brewing image

