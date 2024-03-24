Bun Chay Cha Gio / Vegetarian & Egg Roll

$16.95

Grilled tofu & varietal oyster mushrooms and crispy egg roll (CONTAINS PORK & SHRIMP - We do not have a crispy vegetarian option) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce. Please ask for veggie sauce if needed. Our veggie sauce is vegan friendly.