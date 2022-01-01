Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle

2055 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho Tai/Filet Mignon
Cha Gio/Crispy Eggrolls
Banh Mi Thit/Pork

SNACKS

Goi Cuon/Spring Rolls

Goi Cuon/Spring Rolls

$8.75

Rice paper rolls with pork, shrimp, rice vermicelli, lettuce and fresh herbs. Served with peanut sauce.

Goi Cuon/Veggie Spring Rolls

Goi Cuon/Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.75

Rice paper rolls with tofu, organic varietal oyster mushrooms, rice vermicelli, lettuce and fresh herbs. Served with peanut sauce.

Cha Gio/Crispy Eggrolls

Cha Gio/Crispy Eggrolls

$7.25

Ground pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodles and shallots delicately fried to a golden brown. Served with fish sauce, fresh herbs and lettuce

SOUPS

Pho Bo Vien/Beefballs

Pho Bo Vien/Beefballs

$16.25

Beefballs with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs

Pho Tai Bo Vien/Filet & Beefballs

Pho Tai Bo Vien/Filet & Beefballs

$16.95

Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon and Beefball with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs

Pho Tai/Filet Mignon

Pho Tai/Filet Mignon

$16.25

Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs

Pho Dac Biet

Pho Dac Biet

$17.50

Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon, Beefball, Tripe & Brisket with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs

Pho Ga/Chicken

Pho Ga/Chicken

$16.95

Free Range Chicken with Chicken Broth

Pho Chay/Vegetarian

Pho Chay/Vegetarian

$16.95

Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushroom with carrots and daikon in a Vegetarian Broth

Small Soup - Beef

$5.75

Small Beef Soup

Small Soup - Ga

$5.75

Small Chicken Soup

Small Soup - Veggie

$5.75

Small Veggie Soup

Bun Vermicelli Noodles

$3.25

Bun Vermicelli Noodles

Pho Noodles

$3.25

Pho Noodles

SOUP SPECIALTIES

Small Soup - Bun Bo Hue

$5.75

Small Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$16.95

Fragrant Lemongrass spicy beef soup with vermicelli noodles, pork patty and beef shank, topped with white onions, green onions and cilantro

COM/RICE

Com Thit/Pork

Com Thit/Pork

$15.95

Grilled Pork with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce

Com Bo/Steak

Com Bo/Steak

$15.95

Grilled Lemongrass & Sesame Steak with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce

Com Ga/Chicken

Com Ga/Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Lemongrass Free Range Chicken with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce

Com Chay/Vegetarian

Com Chay/Vegetarian

$15.95

Grilled Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushrooms with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce

Rice Only

$3.00

Rice Only

BANH MI/SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Thit/Pork

Banh Mi Thit/Pork

$12.95

Grilled Pork 12” baguette warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.

Banh Mi Bo/Steak

Banh Mi Bo/Steak

$12.95

Grilled Lemongrass & Sesame Steak 12” baguette warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.

Banh Mi Ga/Chicken

Banh Mi Ga/Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Lemongrass Free Range Chicken 12” baguette warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.

Banh Mi Thit Xiu/Pork Belly

$12.95

Braised Pork Belly

Banh Mi Chay/Vegetarian

Banh Mi Chay/Vegetarian

$12.95

Grilled Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushrooms 12” baguette warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.

BUN/NOODLE SALADS

Bun Cha Gio/Eggrolls

Bun Cha Gio/Eggrolls

$15.95

Crispy Eggrolls with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Thit/Pork

Bun Thit/Pork

$15.95

Grilled Pork with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Thit Cha Gio/Pork & Eggrolls

Bun Thit Cha Gio/Pork & Eggrolls

$16.50

Grilled Pork and Crispy Eggroll with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Bo/Steak

Bun Bo/Steak

$15.95

Grilled Lemongrass & Sesame Steak with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Bo Cha Gio/Steak & Eggrolls

Bun Bo Cha Gio/Steak & Eggrolls

$16.50

Grilled Lemongrass & Sesame Steak and Crispy Eggroll with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Ga/Chicken

Bun Ga/Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Lemongrass Free Range Chicken with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Ga Cha Gio/Chicken & Eggrolls

Bun Ga Cha Gio/Chicken & Eggrolls

$16.50

Grilled Lemongrass Free Range Chicken and Crispy Eggroll with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Chay/Vegetarian

Bun Chay/Vegetarian

$15.95

Grilled Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushrooms with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce

Bun Chay Cha Gio/Vegetarian & Eggrolls

$16.50

EXTRA ADD ONS

ADD ON Fish Sauce

$0.50

ADD ON Ginger Sauce

$0.25

ADD ON Peanut Sauce

$0.25

ADD ON Pickled Carrots & Daikon

$0.25

ADD ON Hoisin

$0.25

ADD ON Sriracha

$0.25

ADD ON Limes

$0.25

ADD ON Cucumbers

$0.25

ADD ON Chili Garlic

$0.25

ADD ON Beansprouts

$0.25

ADD ON Veggie Bags

$0.50

ADD ON Mayo

$0.25

ADD ON Basil

$0.25

ADD ON Mint

$0.25

ADD ON Jalapenos

$0.25

ADD ON Cilantro

$0.25

ADD ON Eggroll Veggie Bag

$0.50

DRINKS

Cafe Black

$5.00

Black Vietnamese Coffee

Cafe Sua/Cafe with Milk

Cafe Sua/Cafe with Milk

$5.00

Vietnamese Coffee with Condensed Milk

Tra Lanh/Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tropical Green Tea or Iced Black

Soda Chanh/Sparkling Lemonade

Soda Chanh/Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Sparkling Lemonade

Nuoc Chanh/Lemonade

Nuoc Chanh/Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Tra Dac Biet/Passion Fruit Ice Tea

Tra Dac Biet/Passion Fruit Ice Tea

$3.75

Homemade Passion Fruit Iced Tea

Tra Thai/Thai Tea

Tra Thai/Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea

Soda - 7UP/Coke/Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite/Coke/Diet Coke

Nuoc Lanh/Bottle Water

Nuoc Lanh/Bottle Water

$3.25

Bottled Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

WINE

White Bottle

$38.00

White Glass

$11.00

Rose Bottle

$38.00

Rose Glass

$11.00

Red Bottle

$38.00

Red Glass

$11.00

SAKE

NIGORI

$18.00

SAKE

$15.00

BEER

White Ale

$6.00

Hard Kombucha

$6.00

IPA

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nong La Cafe is a family-owned shop serving homestyle Vietnamese food including pho, banh mi sandwiches, and bun noodle salads.

2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle image
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle image
