Thai

Nong's Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2520 Hillsboro Ave N

Minneapolis, MN 55427

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Cream Cheese Wontons
Egg Rolls

Starter

Curry Puffs

$8.00

Batter-Fried Vegetables

$8.00

Egg Rolls

$7.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Crispy Calamari

$11.00

Cream Cheese Wontons

$7.00

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Fried Cashews

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Thai Chicken Wings

$10.00

Crunchy Wrapped Shrimp

$10.00

Crispy Beef

$10.00

Thai Sausage

$9.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Salads

Yala Salad

$11.00

Vermicelli Salad

$17.00

Seafood Salad

$18.00

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Laab Salad

$14.00

Beef Salad

$16.00

Soups

Wonton Soup

$9.00

Tofu Soup

$8.00

Tom Yum

$13.00

Tom Kha

$13.00

Noodle Soup

$13.00

Curry Dishes

Squash Curry

$14.00

Red Curry

$13.00

Green Curry

$13.00

Rama Spinach Curry

$13.00

Choo Chee Curry

$17.00

Seafood Curry

$25.00

Masaman Curry

$13.00

Panang Curry

$13.00

Pineapple Curry

$13.00

Stir Fry

Basil Stir-Fried

$13.00

Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

Sweet & Sour

$13.00

Ginger Stir-Fried

$13.00

Garlic & Black Pepper

$13.00

Seafood Yellow Curry Stir Fry

$25.00

Potak Seafood Stir-Fry

$25.00

Baby-Corn & Snow P

$13.00

Tamarind Stir-Fry

$13.00

Asparagus Stir-Fried

$13.00

Chinese Broccoli Stir-Fried

$13.00

American Broccoli Stir-Fried

$13.00

Prik Khing Curry W/ Green Beans

$13.00

Cashews Stir-Fried

$13.00

Tilapia W/ Basil Chili Sauce

$20.00

Noodles

Pad See Yew

$13.00

Stir-Fried BT Vermicelli Noodles

$13.00

Sukiyaki Stir Fry

$13.00

Pad Thai

$13.00

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Rad Na

$13.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Tamarind Fried Rice

$13.00

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Sriracha Fried Rice

$13.00

Desserts

SR Mango

$8.00Out of stock

SR Custard

$8.00

Bananas W/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Fried Bananas

$5.50

Ice Cream

$3.50+

Cheesecake Roll

$9.00

Specials

Yellow Curry

$13.50

Extras

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

Wide Noodles

$3.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Egg Roll Sauce

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber relish

$1.00

Chili Oil

Chili Flakes

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Side Steamed Veggie

$4.50

Side Steamed Chicken

$6.00

Cold

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Fanta orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Plain Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nong's Thai Cuisine image
Nong's Thai Cuisine image
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

