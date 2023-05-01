  • Home
  • /
  • Kodak
  • /
  • Noni's Pizza Place Plus - 364 W Dumplin Valley Road
Noni's Pizza Place Plus imageView gallery

Noni's Pizza Place Plus 364 W Dumplin Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

364 W Dumplin Valley Road

Kodak, TN 37764

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

LARGE STROMBOLIS

$19.99

Pizza sauce mozzarella cheese with your choice of three toppings

Large

$13.29


APPETIZERS

SMALL BREAD STICKS

$6.99

8 Warm breadsticks topped with garlic butter a parmesan cheese blend served wit marinara

SMALL CHEESY BREAD STICKS

$10.99

8 Warm bread sticks topped with mozzarella, garlic butter and Parmesan cheese blend. Served with marinara

BONELESS WINGS

$9.99

8 Breaded boneless wings topped with your choice of sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

8 WINGS

$9.99

8 wings with your choice of sauce served with ranch or blue cheese

16 WINGS

$19.99

16 wings with your choice of sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

FRIES

$2.25

LARGE BREAD STICK

$7.99

8 Warm breadsticks topped with garlic butter a parmesan cheese blend served wit marinara

LARGE CHEESY BREAD STICK

$12.99

8 Warm bread sticks topped with mozzarella, garlic butter and Parmesan cheese blend. Served with marinara

SALADS

HOUSE

$7.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion,mozzarella and croutons. Served with choice of dressing

CAESAR

$7.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing

SUBS

ITALIAN

$9.99

Ham, Salami, pepperoni, White American, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, oregano,Parmesan Blend, vinegar & oil, and mayo.

HAM & CHEESE

$7.99

Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and mayo

CHEESE STEAK

$9.99

Angus steak sautéed with onions, seasoning and topped with American cheese

MEATBALL

$9.99

Meatballs with marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

PIZZA SUB

$7.99

Hoagie roll topped with sauce mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Pepperoni, Sausage, ground beef, bacon

SMALL MEAT EXTREME

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon

SMALL HAWAIIAN

$16.99

Ham and Pineapple

SMALL SUPREME

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, onion, Mushrooms, Black olives, Green Peppers, Banana Pepper

SMALL VEGGIE

$16.99

Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers

SMALL PEPPERONI FEAST

$16.99

Triple layered Pepperoni and cheese

SMALL WHITE PIZZA

$16.99

Garlic Butter sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese ,tomatoes, with garlic butter and parmesan crust

LARGE MEAT EXTREME

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$19.99

Ham and Pineapple

LARGE SUPREME

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, onion, Mushrooms, Black olives, Green Peppers, Banana Pepper

LARGE VEGGIE

$19.99

Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers

LARGE PEPPERONI FEAST

$19.99

Triple layered Pepperoni and cheese

LARGE WHITE PIZZA

$19.99

Garlic Butter sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta cheese ,tomatoes, with garlic butter and parmesan crust

SIGNATURE PIZZA

SMALL PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$16.99

Garlic butter sauce, angus steak ,green peppers, onion, mushrooms, American cheese and mozzarella cheese

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.99

Buffalo sauce, Fajita chicken, onion, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$16.99

BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, bacon, onion, and mozzarella cheese

SMALL BACON CHEESEBURGER

$16.99

Ketchup sauce, ground beef, bacon, onion, American, mozzarella cheese

SMALL THE MOBSTER

$16.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella, parmesan ,and provolone cheese

SMALL CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.99

Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella cheese, chicken and bacon

LARGE PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$19.99

Garlic butter sauce, angus steak ,green peppers, onion, mushrooms, American cheese and mozzarella cheese

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.99

Buffalo sauce, Fajita chicken, onion, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing

LARGE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$19.99

Ketchup sauce, ground beef, bacon, onion, American, mozzarella cheese

LARGE THE MOBSTER

$19.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mozzarella, parmesan ,and provolone cheese

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$19.99

BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, bacon, onion, and mozzarella cheese

LARGE CHICKEN ALFREDO

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, Mozzarella cheese, chicken and bacon

BUILD YOUR OWN

Personal

$5.99

Small

$12.09

Large

$13.29

GLUTEN FREE

$8.79

STROMBOLIS/CALZONES

SMALL STROMBOLI

$16.99

Pizza sauce mozzarella cheese with your choice of three toppings

SMALL CALZONE

$16.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and your choice of three toppings

LARGE STROMBOLIS

$19.99

Pizza sauce mozzarella cheese with your choice of three toppings

LARGE CALZONE

$19.99

Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and your choice of three toppings

DRINKS

2 LITER

$2.95Out of stock

DESSERT

CINNAMON STICKS

$4.99

XTRAS

SAUCES

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated pizzeria, serving pizza ,subs, salads and so much more

Website

Location

364 W Dumplin Valley Road, Kodak, TN 37764

Directions

Gallery
Noni's Pizza Place Plus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flapjack's (Kodak #5) - 3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway Kodak, TN 37764
View restaurantnext
East TN Billiards
orange starNo Reviews
2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Local Eatery and Grill
orange star4.3 • 480
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
The Tennessee Grind
orange starNo Reviews
1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Suite 1 Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Cowboys Bar & Grill - 1435 TN-139
orange starNo Reviews
1435 TN-139 DANDRIDGE, TN 37725
View restaurantnext
Brooks Place
orange starNo Reviews
131 Forks of the River Parkway Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kodak
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston