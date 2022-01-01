Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nonla Burger - Burdick St.

review star

No reviews yet

2103 S Burdick St

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Popular Items

Handcut Fries
N.B. Double
NB #1 N.B. Double Meal

Meals

NB #1 N.B. Double Meal

NB #1 N.B. Double Meal

$11.50

N.B. Double (Double patty, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Nonla spread) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.

NB #2 Cheeseburger Meal

NB #2 Cheeseburger Meal

$10.50

Cheeseburger (single 3.2oz beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Nonla spread) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.

NB #3 Hamburger Meal

NB #3 Hamburger Meal

$10.00

Hamburger (single 3.2oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and Nonla spread) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.

NB #4 Crispy Chicken Sando Meal

NB #4 Crispy Chicken Sando Meal

$11.50Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sando (fried chicken breast, pickled veggies and spicy ranch) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.

NB #5 Beyond Veggie Burger Meal

NB #5 Beyond Veggie Burger Meal

$13.50

Beyond Veggie Burger (4oz Beyond meat patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Nonla spread) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.

NB #6 Hot Chicken Sando Meal

NB #6 Hot Chicken Sando Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Chicken Sando (fried chicken breast hand dipped in chili oil, house-made pickles and mayo) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.

NB #7 BBQ Chicken Club Meal

NB #7 BBQ Chicken Club Meal

$13.50Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Club (Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce and mayo) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.95

Hamburger with a 3.2oz patty served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and Nonla spread.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.25

Cheeseburger with 3.2oz patty served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion and Nonla spread.

N.B. Double

N.B. Double

$6.65

Two 3.2oz beef patties served with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, raw onion, tomato and Nonla spread.

Beyond "Veggie" Burger

Beyond "Veggie" Burger

$9.00

Beyond veggie patty (made of: Beets, peas, bamboo, potato, & coconut) served with American cheese, lettuce, raw onion, tomato and Nonla spread.

Sandos

Crispy Chicken Sando

Crispy Chicken Sando

$6.65

Our breast of chicken hand breaded and fried to perfection served with house made pickled veggies and spicy ranch

Hot Chicken Sando

Hot Chicken Sando

$7.00

Our famous crispy chicken hand dipped in hot chili oil served with house made pickles and mayo.

BBQ Chicken Club

BBQ Chicken Club

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast served with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce and mayo on a toasted bun.

Special of the Day

Fried Chicken Waffle Sando

Fried Chicken Waffle Sando

$8.50Out of stock

Our crispy chicken served with bacon, maple syrup, powdered sugar and Belgium waffles.

Fries

Handcut Fries

Handcut Fries

$4.75

Our handcut fries have taken over 2 years to perfect. We finally feel we "nailed" it! They make a great pair to any of our burgers or sando's. Only 1 size in our fries (medium size) shareable between 2 people but many customers get their own.

Nonla Way Fries

Nonla Way Fries

$5.75

Handcut fries topped with cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos, cilantro and Nonla spread.

Salad

N.B. Salad

N.B. Salad

$4.85

Our N.B. Salads are made fresh daily and always change. Feel free to give us a call and we will let you know which delicious salad we are serving that day or let us surprise you! (comes with one dressing per salad)

Kids

Kids #1 Junior Cheeseburger Meal

Kids #1 Junior Cheeseburger Meal

$6.95

Kids junior cheese burger (meat, cheese, and Nonla spread only) served with small fry and small drink (of choice).

Kids #2 N.B. Nugget Meal

Kids #2 N.B. Nugget Meal

$6.95

Kids N.B. Nuggets served with a small fry and small drink (of choice).

Shake of the Day

Shake Of The Day

Shake Of The Day

$4.45

Shake of the day! It's exactly how it sounds, we offer one flavor a day! (chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, etc) feel free to give us a call and we will let you know which yummy flavor we are serving up that day or let us surprise you!

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.60

We offer one size in our fountain pops (medium size).

Sides

Nonla Spread

Nonla Spread

$0.50

Our famous Nonla spread is in such high demand we offer it on the side so you can dip your fries in it!

Spicy Ranch

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Our spicy ranch is one of a kind and makes a perfect side to our handcut fries.

Nonla Secret Sauce

Nonla Secret Sauce

$0.50
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50
House made Pickles

House made Pickles

$0.50

We offer our own house-made pickles! They make a perfect side to any of our delicious burgers or sando's.

Ketchup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2103 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

