Nonna Emilia's Italian Restaurant

17210 SW Shaw St

Aloha, OR 97007

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE Pizza
MEDIUM Pizza
Build Your Own Pasta

Appetizers

Antipasto

$1.95

Cured meats, cheese & pickled veggies

Appetizer Trio

$14.95

Mozzarella Sticks, Zucchini and Calamari served with Marinara and Ranch

Calamari Fritti

$12.95

Fried Calamari Rings & Tentacles served with Marinara Sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.95

Served with choice and dipping sauce

Dipping Sauces for Bread

$3.95

Nonna's Meat, Marinara or Alfredo Sauce

Foccacia Bread

$6.95

Baked in Olive Oil with Garlic and Rosemary

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Scratch made Italian Bread baked with Garlic Butter

Italian Bread

$2.50

Scatch made Italian Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Served with Marainara Sauce

Roasted Garlic Bulb

$4.95

Whole Garlic bulb roasted with Olive Oil and seasoning

Zucchini Fritti

$9.95

Fried Zucchini with Ranch

Soup and Salad

Minestrone Soup

$5.95

Clam Chowder Soup

$5.95

Dinner Salad (Individual)

$4.95

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Black Olive and Choice of Dressing

Dinner Salad (Large)

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Black Olive and Choice of Dressing

Pesto Caesar Salad (Individual)

$4.95

Scratch made Pesto Caesar Dressing, Roamine, Parm and Croutons

Pesto Caesar Salad (Large)

$10.95

Scratch made Pesto Caesar Dressing, Roamine, Parm and Croutons

Wedge Salad (Individual)

$4.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese

Wedge Salad (Large)

$10.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese

Soup & Salad

$10.95

Choice of Individual Salad andCup of Soup

Specialties

Build Your Own Pasta

$14.95

Choice of Pasta, Sauce and Sides

Cannelloni

$18.95

Pasta stuffed with beef and spices, simmered in Marinara Sauce & mushrooms then baked

Capellini con Pomodoro

$17.95

Angel hair pasta tossed with Marinara Sauce, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic

Carbonara

$20.95

Spaghetti sautéed with bacon, garlic, egg, mushrooms, herbs, cream and Parmesan

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.95

Chicken breast simmered in Marinara Sauce with fresh mushrooms, herbs and white wine. Served over choice of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Chicken & mushrooms sautéed in a Marsala wine and cream sauce. Served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Tuscan

$21.95

Chicken sauteed in cream sauce with roasted tomatoes and spinach. Served over Angel Hair pasta

Fettucine Alfredo Dinner

$14.95

Fettucine with our scratch made Alfredo Sauce

Gnocchi di Patate

$18.95

Potato dumplings sautéed in butter, garlic, beef stock and Meat Sauce

Italian Sausages with Peppers and Onion

$18.95

Two Homemade Italian Sausages sauteed with peppers and onions served with spaghetti & Meat Sauce

Lasagna alla Nonna Emilia

$20.95

Nonna's classic Lasagna made with our Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Meat Sauce, Pasta and Cheese)

Manicotti

$17.95

Pasta stuffed with ricotta, simmered in Marinara & mushrooms then baked

Parmigiana - CHICKEN

$21.95

Breaded Chicken cutlets with Meat Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Parmigiana - EGGPLANT

$20.95

Breaded Eggplant cutlets with Marinara Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce

Parmigiana - VEAL

$29.95

Breaded Veal cutlets with Meat Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Piccata - CHICKEN

$19.95

Chicken sauteed in butter, white wine, lemon and capers. Served over choice of pasta

Piccata - VEAL

$29.95

Veal sauteed in butter, white wine, lemon and capers. Served over choice of pasta

Ravioli - BEEF

$21.95

Tossed in Nonna's Meat Sauce

Ravioli - CHEESE

$19.95

Four cheese ravioli in a parmesan cream sauce and topped with scratch made Marinara sauce

Ravioli - PORTABELLO

$20.95

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli with Marsala cream sauce and fresh basil

Rigatoni al Forno

$18.95

Rigatoni sauteed in butter, garlic, beef stock, Meat Sauce and Italian Sausage that is then topped with cheese and oven-baked

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Butter, white wine, lemon, tomato, basil, red pepper flake and parmesan over Angel Hair pasta

Spaghetti Dinner

$14.95

Spaghetti with Choice of Meat or Marinara Sauce

Tortellini

$19.95

Beef, Pork & Cheese Tortellini with choice of Italian Meat Sauce, Cream Sauce, Pesto Cream Sauce or Sauce Emilia

Vongole

$20.95

Linguine with clams, garlic, herbs and white wine, with choice of a Bacon Cream Sauce or Marinara Sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.95

Hand breaded chicken cutlet with Meat Sauce and Cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.95

Topped with lettuce & tomato on homemade foccacia

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.95

Meatballs, Meat Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with choice of Salad or Fries

Meatball and Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.95

Meatballs & Italian Sausage with Meat Sauce and Cheese. Served with Choice of Salad or Fries

Meatball Italiano Sandwich

$12.95

Meatballs, Meat Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with choice of Salad or Fries

Nonna's Italian Hero

$12.95

Salami, Ham and Pepperoni piled high on Parmesan toasted bread with Provolone, lettuce and tomato

Pizza

KID Pizza

$7.95

SMALL Pizza

$10.95

MEDIUM Pizza

$15.95

LARGE Pizza

$21.95

Calzone - Specialty

$18.95

Calzone - BYO

$14.95

Sides

Chicken Breast

Grilled or Fried

Cup of Sauce

$3.95

Meat, Marinara or Cream Sauce

French Fries

$4.95

Italian Sausage (Each)

$3.95

Served with Meat Sauce

Meatballs (Each)

$3.95

Served with Meat Sauce

Sauteed Shrimp

$6.95

Sauteed Veggies

$5.95

Side of Broccoli

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos

$2.00

Side of Tomatoes

$2.00

Desserts

Amaretto Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Ala Mode add $2.50

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Cream Cheese frosting

Frangelico Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Ice Cream

Cappuccino, Spumoni or Vanilla

Limoncello Bars with Cookie Crust

$5.50

Mascapone Cheesecake

$7.95

with Vanilla and Lemon Zest

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.95

Rotating selection of Cheesecake flavors based on the season

Tiramisu

$7.95

Nonna's 150 year-old recipe

Take Out Sides

Beef or Cheese Ravioli (Pint)

$8.95

Choice of Sauce

Choice of Pasta & Sauce (Pint)

$7.95

Tortellini with Sauce Choice (Pint)

$8.95

Dressings To Go

$1.50

Grated Parmesan Cheese

$7.95

Sauces To Go

$3.95

Meat, Marinara or Cream

Soda (2 Liter)

$3.50

Soda (6-Pack)

$6.95

Soda (Can)

$1.75

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Italian Restaurant that has been in the community since 1978. Serving traditional Italian fare using Nonna Emilia's family recipes, some which are over 150 years old!

Location

17210 SW Shaw St, Aloha, OR 97007

Directions

