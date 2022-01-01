Nonna Emilia's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
17210 SW Shaw St
Aloha, OR 97007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasto
Cured meats, cheese & pickled veggies
Appetizer Trio
Mozzarella Sticks, Zucchini and Calamari served with Marinara and Ranch
Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari Rings & Tentacles served with Marinara Sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Chicken Strips & Fries
Served with choice and dipping sauce
Dipping Sauces for Bread
Nonna's Meat, Marinara or Alfredo Sauce
Foccacia Bread
Baked in Olive Oil with Garlic and Rosemary
Garlic Bread
Scratch made Italian Bread baked with Garlic Butter
Italian Bread
Scatch made Italian Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marainara Sauce
Roasted Garlic Bulb
Whole Garlic bulb roasted with Olive Oil and seasoning
Zucchini Fritti
Fried Zucchini with Ranch
Soup and Salad
Minestrone Soup
Clam Chowder Soup
Dinner Salad (Individual)
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Black Olive and Choice of Dressing
Dinner Salad (Large)
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Black Olive and Choice of Dressing
Pesto Caesar Salad (Individual)
Scratch made Pesto Caesar Dressing, Roamine, Parm and Croutons
Pesto Caesar Salad (Large)
Scratch made Pesto Caesar Dressing, Roamine, Parm and Croutons
Wedge Salad (Individual)
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese
Wedge Salad (Large)
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese
Soup & Salad
Choice of Individual Salad andCup of Soup
Specialties
Build Your Own Pasta
Choice of Pasta, Sauce and Sides
Cannelloni
Pasta stuffed with beef and spices, simmered in Marinara Sauce & mushrooms then baked
Capellini con Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta tossed with Marinara Sauce, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic
Carbonara
Spaghetti sautéed with bacon, garlic, egg, mushrooms, herbs, cream and Parmesan
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken breast simmered in Marinara Sauce with fresh mushrooms, herbs and white wine. Served over choice of pasta
Chicken Marsala
Chicken & mushrooms sautéed in a Marsala wine and cream sauce. Served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Tuscan
Chicken sauteed in cream sauce with roasted tomatoes and spinach. Served over Angel Hair pasta
Fettucine Alfredo Dinner
Fettucine with our scratch made Alfredo Sauce
Gnocchi di Patate
Potato dumplings sautéed in butter, garlic, beef stock and Meat Sauce
Italian Sausages with Peppers and Onion
Two Homemade Italian Sausages sauteed with peppers and onions served with spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Lasagna alla Nonna Emilia
Nonna's classic Lasagna made with our Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Meat Sauce, Pasta and Cheese)
Manicotti
Pasta stuffed with ricotta, simmered in Marinara & mushrooms then baked
Parmigiana - CHICKEN
Breaded Chicken cutlets with Meat Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Parmigiana - EGGPLANT
Breaded Eggplant cutlets with Marinara Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce
Parmigiana - VEAL
Breaded Veal cutlets with Meat Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Piccata - CHICKEN
Chicken sauteed in butter, white wine, lemon and capers. Served over choice of pasta
Piccata - VEAL
Veal sauteed in butter, white wine, lemon and capers. Served over choice of pasta
Ravioli - BEEF
Tossed in Nonna's Meat Sauce
Ravioli - CHEESE
Four cheese ravioli in a parmesan cream sauce and topped with scratch made Marinara sauce
Ravioli - PORTABELLO
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli with Marsala cream sauce and fresh basil
Rigatoni al Forno
Rigatoni sauteed in butter, garlic, beef stock, Meat Sauce and Italian Sausage that is then topped with cheese and oven-baked
Shrimp Scampi
Butter, white wine, lemon, tomato, basil, red pepper flake and parmesan over Angel Hair pasta
Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti with Choice of Meat or Marinara Sauce
Tortellini
Beef, Pork & Cheese Tortellini with choice of Italian Meat Sauce, Cream Sauce, Pesto Cream Sauce or Sauce Emilia
Vongole
Linguine with clams, garlic, herbs and white wine, with choice of a Bacon Cream Sauce or Marinara Sauce
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken cutlet with Meat Sauce and Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Topped with lettuce & tomato on homemade foccacia
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Meatballs, Meat Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with choice of Salad or Fries
Meatball and Italian Sausage Sandwich
Meatballs & Italian Sausage with Meat Sauce and Cheese. Served with Choice of Salad or Fries
Meatball Italiano Sandwich
Meatballs, Meat Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with choice of Salad or Fries
Nonna's Italian Hero
Salami, Ham and Pepperoni piled high on Parmesan toasted bread with Provolone, lettuce and tomato
Pizza
Sides
Chicken Breast
Grilled or Fried
Cup of Sauce
Meat, Marinara or Cream Sauce
French Fries
Italian Sausage (Each)
Served with Meat Sauce
Meatballs (Each)
Served with Meat Sauce
Sauteed Shrimp
Sauteed Veggies
Side of Broccoli
Side of Dressing
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Tomatoes
Desserts
Amaretto Fudge Brownie
Ala Mode add $2.50
Carrot Cake
Cream Cheese frosting
Frangelico Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ice Cream
Cappuccino, Spumoni or Vanilla
Limoncello Bars with Cookie Crust
Mascapone Cheesecake
with Vanilla and Lemon Zest
Peanut Butter Pie
Seasonal Cheesecake
Rotating selection of Cheesecake flavors based on the season
Tiramisu
Nonna's 150 year-old recipe
Take Out Sides
Appetizers
Antipasto
Cured meats, cheese & pickled veggies
Appetizer Trio
Mozzarella Sticks, Zucchini and Calamari served with Marinara and Ranch
Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari Rings & Tentacles served with Marinara Sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Chicken Strips & Fries
Served with choice and dipping sauce
Dipping Sauces for Bread
Nonna's Meat, Marinara or Alfredo Sauce
Foccacia Bread
Baked in Olive Oil with Garlic and Rosemary
Garlic Bread
Scratch made Italian Bread baked with Garlic Butter
Italian Bread
Scatch made Italian Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marainara Sauce
Roasted Garlic Bulb
Whole Garlic bulb roasted with Olive Oil and seasoning
Zucchini Fritti
Fried Zucchini with Ranch
Soup and Salad
Minestrone Soup
Clam Chowder Soup
Dinner Salad (Individual)
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Black Olive and Choice of Dressing
Dinner Salad (Large)
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Black Olive and Choice of Dressing
Pesto Caesar Salad (Individual)
Scratch made Pesto Caesar Dressing, Roamine, Parm and Croutons
Pesto Caesar Salad (Large)
Scratch made Pesto Caesar Dressing, Roamine, Parm and Croutons
Wedge Salad (Individual)
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese
Wedge Salad (Large)
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes and Bleu Cheese
Soup & Salad
Choice of Individual Salad andCup of Soup
Specialties
Build Your Own Pasta
Choice of Pasta, Sauce and Sides
Cannelloni
Pasta stuffed with beef and spices, simmered in Marinara Sauce & mushrooms then baked
Capellini con Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta tossed with Marinara Sauce, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic
Carbonara
Spaghetti sautéed with bacon, garlic, egg, mushrooms, herbs, cream and Parmesan
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken breast simmered in Marinara Sauce with fresh mushrooms, herbs and white wine. Served over choice of pasta
Chicken Marsala
Chicken & mushrooms sautéed in a Marsala wine and cream sauce. Served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Tuscan
Chicken sauteed in cream sauce with roasted tomatoes and spinach. Served over Angel Hair pasta
Fettucine Alfredo Dinner
Fettucine with our scratch made Alfredo Sauce
Gnocchi di Patate
Potato dumplings sautéed in butter, garlic, beef stock and Meat Sauce
Italian Sausages with Peppers and Onion
Two Homemade Italian Sausages sauteed with peppers and onions served with spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Lasagna alla Nonna Emilia
Nonna's classic Lasagna made with our Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Meat Sauce, Pasta and Cheese)
Manicotti
Pasta stuffed with ricotta, simmered in Marinara & mushrooms then baked
Parmigiana - CHICKEN
Breaded Chicken cutlets with Meat Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Parmigiana - EGGPLANT
Breaded Eggplant cutlets with Marinara Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce
Parmigiana - VEAL
Breaded Veal cutlets with Meat Sauce and cheese. Served with Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Piccata - CHICKEN
Chicken sauteed in butter, white wine, lemon and capers. Served over choice of pasta
Piccata - VEAL
Veal sauteed in butter, white wine, lemon and capers. Served over choice of pasta
Ravioli - BEEF
Tossed in Nonna's Meat Sauce
Ravioli - CHEESE
Four cheese ravioli in a parmesan cream sauce and topped with scratch made Marinara sauce
Ravioli - PORTABELLO
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli with Marsala cream sauce and fresh basil
Rigatoni al Forno
Rigatoni sauteed in butter, garlic, beef stock, Meat Sauce and Italian Sausage that is then topped with cheese and oven-baked
Shrimp Scampi
Butter, white wine, lemon, tomato, basil, red pepper flake and parmesan over Angel Hair pasta
Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti with Choice of Meat or Marinara Sauce
Tortellini
Beef, Pork & Cheese Tortellini with choice of Italian Meat Sauce, Cream Sauce, Pesto Cream Sauce or Sauce Emilia
Vongole
Linguine with clams, garlic, herbs and white wine, with choice of a Bacon Cream Sauce or Marinara Sauce
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken cutlet with Meat Sauce and Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Topped with lettuce & tomato on homemade foccacia
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Meatballs, Meat Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with choice of Salad or Fries
Meatball and Italian Sausage Sandwich
Meatballs & Italian Sausage with Meat Sauce and Cheese. Served with Choice of Salad or Fries
Meatball Italiano Sandwich
Meatballs, Meat Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with choice of Salad or Fries
Nonna's Italian Hero
Salami, Ham and Pepperoni piled high on Parmesan toasted bread with Provolone, lettuce and tomato
Pizza
Sides
Chicken Breast
Grilled or Fried
Cup of Sauce
Meat, Marinara or Cream Sauce
French Fries
Italian Sausage (Each)
Served with Meat Sauce
Meatballs (Each)
Served with Meat Sauce
Sauteed Shrimp
Sauteed Veggies
Side of Broccoli
Side of Dressing
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Tomatoes
Desserts
Amaretto Fudge Brownie
Ala Mode add $2.50
Carrot Cake
Cream Cheese frosting
Frangelico Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ice Cream
Cappuccino, Spumoni or Vanilla
Limoncello Bars with Cookie Crust
Mascapone Cheesecake
with Vanilla and Lemon Zest
Peanut Butter Pie
Seasonal Cheesecake
Rotating selection of Cheesecake flavors based on the season
Tiramisu
Nonna's 150 year-old recipe
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Family Italian Restaurant that has been in the community since 1978. Serving traditional Italian fare using Nonna Emilia's family recipes, some which are over 150 years old!
17210 SW Shaw St, Aloha, OR 97007