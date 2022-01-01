Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen

1,065 Reviews

$$

363 S. 7th Street

Akron, PA 17501

SMALL MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA
LARGE MAKE YOUR OWN 16"
FRENCH FRIES

APPETIZERS & SIDES

Crispy Homemade Flatbread, Creamy Ricotta, Thin Sliced Prosciutto Di Parma topped with Honey.
BURRATA CAPRESE

BURRATA CAPRESE

$12.00

Burrata is a rich-tasting cheese with a soft filling of fresh pieces of Mozzarella soaked in heavy cream. Served with Slices of tomato, topped with olive oil and balsamic glaze.

12 DINNER ROLLS

$8.99

Fresh Homemade Dinner Rolls A great addition to any salads or dinners!

5 Piece Chicken Finger And Fries

$12.99

6 DINNER ROLLS

$4.50

Fresh Homemade Dinner Rolls A great addition to any salads or dinners!

ANTIPASTI BOARD

$16.00

An Assortment of Italian Cold cuts (Prosciutto, soppressata salami) and cheeses (sharp provolone, parmiggiano cheese) kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, served with crostini.

ARANCINE

$10.00

Arancini are stuffed rice balls which are coated with bread crumbs and then deep fried. THEY ARE REALLY GOOD! THEY COME IN 1 BUFFALO, 1 CHICKEN AND 1 SPINACH

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.49

Jersey Shore Fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella cheese.

BONELESS WINGS 10 PC

$12.99

Breaded chunks of chicken breast sauteed in your favorite sauce.

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

Tomatoes marinated in balsamic vinegar, thinly sliced red onions & olive oil, toasted bread with a slice of fresh mozzarella.

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

Jersey Shore Fries With melted mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD

$10.99

Homemade flatbread, Pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes topped with arugula

FRENCH FRIES

$4.79

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.00

Fresh cut, lightly breaded calamari rings. served with a lemon wedge and marinara sauce on side.

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.99

15 PC homemade knots on garlic sauce served with tomato sauce.

10 PC JUMBO WINGS

$14.99

Seasoned jumbo size wings served with your favorite sauce.

MEATBALLS

$10.00

(3) 2 OZ. Homemade Meatballs on Nonnas Sauce, Ricotta dollops topped with parmesan cheese.

MOZZARELLA FRITTA

$11.00

HAND BATTERED HOMEMADE BREADED MOZZARELLA FRIED TO PERFECTION. Order Directly from us and save 30% www.nonnarosaskitchen.com

MUSHROOM CAPRESE

$11.00

Oven-Baked Portabella Mushroom Caps, Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Tomatoes topped with Fresh Basil, Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze.

ONION RINGS

$7.49

Gourmet Style Rings, Served with tomato sauce on side

SAUTEED MUSSELLS

$14.00

In your favorite Sauce. Choose from marinara or white wine. Served with Crostini.

Side Of Gluten Free Bread

$4.50

PASTA

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE

$17.00

Gnocchi is pillowy potato dumplings that are delicious when doused with fresh Meaty Bolognese sauce.

GNOCCHI A LA NONNA

$24.00

Gnocchi is a pillowy potato dumpling that comes delicious with our signature alfredo sauce, Fresh Shrimp and Broccoli Rabe

ALFREDO MAFALDE

$16.00

BAKED RIGATONI

$16.00

Marinara Ricotta Blend, Topped With Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

CASARECCE BOLOGNESE

$17.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO MAFALDE

$19.00

CHICKEN CARBONARA

$24.00

Creamy Sauce | Pancetta | Grated Pecorino | On Spaghetti

CHICKEN FRANCESE-CAPELLINI

$22.00

Egg-battered chicken breast sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce.

CHICKEN MARSALA-SPAGHETTI

$22.00

Chicken sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine.

CHICKEN PARM SPAGHETTI

$22.00

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

EGGPLANT PARM-SPAGHETTI

$18.00

Tender slices of eggplant baked and served with a side order of spaghetti.

EGGPLANT RICOTTA STACK CAPELLINI

$19.00

Fresh eggplant filled and rolled with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Capellini Pasta

FRUTTI DI MARE CAPELLINI

$26.00

Seared shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams in a choice of marinara or wine sauce over capellini

LASAGNA

$18.00

Layers of handmade noodles baked with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta, and red sauce.

MUSHROOM MEDLEY ALFREDO MAFALDE

$18.00

Meddley Of Shiitake, Oyster, Baby Portabella & Button Mushooms on a creamy Alfredo Sauce, garnished with Fresh Parsley and Pecorino Romano Cheese.

POMODORO & BASIL RIGATONI

$13.00

PORTABELLA SHRIMP CAMPANELLE

$24.00

Spinach & Portabella mushrooms | In a Vodka Pink creamy Sauce | Over Campanelle Pasta

RAVIOLI

$16.00

RAVIOLI W/ MEATSAUCE

$18.99

SHRIMP ALFREDO-MAFALDE

$23.00

SHRIMP CARBONARA

$26.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI-CAPELLINI

$24.00

Fresh shrimp, sautéed in garlic and lemon butter white wine sauce.

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$17.00

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$17.00

SPAGHETTI WITH SAUCE

$10.99

SPAGHETTI WITH SAUSAGE

$17.00

Another variation on an enduring favorite. Flavorful sausage links complement our homemade sauce.

SPAGHETTI-CARBONARA

$18.00

Seared pancetta on a creamy sauce, grated pecorino. Garnished with Parsley.

STUFFED SHELL BOLOGNESE

$18.00

Pasta shells filled with artisan cheese and baked with our homemade bolognese sauce & Melted Mozzarella

VEAL FRANCESE-CAPELLINI

$24.00

Egg-battered real veal sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce.

VEAL MARSALA-SPAGHETTI

$24.00

Veal sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine.

$24.00

CASARECCE SICILIANO

$22.00

Homemade Crumbled Italian Sausage on a pink vodka sauce topped with pecorino romano

LEMONCELLO SHRIMP

$24.00

Seared Shrimp, Lemoncello butter sauce, Cherry tomatoes topped with Lemon zest

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA

$16.99

CAPELLINI GARLIC & OIL

$12.99

Shrimp Fra Diavola

$24.00

SOUPS

CREAM OF TOMATO

$5.99

Homemade Creamy Tomato Soup Served with Crostinis.

Cream Of Mushroom Soup

$6.99

Butternut Squash

$6.99

BEEF STEW

$5.99Out of stock

Creamy Beef & Mushroom

$6.99Out of stock

Italian Beef Soup

$6.99Out of stock

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

A light, refreshing mixture of crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with our unique Caesar dressing.

CHEF SALAD

$13.99

Assorted meats (Ham, Turkey & Provolone cheese) laid on top a bed of mixed greens, with Cherry tomatoes, red onions & Croutons, and your favorite Dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$15.99

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions & croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

TOSCANA SALAD

$11.99

Arugula Mix, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Almonds, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Your Choice Of Dressing. Add Your Favorite Protein.

WEDGE SALAD

$9.99

Iceberg wedge, bacon, cherry tomatoes & Gorgonzola Cheese.

CAPRI SALAD

$11.99

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze

GRILLED ROMAINE SHRIMP

$17.00

Char-Grilled Romaine, Parmesan cheese, Char-Grilled Shrimp, Caesar Dressing & Croutons

PANINI

FRESH SAUSAGE PANINI

$13.00

Grilled Homemade sausage links with sauteed green pepper and onions topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a ciabatta Bread. Choose a side of fries or salad

ITALIANO/PALERMO

$13.00

Imported ham | Sorpresatta| Fresh Mozzarella | Roma Tomatoes | Olive Oil | Basil On a Ciabatta Bread

NONNA BURGER

$15.00

8 Oz Angus Burguer | Garlic Aioli | Lettuce | Roma Tomatoes | Caramelized Onions | Provolone on a Brioschi Roll

PORCHETTA PANINI

$14.00

Slow Roasted Pork | Broccoli Rabe | Aioli | On a Ciabatta Bread. Choose a side of fries or salad.

PORTABELLA PANINI

$13.00

Grilled portabella caps | Caramelized Onions | Roasted Red Peppers | Provolone | Pesto Aioli | Arugula | On a Ciabatta Bread Served with your choice of fries or salad.

SICILIANO PANINI

$13.00

Prosciutto | Fresh Mozzarella |Roma Tomatoes | Fresh Basil| Olive Oil | On a Ciabatta Bread, with your choice of Fries or salad.

RIBEYE STEAK PANINI

$15.00

Sliced Ribeye Steak Grilled | Caramelized Onions | Aioli | Roma Tomatoes | Lettuce | On a Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of salad or Fries

TURKEY PANINI

$13.00

Grilled turkey | Provolone Cheese | Bacon | Pesto Aioli | On a Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of salad or fries.

SMALL PIZZAS

SMALL MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA

$9.99

Our Classic Red Sauce Pizza With Our Whole Milk Mozzarella.

MARGHERITA 12"

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Dollops of Sauce | Basil |

CELESTINA 12"

$14.00

Roasted Mushrooms |Roasted Garlic| Roasted Red Peppers |Mozzarella | Pesto | Spinach. (No Red Sauce)

FOUR CHEESES 12"

$13.00

A Blend of Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ricotta & Gorgonzola Cheeses. (No Red Sauce)

LIA 12"

$14.00

Gorgonzola | Mozzarella | Topped with Thin Sliced Pears & Arugula

MARIA PIZZA 12"

$14.00

A Delicious Combination of Ham, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Marinated Artichokes, Mozzarella cheese and red sauce.

ROSINA MEATLOVERS 12"

$14.00

House-made Sausage | Imported Ham | Bacon | Pepperoni | Tomato Sauce.

VITINA 12"

$14.00

Pesto base | Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Thin Sliced Prosciutto | Arugula (no red Sauce)

BIANCA\WHITE PIZZA 12"

$12.00

Ricotta based, Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano Cheese & Roasted Garlic.

Pizza Dough

$3.99

LARGE PIZZAS

LARGE MAKE YOUR OWN 16"

$15.99

Our Classic Red Sauce Pizza With Our Whole Milk Mozzarella.

CELESTINA VEGGIE 16"

$23.99

Pesto based, Shiitake, oyster, baby portabella, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese.

FOUR CHEESE 16"

$18.99

A Blend of Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ricotta & Gorgonzola Cheeses. (No Red Sauce)

LIA 16"

$23.99

Mix Of Gorgonzola & Mozzarella Cheeses, Topped with Fresh Arugula and Thin Sliced Pear. (No Red Sauce)

MARGHERITA 16"

$23.99

Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Dollops of Sauce | Basil |

MARIA 16"

$23.99

Mix of Mushrooms, Roasted garlic, Artichoke hearts, Ham & Red Sauce.

ROSINA MEATLOVER 16"

$23.99

House-made Sausage | Imported Ham | Bacon | Pepperoni | Tomato Sauce.

VITINA 16"

$23.99

Pesto base | Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Thin Sliced Prosciutto | Arugula (no red Sauce)

BIANCA 16"

$23.99

Ricotta based, Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano Cheese & Roasted Garlic.

STROMBOLI

PERSONAL RIBEYE STEAK & CHEESE BOLI

$14.00

Chopped Steak And Mozzarella Cheese. Served With Sauce On the side

LARGE RIBEYE STEAK & CHEESE BOLI

$19.99

Chopped Steak And Mozzarella Cheese. Served With Sauce On the Side.

PERSONAL SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE STROMBOLI

$14.00

Homemade Sausage Slices with Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Sauce.

LARGE SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE STROMBOLI

$19.99

Homemade Sausage Slices with Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Sauce.

PERSONAL MAKE YOUR OWN BOLI

$9.99

LARGE MAKE YOUR OWN BOLI

$16.99

PERSONAL HAM CALZONE

$13.00

LARGE HAM CALZONE

$18.99

LARGE NONNA BOLI

$21.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese

PERSONAL NONNA BOLI

$14.00

PERSONAL TEXAS PULLED PORK BOLI

$14.00

pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella

LARGE TEXAS PULLED PORK BOLI

$19.99

pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella

PERSONAL TEXAS CHICKEN BOLI

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella

LARGE TEXAS CHICKEN BOLI

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Ravioli (3)

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers (3) & French Fries

$6.99

Kids Pizza 8 Inch

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ sauce

$6.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.29

Napoleon

$6.50Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE DIPPED CANNOLI

$4.99

CREME BRULEE

$6.50

DECONSTRUCTED CANOLI

$8.99Out of stock

ESPRESSO MOUSSE

$4.50Out of stock

LEMON MASCARPONE CAKE

$6.99Out of stock

LEMONCELLO CAKE

$6.99

MINI CANNOLI

$1.25

MIXED BERRY TART

$5.99

MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.99

NONNA LEMON TART

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

$6.99

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

PECAN CHEESECAKE

$6.99Out of stock

LAVA CHOCOLATE SMORES

$8.99

CHEESECAKE RASB DONUT

$6.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE AND MILK CAKE

$8.99

SUBS

CHEESESTEAK SUB

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak Meat chopped with onions, Sauce and American Cheese

ITALIAN SUB

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Oil and Vinegar

MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB

$12.50

Homemade meatballs with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$11.99

In House Breaded Chicken With Sauce and Melted mozzarella.

TURKEY SUB

$10.99

Oven Roasted Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo.

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Oil and Vinegar

CLUB SUB

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo

VEAL PARMESAN SUB

$12.99

Real veal Breaded in house with sauce & Melted mozzarella

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS PARMESAN

$12.00

Homemade Grilled Sausage, sauteed green peppers, and onions, sauce & melted Mozzarella.

CHEESEBURGUER SUB

$12.50

With Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

CALIFORNIA CHEESESTEAK SUB

$12.50

Thinly Sliced steak, Sauteéd onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo & American Cheese.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB

$12.50

Thinly Sliced Chicken Steak, Sauteéd onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo & American Cheese.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Chopped Chicken Steak, Fried onions, Sauce and American Cheese.

