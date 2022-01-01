Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen
1,065 Reviews
$$
363 S. 7th Street
Akron, PA 17501
APPETIZERS & SIDES
BURRATA CAPRESE
Burrata is a rich-tasting cheese with a soft filling of fresh pieces of Mozzarella soaked in heavy cream. Served with Slices of tomato, topped with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
12 DINNER ROLLS
Fresh Homemade Dinner Rolls A great addition to any salads or dinners!
5 Piece Chicken Finger And Fries
6 DINNER ROLLS
Fresh Homemade Dinner Rolls A great addition to any salads or dinners!
ANTIPASTI BOARD
An Assortment of Italian Cold cuts (Prosciutto, soppressata salami) and cheeses (sharp provolone, parmiggiano cheese) kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, served with crostini.
ARANCINE
Arancini are stuffed rice balls which are coated with bread crumbs and then deep fried. THEY ARE REALLY GOOD! THEY COME IN 1 BUFFALO, 1 CHICKEN AND 1 SPINACH
BACON CHEESE FRIES
Jersey Shore Fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella cheese.
BONELESS WINGS 10 PC
Breaded chunks of chicken breast sauteed in your favorite sauce.
BRUSCHETTA
Tomatoes marinated in balsamic vinegar, thinly sliced red onions & olive oil, toasted bread with a slice of fresh mozzarella.
CHEESE FRIES
Jersey Shore Fries With melted mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD
Homemade flatbread, Pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes topped with arugula
FRENCH FRIES
FRIED CALAMARI
Fresh cut, lightly breaded calamari rings. served with a lemon wedge and marinara sauce on side.
GARLIC KNOTS
15 PC homemade knots on garlic sauce served with tomato sauce.
10 PC JUMBO WINGS
Seasoned jumbo size wings served with your favorite sauce.
MEATBALLS
(3) 2 OZ. Homemade Meatballs on Nonnas Sauce, Ricotta dollops topped with parmesan cheese.
MOZZARELLA FRITTA
HAND BATTERED HOMEMADE BREADED MOZZARELLA FRIED TO PERFECTION. Order Directly from us and save 30% www.nonnarosaskitchen.com
MUSHROOM CAPRESE
Oven-Baked Portabella Mushroom Caps, Fresh Mozzarella Slices, Tomatoes topped with Fresh Basil, Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze.
ONION RINGS
Gourmet Style Rings, Served with tomato sauce on side
SAUTEED MUSSELLS
In your favorite Sauce. Choose from marinara or white wine. Served with Crostini.
Side Of Gluten Free Bread
PASTA
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE
Gnocchi is pillowy potato dumplings that are delicious when doused with fresh Meaty Bolognese sauce.
GNOCCHI A LA NONNA
Gnocchi is a pillowy potato dumpling that comes delicious with our signature alfredo sauce, Fresh Shrimp and Broccoli Rabe
ALFREDO MAFALDE
BAKED RIGATONI
Marinara Ricotta Blend, Topped With Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
CASARECCE BOLOGNESE
CHICKEN ALFREDO MAFALDE
CHICKEN CARBONARA
Creamy Sauce | Pancetta | Grated Pecorino | On Spaghetti
CHICKEN FRANCESE-CAPELLINI
Egg-battered chicken breast sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce.
CHICKEN MARSALA-SPAGHETTI
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine.
CHICKEN PARM SPAGHETTI
Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
EGGPLANT PARM-SPAGHETTI
Tender slices of eggplant baked and served with a side order of spaghetti.
EGGPLANT RICOTTA STACK CAPELLINI
Fresh eggplant filled and rolled with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Capellini Pasta
FRUTTI DI MARE CAPELLINI
Seared shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams in a choice of marinara or wine sauce over capellini
LASAGNA
Layers of handmade noodles baked with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta, and red sauce.
MUSHROOM MEDLEY ALFREDO MAFALDE
Meddley Of Shiitake, Oyster, Baby Portabella & Button Mushooms on a creamy Alfredo Sauce, garnished with Fresh Parsley and Pecorino Romano Cheese.
POMODORO & BASIL RIGATONI
PORTABELLA SHRIMP CAMPANELLE
Spinach & Portabella mushrooms | In a Vodka Pink creamy Sauce | Over Campanelle Pasta
RAVIOLI
RAVIOLI W/ MEATSAUCE
SHRIMP ALFREDO-MAFALDE
SHRIMP CARBONARA
SHRIMP SCAMPI-CAPELLINI
Fresh shrimp, sautéed in garlic and lemon butter white wine sauce.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI WITH SAUCE
SPAGHETTI WITH SAUSAGE
Another variation on an enduring favorite. Flavorful sausage links complement our homemade sauce.
SPAGHETTI-CARBONARA
Seared pancetta on a creamy sauce, grated pecorino. Garnished with Parsley.
STUFFED SHELL BOLOGNESE
Pasta shells filled with artisan cheese and baked with our homemade bolognese sauce & Melted Mozzarella
VEAL FRANCESE-CAPELLINI
Egg-battered real veal sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce.
VEAL MARSALA-SPAGHETTI
Veal sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine.
VEAL PARM-SPAGHETTI
CASARECCE SICILIANO
Homemade Crumbled Italian Sausage on a pink vodka sauce topped with pecorino romano
LEMONCELLO SHRIMP
Seared Shrimp, Lemoncello butter sauce, Cherry tomatoes topped with Lemon zest
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
CAPELLINI GARLIC & OIL
Shrimp Fra Diavola
SOUPS
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD
A light, refreshing mixture of crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed with our unique Caesar dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Assorted meats (Ham, Turkey & Provolone cheese) laid on top a bed of mixed greens, with Cherry tomatoes, red onions & Croutons, and your favorite Dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions & croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
TOSCANA SALAD
Arugula Mix, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Almonds, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Your Choice Of Dressing. Add Your Favorite Protein.
WEDGE SALAD
Iceberg wedge, bacon, cherry tomatoes & Gorgonzola Cheese.
CAPRI SALAD
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze
GRILLED ROMAINE SHRIMP
Char-Grilled Romaine, Parmesan cheese, Char-Grilled Shrimp, Caesar Dressing & Croutons
PANINI
FRESH SAUSAGE PANINI
Grilled Homemade sausage links with sauteed green pepper and onions topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a ciabatta Bread. Choose a side of fries or salad
ITALIANO/PALERMO
Imported ham | Sorpresatta| Fresh Mozzarella | Roma Tomatoes | Olive Oil | Basil On a Ciabatta Bread
NONNA BURGER
8 Oz Angus Burguer | Garlic Aioli | Lettuce | Roma Tomatoes | Caramelized Onions | Provolone on a Brioschi Roll
PORCHETTA PANINI
Slow Roasted Pork | Broccoli Rabe | Aioli | On a Ciabatta Bread. Choose a side of fries or salad.
PORTABELLA PANINI
Grilled portabella caps | Caramelized Onions | Roasted Red Peppers | Provolone | Pesto Aioli | Arugula | On a Ciabatta Bread Served with your choice of fries or salad.
SICILIANO PANINI
Prosciutto | Fresh Mozzarella |Roma Tomatoes | Fresh Basil| Olive Oil | On a Ciabatta Bread, with your choice of Fries or salad.
RIBEYE STEAK PANINI
Sliced Ribeye Steak Grilled | Caramelized Onions | Aioli | Roma Tomatoes | Lettuce | On a Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of salad or Fries
TURKEY PANINI
Grilled turkey | Provolone Cheese | Bacon | Pesto Aioli | On a Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of salad or fries.
SMALL PIZZAS
SMALL MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA
Our Classic Red Sauce Pizza With Our Whole Milk Mozzarella.
MARGHERITA 12"
Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Dollops of Sauce | Basil |
CELESTINA 12"
Roasted Mushrooms |Roasted Garlic| Roasted Red Peppers |Mozzarella | Pesto | Spinach. (No Red Sauce)
FOUR CHEESES 12"
A Blend of Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ricotta & Gorgonzola Cheeses. (No Red Sauce)
LIA 12"
Gorgonzola | Mozzarella | Topped with Thin Sliced Pears & Arugula
MARIA PIZZA 12"
A Delicious Combination of Ham, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Marinated Artichokes, Mozzarella cheese and red sauce.
ROSINA MEATLOVERS 12"
House-made Sausage | Imported Ham | Bacon | Pepperoni | Tomato Sauce.
VITINA 12"
Pesto base | Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Thin Sliced Prosciutto | Arugula (no red Sauce)
BIANCA\WHITE PIZZA 12"
Ricotta based, Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano Cheese & Roasted Garlic.
Pizza Dough
LARGE PIZZAS
LARGE MAKE YOUR OWN 16"
Our Classic Red Sauce Pizza With Our Whole Milk Mozzarella.
CELESTINA VEGGIE 16"
Pesto based, Shiitake, oyster, baby portabella, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese.
FOUR CHEESE 16"
A Blend of Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ricotta & Gorgonzola Cheeses. (No Red Sauce)
LIA 16"
Mix Of Gorgonzola & Mozzarella Cheeses, Topped with Fresh Arugula and Thin Sliced Pear. (No Red Sauce)
MARGHERITA 16"
Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Dollops of Sauce | Basil |
MARIA 16"
Mix of Mushrooms, Roasted garlic, Artichoke hearts, Ham & Red Sauce.
ROSINA MEATLOVER 16"
House-made Sausage | Imported Ham | Bacon | Pepperoni | Tomato Sauce.
VITINA 16"
Pesto base | Fresh Mozzarella | Cherry Tomatoes | Thin Sliced Prosciutto | Arugula (no red Sauce)
BIANCA 16"
Ricotta based, Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano Cheese & Roasted Garlic.
STROMBOLI
PERSONAL RIBEYE STEAK & CHEESE BOLI
Chopped Steak And Mozzarella Cheese. Served With Sauce On the side
LARGE RIBEYE STEAK & CHEESE BOLI
Chopped Steak And Mozzarella Cheese. Served With Sauce On the Side.
PERSONAL SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE STROMBOLI
Homemade Sausage Slices with Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Sauce.
LARGE SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE STROMBOLI
Homemade Sausage Slices with Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Cheese. Served With A side of Sauce.
PERSONAL MAKE YOUR OWN BOLI
LARGE MAKE YOUR OWN BOLI
PERSONAL HAM CALZONE
LARGE HAM CALZONE
LARGE NONNA BOLI
Loaded with Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese
PERSONAL NONNA BOLI
PERSONAL TEXAS PULLED PORK BOLI
pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella
LARGE TEXAS PULLED PORK BOLI
pulled pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella
PERSONAL TEXAS CHICKEN BOLI
Grilled Chicken, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella
LARGE TEXAS CHICKEN BOLI
Grilled Chicken, bbq sauce, jalapeños, & mozzarella
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
CANNOLI
Napoleon
CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE DIPPED CANNOLI
CREME BRULEE
DECONSTRUCTED CANOLI
ESPRESSO MOUSSE
LEMON MASCARPONE CAKE
LEMONCELLO CAKE
MINI CANNOLI
MIXED BERRY TART
MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE
NONNA LEMON TART
PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
PECAN CHEESECAKE
LAVA CHOCOLATE SMORES
CHEESECAKE RASB DONUT
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE AND MILK CAKE
SUBS
CHEESESTEAK SUB
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak Meat chopped with onions, Sauce and American Cheese
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Oil and Vinegar
MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB
Homemade meatballs with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
In House Breaded Chicken With Sauce and Melted mozzarella.
TURKEY SUB
Oven Roasted Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo.
HAM & CHEESE SUB
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Oil and Vinegar
CLUB SUB
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo
VEAL PARMESAN SUB
Real veal Breaded in house with sauce & Melted mozzarella
SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS PARMESAN
Homemade Grilled Sausage, sauteed green peppers, and onions, sauce & melted Mozzarella.
CHEESEBURGUER SUB
With Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
CALIFORNIA CHEESESTEAK SUB
Thinly Sliced steak, Sauteéd onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo & American Cheese.
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB
Thinly Sliced Chicken Steak, Sauteéd onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo & American Cheese.
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB
Thinly Sliced Chopped Chicken Steak, Fried onions, Sauce and American Cheese.
Pasta by the pound
Sausages & Meatballs by the pound
Sauces By the Quart
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Fish And Chips
Kids MENU
DESSERTS
GELATO
November 15th
November 22nd
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy your True Italian Experience!
363 S. 7th Street, Akron, PA 17501