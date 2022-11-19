Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Nonna's by So Italian 5020 Cambridge Way

769 Reviews

$$

5020 Cambridge Way

Plainfield, IN 46168

Order Again

Popular Items

QUATTRO CHEESE RAVIOLI
Build Your Own Pasta
CHICKEN ALFREDO LINGUINE

APPETIZERS

(2) Plain Bread Sticks

(2) Plain Bread Sticks

$3.50

Brushed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan herb garnish

(4) Plain Bread Sticks

$5.50

Brushed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan herb

(12) Plain Bread Sticks

$12.00

Brushed with butter and sprinkled with parmesan herb

BREAD AND OIL (3 BRD, 1OIL)

$4.00

BRUSCHETTA ALLA PUTTANESCA

$11.00

Our twist on a traditional favorite, a savory and lightly spicy sauce of tomatoes, peppers, capers, green olives, and garlic served atop thick crusty bread and topped with shaved parmesan

(2) Pepperoni Bread Sticks

$5.00

Oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni, buttered & sprinkled with our own special seasoning

(4) Pepperoni Bread Sticks

$7.00

Oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni, buttered & sprinkled with our own special seasoning

(12) Pepperoni Bread Sticks

$16.00

Oven-baked sticks stuffed with pepperoni buttered & sprinkled with our special seasoning

BASTONCINI DI MOZZARELLA

BASTONCINI DI MOZZARELLA

$11.00

Jumbo mozzarella sticks wrapped in our homemade dough and fried, served with homemade marinara

CALAMARI FRITTI

$10.50

Crispy and tender with homemade marinara, Alfredo, or chipotle aioli

(2) Vicky's Bread Sticks

(2) Vicky's Bread Sticks

$5.50

Delicious bread sticks packed with lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese

(4) Vicky's Bread Sticks

$7.50

Delicious bread sticks packed with lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese

(12) Vicky's Bread Sticks

(12) Vicky's Bread Sticks

$19.00

Delicious bread sticks packed with lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese

(2) Ryan's Bread Sticks

(2) Ryan's Bread Sticks

$6.00

Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese

(4) Ryan's Bread Sticks

$9.00

Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese

(12) Ryan's Bread Sticks

$20.00

Bread sticks packed with pepperoni & lots of mozzarella & provolone cheese

SALADS

(SM) HOUSE SALAD

(SM) HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Fresh romaine and Iceberg, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, onion, and your favorite homemade dressing

(LG) HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Fresh romaine and Iceberg, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, onion, and your favorite homemade dressing

(SM) CAESAR SALAD

(SM) CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

Fresh romaine, parmesan, real bacon bits, croutons, and caesar dressing

(LG) CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Fresh romaine, parmesan, real bacon bits, croutons, and caesar dressing

(SM) CHEFS SALAD

$7.00

(LG) CHEFS SALAD

$10.50

(SM) FALL HARVEST SALAD

$7.50

(LG) FALL HARVEST SALAD

$11.00

PASTA

Build Your Own Pasta

$12.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO LINGUINE

$14.50

QUATTRO CHEESE RAVIOLI

$13.00

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$12.50

VEGETARIAN

BEEF LASAGNA

BEEF LASAGNA

$14.00

NONNA'S TOUR OF ITALY PLATTER

$29.00

CAN'T PICK? TRY A BIT OF IT ALL!

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN! YUM!

SHRIMP LINGUINE ALFREDO

$16.50

SIDES

SAUTEED VEGGIE MEDLEY

$6.00

Corn, peas, carrots, green beans, seasonal veggies

SAUTEED ITALIAN VEGGIE

$5.00

12 OZ SAUCE

$7.00

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

14" CHEESE PIZZA

14" CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00
18" CHEESE PIZZA

18" CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

PIZZAS

14" PIZZA BIANCA

$17.00

14" SUPREME PIZZA

$19.00

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$19.00

14" VOLCANO PIZZA

$19.00

14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

14" CARNIVORO PIZZA

$19.00

14" CHICKEN RANCHERO PIZZA

$19.00

14" FETA FLORENTINE PIZZA

$18.00

14" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

14" FRESH GARDEN PIZZA

$18.00

14" SOGNO VEGETARIANO PIZZA

$18.00

18" PIZZA BIANCA

$21.00

18" SUPREME PIZZA

$24.00

18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$24.00

18" VOLCANO PIZZA

$24.00

18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

18" CARNIVORO PIZZA

$24.00

18" CHICKEN RANCHERO PIZZA

$24.00

18" FETA FLORENTINE PIZZA

$23.00

18" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$23.00

18" FRESH GARDEN PIZZA

$23.00

18" SOGNO VEGETARIANO

$23.00

14" PANZEROTTI (STUFFED)

$24.00

14" PIZZA BIANCA (STUFFED)

$22.00

14" SUPREME PIZZA (STUFFED)

$24.00

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA (STUFFED)

$24.00

14" VOLCANO PIZZA (STUFFED)

$24.00

14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA (STUFFED)

$24.00

14" CARNIVORO PIZZA (STUFFED)

$24.00

14" CHICKEN RANCHERO PIZZA (STUFFED)

$24.00

14" FETA FLORENTINE PIZZA (STUFFED)

$23.00

14" MARGHERITA PIZZA (STUFFED)

$23.00

14" FRESH GARDEN PIZZA (STUFFED)

$23.00

14" SOGNO VEGETARIANO PIZZA (STUFFED)

$23.00

18" PANZEROTTI (STUFFED)

$28.00

18" PIZZA BIANCA (STUFFED)

$26.00

18" SUPREME PIZZA (STUFFED)

$28.00

18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA (STUFFED)

$28.00

18" VOLCANO PIZZA (STUFFED)

$28.00

18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA (STUFFED)

$28.00

18" CARNIVORO PIZZA (STUFFED)

$28.00

18" CHICKEN RANCHERO PIZZA (STUFFED)

$27.00

18" FETA FLORENTINE PIZZA (STUFFED)

$27.00

18" MARGHERITA PIZZA (STUFFED)

$27.00

18" SOGNO VEGETARIANO (STUFFED)

$27.00

SLICES OF PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA SLICE

$5.00

SUPREME SLICE

$6.00

MEATLOVERS SLICE

$6.00

VEGGIE SLICE

$6.75

CALZONES

PANZEROTTI CALZONE

$13.00

STROMBOLI

$13.00

HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$13.00
BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

$15.50

SUBS

SO ITALIAN SUB

SO ITALIAN SUB

$13.00

MEATBALL SUB

$13.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$13.00

VEGGIE SUB

$13.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$6.75

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

CANNOLI

$4.75

LIMONCELLO FLUTE

$6.99

14" NUTELLA PIZZA

$15.00

10" GLUTEN FREE NUTELLA PIZZA

$14.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICE

$3.50

KETO CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

KETO CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

CAFE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.50

ESPRESSO

$4.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

CON PANNA

$4.50

CAPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

KETO FAT BOMB LATTE

$5.50

KETO MOCHA BOMB

$6.00

AMARETTO COFFEE

$8.00

KIDS

KIDS PASTA

$6.50

KIDS PIZZA SLICE

$6.00

UP TO 3 TOPPINGS

KIDS 2 PIECE CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS 4 PIECE CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.50

KIDS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.50

KIDS VANILLA ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.50

KID'S SIDES A LA CARTE

G.F. APPETIZERS

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE STICKS

$11.00

GLUTEN FREE TOASTED BREAD

$2.50

G.F. PASTA

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

$13.75

G.F. SANDWHICHES

GLUTEN FREE ITALIAN SANDWHICH

$12.50

G.F. HAM AND CHEESE SANDWHICH

$12.50

G.F VEGGIE DREAM SANDWHICH

$12.50

G.F. CALZONES

G.F. PANZEROTTI CALZONE

$14.00

G.F. STROMBOLI CALZONE

$14.00

G.F. BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$14.00

G.F. HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$14.00

BUILD YOUR OWN G.F. CALZONE

$15.50

G.F. PIZZA

10" BUILD YOUR OWN G.F. PIZZA

$14.00

G.F. SUPREME PIZZA

$16.00

G.F HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.00

G.F. BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00

G.F. CARNIVORO PIZZA

$16.00

G.F. GREEK PIZZA

$16.00

G.F. MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

G.F. FRESH GARDEN PIZZA

$16.00

G.F. DESSERTS

G.F. NUTELLA PIZZA

$14.00

KETO

KETO CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$6.50

SO ITALIAN KETO SANDWHICH

$10.50

10" KETO ALMOND PIZZA

$13.00

10" KETO CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

$13.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Kid's Drink (12 oz.)

$1.95

Medium Drink (16 oz.)

$2.95

Large Drink (32 oz.)

$3.95

OTHER DRINKS

1L PELLEGRINO BOTTLE

$5.50

BOTTLED COKE

$2.50

SMALL ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

LARGE ITALIAN SODA

$5.00

SMALL/ KIDS MILK

$3.00

MEDIUM MILK

$4.50

LARGE MILK

$5.50

2L DIET COKE

$3.50

2L SPRITE

$3.50

2L PEPSI

$3.50
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5020 Cambridge Way, Plainfield, IN 46168

Directions

Nonna’s by So Italian image
Nonna’s by So Italian image
Nonna’s by So Italian image

