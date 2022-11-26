Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
American

Nonna's Italian Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

306 South Ave

Springfield, MO 65806

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.98Out of stock

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Pasta

Kid Las

$3.99

Kid Spag

$3.99

Kid Fett

$4.99

Salad

Kids Salad

$3.49

Red bottle

Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Merlot Bottle

$40.00

Chianti Bottle

$40.00

Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Super Tuscan Bottle

$40.00

Montepulciano Bottle

$40.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

White bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Riesling Bottle

$38.00

White Zin Bottle

$38.00

Rose Bottle

$38.00

Moscato Bottle

$38.00

Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Appetizers

Fried Ravioli

$33.00

Bruschetta

$33.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$20.00

Bread & Italian Butter

$15.00

Soup

quart Pasta Fagiole

$12.00

Salad

1\2 pan House Salad

$15.00

1\2 pan Caesar Salad

$20.00

1\2 pan Spinach Salad

$20.00

Full pan Spinach

$30.00

Full pan Caesar

$30.00

Full pan House

$25.00

Lasagna

Las Marinara

$45.00

Las Ragu

$55.00

Las Arrabiatta

$50.00

Penne

Marinara

$45.00

Alfredo

$45.00

Ragu

$55.00

Arrabiatta

$45.00

Desserts

1/2 Sheet Italian Cream

$35.00

1/2 Sheet Chocolate

$30.00

1/2 Sheet White

$30.00

Cheesecake

$40.00

Tiramisu

$45.00

Drinks

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$6.00

Chips

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nonna's, Springfield's most loved Italian restaurant for over 25 years, offers a relaxing atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. We offer a full menu featuring homestyle Italian fare with classic pastas, delicious salads, and unforgettable desserts.

