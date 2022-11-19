Nonna's Kitchen imageView gallery
Italian

Nonna's Kitchen

133 Reviews

$$

544 N Main St

Spearfish, SD 57783

Primi

Nonna's Meatballs

$13.00

Crab Stuffed Mushroom

$13.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Soups

Pasta e Fagoli Cup

$7.00

Pasta e Fagoli Bowl

$10.00

Cup Of Soup

$7.00

Entree Soup

$10.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00Out of stock

Potato Gnocchi

$9.00

Chicken

$10.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Sausage

$7.00

Greg Style Gnocci

$10.00

Broccoli

$9.00

Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Sauce

$2.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Nonna's House Salad

$8.00+

Ceasar Salad

$9.00+

Secondi

Salmon Beurre Blanc

$32.00

Pork Bellini

$27.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Desserts

Blueberry Cobb White Choc Cheesecake

$11.00

Brownie Cheesecake

$11.00

Ciocallato Grande

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Lemon Cake

$10.00

New York Cheese Cake

$11.00

Nonna's Cannoli's

$9.00

Raspberry White Choc Chesecake

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00

Signature Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Crazy Green Spaghetti

$17.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.00

Bolognese

$17.00

Penna alla Vodka

$18.00

Nonna's Scampi

$26.00

Penne Sausage Peppers

$19.00

ZaZa

$21.00

Bottled/Canned

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Odouls

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Lime Whiteclaw

$8.00

Grapefruit Whiteclaw

$8.00

Red Wine

Alias Pinot Nior

$10.00+

Banfi Chianti Classico Reserva

$17.00+

Black Cabra Cab Sauv

$11.00+

Black Cabra Malbec

$11.00+

DaVinci Chianti

$9.00+

montepulciano

$13.00+

Nessun Dorma Super Tuscan

$15.00+

Pedroncelli Merlot

$13.00+

Ricco Dolce Sweet Red

$9.00+

Ripasso

$18.00+

Talbott Kati Hart Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Vespa Zinfindale

$14.00+

Whiskers Blake Port

$8.00+

Captains List

Baldacci Sorelle Chardonnay

$80.00

Barolo

$128.00

Champagne Lecomte de Blanc

$85.00Out of stock

Chappellet Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Chehalem Chardonnay

$51.00

Keenan Cabernet Franc

$135.00Out of stock

Long Meadow Cabernet

$120.00

Long Meadow Pinot Nior

$90.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon

$396.00

Jarvis Cabernet Sauvignon

$750.00

Valpolicella Ripasso

$88.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Nonna's Coffee Experience

$13.00

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

Cocktails

Americano (cocktail)

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Godfather

$11.00

Kingston Negroni

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Manhatten

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mezcal Negroni

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$11.00

Nonnas Hot Toddy

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sangria

$9.00

Tomi Collins

$11.00

Vieux Carré

$12.00

White Negroni

$11.00

Last Word

$12.00

Espresso

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Industry Menu

Fernet Branca

$4.00

Ferrari

$5.00

Branca Menta

$4.00

Camarena Blanco Tequila

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

G-Shot

$5.00

M&M

$6.00

Highlife

$3.00

High on Fernet

$7.00

MUGS

Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nonna's Kitchen brings a taste of authentic Italian Cuisine to you in a setting that makes you feel at home with family and friends. We can't wait to have you over for dinner!

Location

544 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783

Directions

