Monday Slices

Meaty Slice

$5.99

Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Bacon and Sausage

Main Menu.

Snacks

Parmesan Garlic Bites 20pc

$5.44

With Nonna's Famous Marinara

Parmesan Garlic Bites 40pc

$8.99

With Nonna's Famous Marinara

French Fries

$4.49

3/4 LB Served with Ketchup

Tator Tots

$4.49

3/4 LB Served with Ketchup

Cheesy French Fries

$5.49

3/4 LB Served with Cheese Dipping Sauce

Cheesy Tator Tots

$5.49

3/4 LB Served with Cheese Dipping Sauce

1LB Traditonal Wings

$16.99

Your Choice of Sauce

1/2LB Traditonal Wings

$9.99

Your Choice of Sauce

1LB Breaded Boneless Wings

$16.99

Your Choice of Sauce

1/2LB Breaded Boneless Wings

$9.99

Your Choice of Sauce

3 PC Meatball w/ Garlic Bread

$6.99

Served with Marinara and Parmesan

5 PC Chicken Tender

$8.99

Your Choice of Sauce

Onion Rings

$5.99

Deep fried and served with Marinara

5 PC Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

Stuffed with Cream Cheese

Breaded Mushroom

$6.99

Deep Fried and served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Deep Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Bruschetta

$7.99

Homemade Tomato, Basil and Garlic mixture topped with a Balsomic glaze

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Toasty, buttery, herby, covered in a dusting of salty parmesan cheese, piping hot and fresh out of the oven

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.99

Toasty, buttery, herby, covered in a dusting of salty parmesan cheese smothered in Mozzerella Cheese

Big Dipper

$12.99

Oven Baked Sticks with Garlic and Butter

Little Dipper

$8.99

Oven Baked Sticks with Garlic and Butter

Salads

Nonna's Special Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutins

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Tomato, Onion

Sandwiches

1/2 Grilled Chicken Foccica

$8.99

Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing

Full Grilled Chicken Foccica

$16.99

Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.99

Chopped Crispy Chicken layered on a Brioche Bun with Homade Marinara and Freshly Grated Cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chopped Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Bread and Butter pickles and Homemade Secrete Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chopped Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Bread and Butter pickles and SPICY Homemade Secrete Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Italian Meatball

$7.99

Nonna's Famous Meatballs smothered in our Homemade Marinaria served on French Bread

Italian Beef

$7.99

Thinly Sliced Italian Beef served with Au Jus on French Bread

Italian Sausage

$7.49

Served on FRench Bread

Beef and Sausage Combo

$8.99

PICK YOUR favorite combo!

Nonna's Combo Special

$10.99

Served with Fries and a Drink

Pepper & Egg

$7.49

Pick your favorite combo!

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.99

Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing

Pasta

Angel Hair

$10.99

Served with Bread and Butter

Baked Angel Hair

$11.99

Served with Bread and Butter

Mostaccioli

$10.99

Served with Bread and Butter

Baked Mostaccioli

$11.99

Served with Bread and Butter

Cheese Stuffed Raviloi

$11.99

Served with Bread and Butter

Baked Cheese Stuffed Raviloi

$12.99

Served with Bread and Butter

Baked Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.99

s a dish that consists of breaded chicken breast covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella, parmesan and served with Mostaccoli

Kiddos

Kids Mostaccioli

$5.99

served with bread and butter

Kids Angel Hair

$5.99

served with bread and butter

Kids Chicken Tender and Fries

$6.49

Served with BBQ

Kids Salad

$4.99

Dinner Salad with Bread and Butter

Kids Meatball Side (1)

$1.49

Single meatball

Drinks

6-Pack

$6.99

Coke, Sprite, Diet, Lemonade

Soda Can

$1.75

Coke, Sprite, Diet, Lemonade

Soda Liter

$2.99

Coke, Sprite, Diet, Lemonade

Bottled Dasani Water

$1.99

Green Leaf Tea

$2.99

Ask for Different Options

Liter W/ Purchase

$1.99

Coke, Sprite, Diet

Treats

Mini Cannoli

$1.99

Grande Cannoli

$3.99

3 Pack Cannoli

$3.99

3 mini cannoli- mix and match

Fried Dough Bites 20pc

$3.99

Fried Dough Bites 40pc

$5.99

Slices

Meaty Slice

$8.00

Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Bacon and Sausage