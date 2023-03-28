Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza

752 Reviews

$$

701 Penn Ave

West Reading, PA 19611

FOOD

Salad & Starters

Iceberg Wedge

$8.99

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, topped with bacon and drizzled with bleu cheese.

Crab Cake Salad

$16.99

The heart of a romaine lettuce served as a tower in curry vinaigrette then topped with a colossal lump crab cake.

Petite Caesar

Petite Caesar

$7.00+

The most tender and sweet leaves of romaine lettuce, arranged over garlic focaccia with croutons and anchovies. Drizzled with a Caesar dressing and topped off with shaved parmigiano reggiano cheese. Half salad = $7

Arugula & Endive Salad

Arugula & Endive Salad

$6.00+

Baby arugula and endive with dried cranberries, toasted pecan in a cardamom balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Half salad = $6

Salmon Salad

$17.99

Our mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, onions, pecans and cranberries topped with Salmon.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Our mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, egg and onions topped with fresh grilled chicken.

Burger Salad

$16.99

Our mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, onions, pecans and cranberries topped with any burger of your choice.

Capresa w/ Buffalo Mozz

Capresa w/ Buffalo Mozz

$15.00

Sliced beef steak tomato and a tender milky Buffalo mozzarella served over a warm focaccia then drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and oregano finished with a balsamic reduction.

Eggplant

$10.00

Grilled fresh eggplant layered and topped with creamy ricotta cheese and fresh herbs. Finished in the wood-fire oven with oven-roasted plum tomato sauce and provolone.

Bruschetta Rustica

$11.00

Homemade toasted bread topped off with pesto, roasted peppers, tomatoes and bacon. Balsamic reduction drizzled on top with fresh basil.

Calamari

Calamari

$15.99

Our fresh calamari rings and tentacles, served fried with our homemade breading. Can also substitute breading for calamari sautéed in a white wine sauce or red peeled tomato sauce.

Homemade Meatball

Homemade Meatball

$9.99

Finished in the wood-fire oven with oven-roasted plum tomato sauce and provolone. Served with a side of bread.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.50

Tossed with black Truffles, parmigiano reggiano cheese and fresh parsley. Served with Aioli sauce.

1/2 order Wings

1/2 order Wings

$8.00

Choice of sauce: Nonno, Classic, Oil & Garlic, Parmesan Peppercorn, Cajun, Old Bay, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Hot, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Cajun Honey, Mild, Nonno BBQ, Garlic Peppercorn

Full Order Wings

Full Order Wings

$15.20

Choice of sauce: Nonno, Classic, Oil & Garlic, Parmesan Peppercorn, Cajun, Old Bay, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Hot, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Cajun Honey, Mild, Nonno BBQ, Garlic Peppercorn

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

French Fries

$5.99

House Salad

$5.99

Mixed green salad, with tomatoes, onions, carrots, served with house made dressing.

Focaccia

$5.99

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Three shrimp tacos in flour tortillas with spicy pico, cilantro, avocado, chipotle cream. Served with our fresh cut fries.

Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Mixed Greens with breaded shrimp or grilled shrimp, topped with our mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, mango finished with our homemade house dressing.

Long Hots

Long Hots

$14.99

Oven roasted Long Hits, stuffed with prosciutto and provolone, served with a side of focaccia and marinara.

Honey Hot Bottle

$9.50

Lobster Toast

$13.99

Sourdough bread with fresh guacamole, topped with lobster, mango, and jalapenos. Drizzled with our famous Honey Hot.

Specialty Burgers

Surf & Turf Burger

$18.99

Black Angus beef burger, yellow cheddar cheese, crab cake, lettuce, tomato and Aiolo sauce.

Triple Smoked Burger

$14.99

Black Angus beef burger, smoked provolone, hickory smoked bacon, minced chipotle, Dijon mustard, sweet smoked paprika, seared avocado and grilled red onion.

Turkey Cheddar Burger

$14.99

Freshly ground turkey burger stuffed with extra sharp cheddar cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, mayonnaise, lettuce and sautéed shallots

Buffalo Burger

$16.99

Buffalo meat burger, white cheddar cheese, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized red onion and celery apple slaw.

Toasted Pecan Burger

$14.99

Black Angus beef burger, toasted pecan, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola cheese, mayonnaise and watercress.

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Black bean burger made in house, lettuce, sour cream and salsa.

Bison Burger

$16.99

Bison meat burger, cabernet onion, Wisconsin’s cheddar, Dijon mustard and escarole.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Black Angus beef burger, white cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Hot & Spicy Burger

Hot & Spicy Burger

$14.99

Cajun crusted Black Angus beef burger, hand-crafted goat white cheddar, homemade honey hot sauce and crispy onion.

Bacon & Egg Burger

$16.99

Black Angus beef burger, white cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, bacon and egg.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Black Angus burger, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onion, Aiolo sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Burrata Burger

$17.99

Western Burger

$15.99

Black Angus beef burger, Wisconsin cheddar, BBQ sauce, crispy onion, bacon and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Pizza

Nonno Alby's Pizza

Nonno Alby's Pizza

$16.00

Imported San Marzano tomato, buffalo mozzarella, fresh Italian sausage, sautéed rapini, garlic and hot pepper flakes.

Calabrese Pizza

$15.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, tuna, anchovies, black olive, garlic and hot pepper flakes.

Napoletana Pizza

$14.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, capers, anchovies and fresh basil.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Imported San Marzano tomato, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil.

Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$16.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, roasted bell peppers, prosciutto di Parma and basil.

Bianca Pizza

$16.75

Baby arugula, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Regina Pizza

$16.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, imported porcini mushrooms and fresh basil.

Primavera Pizza

Primavera Pizza

$15.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, roasted bell peppers, caramelized red onion and sautéed rapini.

Capricciosa Pizza

$15.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, ham, wurstell, imported green olive, fresh champignon mushroom, artichoke heart and fresh basil.

Diavola Pizza

Diavola Pizza

$15.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, homemade mozzarella, fresh hot sausage and hot pepper.

Frutti Di Mare Pizza

$17.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, oregano and fresh garlic, shrimp, calamari, baby octopus, mussels and clams.

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$16.75

Fresh mozzarella, imported gorgonzola cheese, imported Taleggio cheese, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh cracked black pepper and fresh basil.

Salame Piccante Pizza

Salame Piccante Pizza

$14.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, Calabrese style hot salami and fresh basil.

Salmone Affumicato E Zucchine Pizza

$16.75

Buffalo mozzarella, zucchini and smoked salmon.

Tartufata Pizza

$17.75

Buffalo mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, mascarpone cheese, black truffle and fresh basil.

Tonno E Cipolla Pizza

$15.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, tuna, thinly sliced red onion, and fresh mozzarella.

Tre Colori Pizza

Tre Colori Pizza

$14.75

Imported San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto and fresh basil.

Blackened Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Regulars favorite pizza if you know you know.

Polpetta

Polpetta

$15.00

Homemade mozzarella, white onion, homemade meatball topped with our signature San Marzino Tomato Sauce.

La Marinara

$11.25
Shrimp Pizza

Shrimp Pizza

$16.99

Homemade Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shrimp

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers Kids

$7.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries Kids

$7.99

One Meatball w/ Sauce Kids

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Kids

$8.99

Desserts

Nutella Pizza

$15.99

Cake

$7.99

Cannoli

$2.25

Tiramisu

$6.25

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.25

Milk n Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Mangiatorella

$3.99

Sanpellegrino Soda

$2.05

Coffee

$1.99

Espresso

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.50

Nonno Water

$1.85

Panini

Spicy Ribeye Steak Panini

$12.99

Tacchino Panini

$11.99

Veggetariano Panini

$11.99

Caprese Panini

$10.99

Melanzana e Mozzarella Panini

$10.99

Paesano Panini

$10.99

Pollo Saltimbocca Panini

$11.99

Roast Beef & Onion Panini

$10.99

Salciccia Panini

$11.99

Meatball Parm

$11.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A great reputation for award-winning cuisine, and a legacy spanning more than 15 years. Nonno’s Pizza Shop, where passion and tradition meet in a warm, inviting and contemporary atmosphere. We aim to serve the highest quality products and provide uncompromising heartfelt services to our valued guests and community.

Website

Location

701 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611

Directions

