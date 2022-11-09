Main picView gallery

Non's Kitchen 2422 East Katella Avenue

No reviews yet

2422 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

Coffee

Black Coffee Hot

Black Coffee Hot

$3.95
Black Coffee Iced

Black Coffee Iced

$3.95

Caramel Coffee + Sea Salt Cream

$5.45

Frappe + Sea Salt Cream

$6.45
House Special Coffee + Sea Salt Cream

House Special Coffee + Sea Salt Cream

$5.45

Macchiato Iced Coffee

$5.45
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.45

Drinks

7 Up - Can

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coke - Can

$2.50

Diet Coke - Can

$2.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Lemon Ice Tea (less sweet)

$4.45

Sweet Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced jasmine tea

$2.50

Hot Black Tea

$2.50

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Fruity Lemonade

Basic Lemonade

$4.95

Lychee Lemonade

$5.45

Mango Lemonade

$5.45
Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$5.45

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.45

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$5.95

Black Milk Tea

$5.45
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk (no tea)

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk (no tea)

$5.45

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.45

Golden Milk Tea

$5.45

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.95
Jasmin Milk Tea

Jasmin Milk Tea

$5.45
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Salted Caramel Milk Tea

$5.45

Sweet Black Tea

$3.95

Sweet Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Refreshing Fruit Tea

Fresh orange juice

$5.45
Lemon Hibiscus Red Tea

Lemon Hibiscus Red Tea

$5.45

Mango Kum Quat Fruit Tea

$5.45

Mango Pineapple

$5.45
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.45

Peach Orange Fruit Tea

$5.45

Ruby Grapefruit

$5.45

Wintermelon Black Tea

$5.45

Sea Salt Cream Milk Tea

Sea Salt Black Tea

$5.45

Sea Salt Jasmine Green Tea

$5.45

Sea Salt Mango Green Tea

$5.45

Sea Salt Matcha

$5.95

Sea Salt Thai Green Tea

$5.45

Sea Salt Thai green tea

$5.45

Sea Salt Thai Red Tea

$5.45

Sea Salt Winter Melon Black Tea

$5.45

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothies

$6.95

Honeydew smoothie

$6.45
Mango Smoothies

Mango Smoothies

$6.45

Orange smoothie

$6.45

Strawberry Smoothies

$6.45

Taro Smoothie

$6.45

Appetizers

A1. Cajun shrimp( tôm chiên xù)

A1. Cajun shrimp( tôm chiên xù)

$6.95
A10. Calamari (Mực chiên xù)

A10. Calamari (Mực chiên xù)

$8.45
A11. Mozzarella Cheese Balls

A11. Mozzarella Cheese Balls

$6.45
A12. Crispy Red Bean Balls(3)

A12. Crispy Red Bean Balls(3)

$6.45
A14. Sweet Potato Fries

A14. Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95
A15. Non's chicken wings( 6pcs)

A15. Non’s chicken wings( 6pcs)

$8.95
A16. Seasame balls

A16. Seasame balls

$4.95
A2. Cajun Fries (khoai tây chiên)

A2. Cajun Fries (khoai tây chiên)

$5.95
A3. Fresh spring rolls ( shrimp)

A3. Fresh spring rolls ( shrimp)

$5.45
A4. Summer Rolls (nem nướng)

A4. Summer Rolls (nem nướng)

$5.95
A5. Fried Tofu Spring Roll( đậu hũ)

A5. Fried Tofu Spring Roll( đậu hũ)

$5.45
A6. Egg Rolls (chả giò)

A6. Egg Rolls (chả giò)

$3.95
A7. Veggie Egg Rolls( chả giò chay)

A7. Veggie Egg Rolls( chả giò chay)

$3.45
A8. Crispy Shrimp Rolls( tôm hoả tiễn)

A8. Crispy Shrimp Rolls( tôm hoả tiễn)

$5.95
A9. Popcorn Chicken (gà chiên xù)

A9. Popcorn Chicken (gà chiên xù)

$6.95

Beef

B1. Shaken Beef w/ Rice( cơm bò lúc lắc)

B1. Shaken Beef w/ Rice( cơm bò lúc lắc)

$15.45
Beef stew w/ French bread

Beef stew w/ French bread

$11.99

Vietnamese beef stew dish in which chunks of well-marbled beef are seared and then gently braised with lemongrass, carrots, and potatoes. The stew can be eaten with banh mi or noodles.

Beef stew w/ noodles

Beef stew w/ noodles

$11.99

Chicken

C1. Waterfall Chicken w/ Rice +egg (cơm gà xối mỡ)

C1. Waterfall Chicken w/ Rice +egg (cơm gà xối mỡ)

$12.95

C2. Shaken Chicken w/ Rice +egg (cơm gà lúc lắc)

$13.45
C3. Glazed Chicken w/ Rice(cơm gà chua ngot)

C3. Glazed Chicken w/ Rice(cơm gà chua ngot)

$12.95

C4. Grilled Chicken w/ Rice( cơm gà nướng)

$12.95

Noodle

N. Garlic Noodles ( mì tỏi)

N. Garlic Noodles ( mì tỏi)

$8.95

Garlic Noodle with Shaken Beef ( mì bò )

$18.45

Garlic Noodle with Shaken Chicken ( mì ga )

$14.45

Garlic Noodle with Grilled Chicken( mì ga nuong )

$14.45

Garlic Noodle with Glazed Chicken( mì ga chua ngot )

$14.45

Garlic Noodle with Waterfall Chicken( mì ga chien )

$14.00

Garlic Noodle with Grilled Shrimp( mì tom nuong )

$14.45

Garlic Noodle with Glazed Shrimp( mì tom chua ngot )

$14.45

Garlic Noodle with House Shrimp( mì tom sot bo toi )

$14.45

Garlic Noodle with Grilled Pork( mì heo nuong )

$14.45

Garlic Noodle with Grilled Salmon( mì ca salmon nuong )

$18.45

Garlic Noodle with Glazed Salmon( mì ca teriyaki sauce )

$18.45

Macarons

Macaron - Cappuccino

$3.65

Macaron - Macha Green Tea

$3.65

Macaron - Mango

$3.65

Macaron - Strawberry

$3.65

Macaron - Vanilla

$3.65

Pork

P1. Spam Me w/ rice + egg( cơm spam)

$12.45

P2. Grilled Pork w/ rice + egg (cơm heo nướng)

$13.45

Salads

S4. Non's Special Salad

$6.95

S5. Salmon Salad (sa lát cá)

$14.45

S6. Grilled Shrimp Salad( sa lát tôm)

$12.45

S7. Grilled Chicken Salad (sa lát gà)

$12.45
S8. Shaken Beef Salad( sa lát bò)

S8. Shaken Beef Salad( sa lát bò)

$14.45

Salmon

S1. Glazed Salmon w/ Rice( cơm cá salmon)

S1. Glazed Salmon w/ Rice( cơm cá salmon)

$15.45

Grilled Salmon with Rice

$15.45

Shrimp

S2. House Special Shrimp w/ Rice +egg (cơm tôm mayo)

S2. House Special Shrimp w/ Rice +egg (cơm tôm mayo)

$12.95

S3. Glazed Shrimp w/ Rice +egg( cơm tôm chua ngọt)

$12.95

Food Side Order

Extra glazed chicken

$6.50

Extra glazed shrimp

$6.50

Extra grilled chicken

$6.50

Extra grilled pork

$6.00

Extra grilled salmon

$9.50

Extra grilled shrimp

$6.50

Extra house shrimp

$6.50

Extra shaken chicken

$6.50

Extra Vermicelli

$2.00

Extra waterfall chicken

$6.00

Extra White Rice( thêm cơm trắng)

$2.25

Extra Fried Egg( thêm trứng)

$2.00

Extra Glazed Chicken( thêm gà c/ngọt)

$6.50

Extra Glazed Salmon( thêm salmon)

$9.50

Extra Grilled Chicken( thêm gà nướng)

$6.50

Extra House Shrimp( thêm tôm bơ)

$6.50

Extra Red Rice

$3.00

Extra Shaken Beef( thêm bò)

$9.50

Extra Water Fall Chicken( thêm gà xối)

$6.00

Extra Brown Rice

$4.00

Extra French bread (banh mi)

$3.00

Vermicelli

V1. Grilled Chicken w/ Vermicelli( bún gà)

$12.95

V2. Egg Rolls w/ Vermicelli( bún chả giò)

$12.45

V3. Grilled Shrimp w/ Vermicelli ( bún tôm)

$12.95
V4. Grilled Pork w/ Vermicelli (bún thịt nướng)

V4. Grilled Pork w/ Vermicelli (bún thịt nướng)

$12.95

V5. Combination w/ Vermicelli (bún gà tôm)

$14.95

Chicken Combo (Combo Ga)

Selection of one Chicken dish, 1 eggroll, and a lemonade. Please select only 1 item for the main dish, 1 type of eggroll, and 1 type of lemonade.

Chicken Combo (Combo Ga)

$16.99

Beef Combo (Combo Bo)

Beef Noodle Combo (Combo Mi Bo)

$20.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Experience from our Kitchen to Your Table.

2422 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806

Main pic

