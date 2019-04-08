Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodl

428 Penn Avenue

West Reading, PA 19611

Order Again

Signature Bowls

Noodl Ramen

Noodl Ramen

$17.50

Ramen noodles, tonkotsu broth, pork belly, soy marinated egg, shiitake, Bok choy, scallion, nori, chili crisp

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$16.50

Ramen noodles, miso broth, tofu, soy marinated egg, Bok choy, bean sprouts, scallions, nori, chili crisp, nori-sesame seasoning

Penn Ave

Penn Ave

$15.40

Cold rice noodles tossed in peanut sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, bean sprouts, edamame, carrots, scallions, crushed peanuts

Pagoda Buddha

Pagoda Buddha

$15.90

Brown rice & super greens, tofu, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, scallion, peanut, and carrot-ginger dressing, black & white sesame seeds

Wyomissing Protein

Wyomissing Protein

$16.90

Super greens, chicken, tofu, soy marinated egg, Bok choy, bean sprouts, edamame, carrots, sesame-ginger dressing, nori-sesame seasoning

Design-Your-Own Bowl

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$13.90

Design your own Noodle Bowl. Choose your noodles, either broth or sauce, then proteins, add-ons, and garnish.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$13.40

Design your own Grain Bowl. Choice of rice, dressing, protein, add-on, and garnish.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$12.60

Build your own Salad Bowl. Choose your greens, protein, add-on, garnish, and dressing.

Grain & Green Bowl

Grain & Green Bowl

$12.60

Design your Grain and Greens Bowl. Choice of grain and greens, protein, add-on, garnish, and dressing.

Shareables

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.90
Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$8.90
Cold Sesame Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodles

$8.40
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.70
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.70
Asian Slaw

Asian Slaw

$6.70
Kimchi & Rice

Kimchi & Rice

$6.40
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

