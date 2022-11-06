Restaurant header imageView gallery

NOODLE/BAR

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A

Seattle, WA 98109

Order Again

Popular Items

SRW - $20 for 2

Cold Buckwheat

$20.00

Sesame Noodle

$20.00

Dan Dan Mian

$20.00

Beef Meatball Noodle

$20.00

House Egg Noodle

$20.00

Buckwheat Noodle Soup

$20.00

Wanza Mian

$20.00

Chili Chicken Rice Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Mushroom & Tofu Rice Bowl

$20.00

Noodles

Cold Buckwheat Noodles

$16.00

chicken, chili-soy, house pickled vegetables

Sesame Noodles

$15.00

ground pork, sesame dressing, greens, mala

Dan Dan Mian

$15.00

ground pork, mala, pickled vegetables

House Egg Noodle

$17.00

red braised pork, lotus root, pickled mustard greens, broth

Chicken & Buckwheat Noodle Soup

$17.00

sliced chicken, market vegetable, golden chicken broth

Wanza Mian

$17.00

ground pork, chickpeas, greens, mala, house broth (spicy)

Beef Meatball Noodle

$17.00

house broth, woodear mushroom, bok choy, black bean chili oil

Other Eats

Sichuan Pickles

$5.00

cabbage radish, carrots, chili

Spicy Eggplant

$8.00

bird's eye chilies, cilantro, garlic, steamed bun (vegan)

Chinese Greens

$6.00

oyster sauce, ginger & scallion oil

Pork & Chive Dumplings

$10.00

hot & sour broth, scallion, cilantro (6 per order)

Baby Back Pork Ribs

$11.00

cumin spice, cucumber, cilantro

Garlic & Chili Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

smacked cucumbers, pickled chilies, peanuts

Braised Tofu & Mushroom Rice Bowl

$16.00

greens, fried shallots, sour cabbage (vegan)

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Extra Noodle

$3.00

Extra Broth

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Retail

Noodle/Bar Shirt

$25.00

Chili Oil

$10.00

Dumpling Sauce

$10.00

Sesame Dressing

$10.00

Shao Kao Spice

$10.00

Magic Chili Spice

$10.00

5-Star Magic Chili

$10.00
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood restaurant featuring house-made noodles, cocktails, & local beer.

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle, WA 98109

