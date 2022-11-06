NOODLE/BAR
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood restaurant featuring house-made noodles, cocktails, & local beer.
Location
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery