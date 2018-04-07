Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Noodle Bar - Kansas City

380 Reviews

$$

10940 Parallel Pkwy

Kansas City, KS 66109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon

$7.75
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.75

Fried rice with eggs, garlic, and scallions. Choice of Chicken or Pork or Tofu $12.25 Shrimp, Beef, or Bacon $14.25 or Combo $16.25 Extra Meat. $3

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.75

Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, onions, bean sprouts, and cabbage. With a side of crushed peanuts. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Appetizers

Appetizers
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.75

Fried egg rolls, stuffed with shrimp, pork and veggies, served with yummy sweet fish sauce. Veggie egg rolls served with sweet chill sauce. A must try!

Crab Rangoon

$7.75
Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.75

Dumplings, filled with pork and vegetables. Served with ginger soy sauce.

Wings

Wings

$10.75

Wings tossed with sauce of choice. Basil, Miso Sesame, Ginger or Sweet Chili, and Spice Level. Mild (No spice), Mild Plus ( Chili oil on the side), Medium (spicy), Hot, Thai Hot.

Tiger Cry Beef

Tiger Cry Beef

$10.75

Marinated beef gilled with tiger cry sauce on the side. A must try, so good, it will make you want more.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

Squid salad, seasoned with light sweet vinaigrette dressing, and sesame seeds.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.75

Rice Plates

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.75

Fried rice with eggs, garlic, and scallions. Choice of Chicken or Pork or Tofu $12.25 Shrimp, Beef, or Bacon $14.25 or Combo $16.25 Extra Meat. $3

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.75

Basil flavor fried rice with eggs, onions, garlic, and scallions. Choice of: Chicken, Pork, or Tofu - $12.25 Shrimp or Beef - $14.25 Combo - $16.25 Extra meat $3

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.75

Stir-fried rice with shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, and scallions. Taste the great flavors that all come together with that sweet and salty fried rice experience.

House Special

House Special

$13.75

Stir-fried choice of protein, mushroom, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with tamarind sauce. Served with jasmine rice. - Chicken or Pork or Tofu $13.25 Shrimp or Beef $15.25 Combo $17.25 Extra Meat $3

Gapow

Gapow

$13.75

Stir-fried with garlic, basil, bell peppers, and a fried egg. Chicken or Pork or Tofu $13.25 Shrimp or Beef $15.25 Combo $17.25 Extra Meat $3

Cashew Stir-fry

Cashew Stir-fry

$13.75

Stir fried choice of protein, onions, garlic, carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, and cashews. Chicken or Pork or Tofu $13.25 Shrimp or Beef $15.25 Combo $17.25 Extra Meat $3

Stir Fried Garlic

Stir Fried Garlic

$13.75

Stir-fried garlic, and scallions over cabbage. Choice of: Chicken or Pork or Tofu - $13.25 Shrimp or Beef - $15.25 Combo (Pick two meat)- $17.25 Extra Meat $3

Sweet and Sour Stir-fry

Sweet and Sour Stir-fry

$13.75

Pineapple, carrots, bell peppers, yellow onions and garlic. Served with rice. Chicken or Pork or Tofu $13.25 Shrimp or Beef $15.25 Combo (pick two meat) $17.25 Extra Meat $3

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.75

Yellow Curry

$12.75

Yellow curry with potatoes and yellow onions.

Mussaman Curry

Mussaman Curry

$12.75

Mussaman Curry with potatoes and roasted peanuts.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$12.75

Noodle Plates

Udon Noodles

Udon Noodles

$12.75

Thick soft noodles, stir-fried with eggs, cabbage, and onions. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$12.75

Glass Noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, garlic, bean sprouts, and cabbage. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo (Pick Two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$12.75

Stir-fried with eggs, onions, garlic, bean sprouts, and cabbage. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo (Pick Two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.75

Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, onions, bean sprouts, and cabbage. With a side of crushed peanuts. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Phad See Eaw

Phad See Eaw

$12.75

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, onions, garlic, broccoli and mushrooms. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo (Pick Two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Phad Kee Mow

Phad Kee Mow

$12.75

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, onions, garlic, broccoli, basil, and bell peppers. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo (Pick Two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba Noodles

$12.75

Wheat flour noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, garlic, carrots, cabbage, and bell peppers. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo (Pick Two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Stir Fried Ramen

Stir Fried Ramen

$12.75

Stir-fried ramen with eggs, onions, garlic, bean sprouts, and broccoli. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo (Pick Two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Crispy Ramen Noodles

Crispy Ramen Noodles

$12.75

Deep-fried ramen with eggs, onions, garlic, bean sprouts, and broccoli. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25 Shrimp or Beef $14.25 Combo (Pick Two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

The Noodle Bar

The Noodle Bar

$15.75

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, garlic, onions, napa, mushrooms, and carrots. Choice of: Chicken, Pork, or Tofu - $15.25 Shrimp or Beef - $17.25 Combo (Pick Two) $19.25 Extra Meat $3

Panang Pad Thai

Panang Pad Thai

$15.75

Original Pad Thai tossed in a Panning Curry sauce with roasted peanuts. Choice of: Chicken or Pork - $15.25 Shrimp or Beef - $17.25 Combo (Pick Two) - $19.25 Extra Meat $3

Woon Sen Pad Thai

Woon Sen Pad Thai

$15.75

Glass Noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, bean sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, and carrots. No peanuts. Choice of: Chicken, Pork, or Tofu - $15.25 Shrimp or Beef - $17.25 Combo (Pick Two) $19.25 Extra Meat $3

Kung Pao Ramen

Kung Pao Ramen

$15.75

Lo mein noodles with bell peppers, onions, garlic, carrots and choice of peanuts. Choice of Chicken or Pork $15.25 Shrimp or Beef $17.25 Combo $19.25 Extra Meat $3

Noodle Soups

No substitution, Additions may be extra charge.
Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$12.75

Topped with choice of protein, boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and nori with garnished. Add extra noodles for $4.50 Chicken, Pork or Tofu $12.25 Pork Belly, Beef, or Shrimp $14.25 Combo (pick two) $16.25 Extra Meat -$3

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$12.75

Topped with choice protein, boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and nori with garnished. Add extra noodles for $4.50 Chicken, Pork or Tofu $12.25 Pork Belly, Beef, or Shrimp $14.25 Combo (pick two) $16.25 Extra Meat -$3

Pho

Pho

$12.75

Rice noodles, served in beef and chicken broth. Garnished with onions, scallions, cilantro and a dash of black pepper. Comes with fresh bean sprouts, basil, lime, side of hoisin and sriracha sauce. Choose from Chicken, Beef Meatballs, Tofu $12.25 Beef Brisket, or Shrimp $14.25 Combo (pick two) $16.25 Extra Meat $3

Udon Noodle Soup

Udon Noodle Soup

$12.75

Thick wheat flour noodles, with garlic, onions, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, and a soft-boiled egg. Chicken, Pork or Tofu $12.25 Pork Belly, Beef, or Shrimp $14.25 Combo (pick two) $16.25 Extra Meat -$3

Vegetarian Noodle Soup

Vegetarian Noodle Soup

$14.75

Vegetarian broth. Severed with pho noodles, soft white tofu and broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms.

Phill Spicy Shoyu Chopped Beef

$14.75

Sweets And Drinks

Coke/Tea

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Sunkist

$2.50

A&W Root Beer

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$4.50

Yogurt Juice

White Peach Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Passion Fruit Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Lychee Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Strawberry Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Guava Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Cherry Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Pomegranate Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Mango Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Kiwi Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Green Apple Yogurt Juice

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Extras

Basil

$1.25

Bean Sprouts

$2.00

Beef

$3.50

Beef Brisket

$3.50

Beef Meatballs

$3.50

Bell Peppers

$2.00

Bowl of Pho Soup broth

$6.00

Bowl of rice

$3.00

Broccoil

$2.00

Cabbage

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Cashews

$2.00

Chicken

$3.50

Cilantro

$1.00

Crushed Peanuts

$1.00

Egg

$1.25

Extra Curry Sauce On Side $5.50

$5.50

Extra Pho Topping (bean sprouts, lime, And basil)

$2.00

Extra Reg. Rice Noodles

$3.50

Extra Udon Noodles

$4.50

Extra Ramen Noodles

$4.50

Extra Egg Noodles

$3.50

Garlic

$0.50

House vegetables (Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and napa).

$4.50

Lime .50

$0.50

Miso Soup Only

$6.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Napa

$2.00

Nori

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Panang Sauce On The Side

$5.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Plain Fried Rice

$5.00

Pork

$3.50

Pork Belly

$3.50

Potatoes

$2.00

Raisins

$1.00

Scallions

$1.00

Shiitake Mushrooms

$2.50

Shrimp

$3.50

Tofu

$3.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Bamboo Shoots

$2.00

Ginger

$1.00

Lime

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Pho

Kids Pho Chicken

$7.75

Kids Pho Meatballs

$7.75

Plain Pho

$7.00

Pho topping

$2.00

Pho Broth

Pho Broth Only

$5.00

Plain Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg.

Plain Fried Rice

$5.50

Plain Fried Rice Add $3 Chicken

$8.50

Add $3 Shrimp

$3.50

Steam Vegetables (Broccoli or Carrots)

Broccoli and Carrots On The Side

$4.00

Broccoli Only On The Side

$2.00

Carrots only On The Side

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

Bowl Of Rice

$3.00

Extra Sauce

Sweet Chill Sauce

$1.25

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.25

Ginger Soy Sauce

$1.25

Fish Sauce

$1.25

Tiger Cry Sauce

$1.25

Chill Pepper On The Side

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10940 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66109

Directions

Gallery
Noodle Bar image
Noodle Bar image
Noodle Bar image
Noodle Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Other Place - Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
22730 Midland Drive Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
orange star4.8 • 4,349
6000 Rogers Rd. Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Poio Mexican BBQ
orange star4.7 • 18
800 S. 7th street trafficway Kansas City, KS 66105
View restaurantnext
WingStand by Jefferson's
orange starNo Reviews
5438 Johnson Drive Mission, KS 66205
View restaurantnext
Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
19617 W. 101 St. Lenexa, KS 66220
View restaurantnext
Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Overland Park
orange starNo Reviews
7901 SANTA FE DRIVE OVERLAND PARK, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Amigos Grill and Cantina
orange star4.5 • 2,432
2737 S 47th St Kansas City, KS 66106
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurantnext
Slap's BBQ
orange star4.5 • 880
553 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
orange star4.5 • 481
1318 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ - Legends
orange star4.3 • 211
1601 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS 66111
View restaurantnext
Moose Lodge 1999
orange star4.5 • 186
6621 Turner Dr Kansas City, KS 66111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston